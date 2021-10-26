RED OAK HIRES INDUSTRY VETERAN MICHAEL DAVIS, AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT OF IMPLEMENTATIONS

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Oak Compliance Solutions, a leader in advertising compliance technology for the financial services industry, recently hired Michael Davis as Assistant Vice President of Implementations.

In Michael's new role, he will be responsible for working with Red Oak clients as they adopt and implement the company's SaaS solution. His team will also support existing clients who add new modules, like the firm's recently released Smart Registration tool.

During the past two years, Red Oak has experienced record growth, particularly as companies sought new ways to ensure swift advertising review approvals and their licensing and registration processes in remote work environments.

"As the digital transformation accelerated over the past year, interest in our cloud-based, books and records compliant advertising review technology grew as well. Firms were looking for ways to connect with their prospects and clients faster. With our software, they're able to increase efficiency in their marketing processes and mitigate risk," said Cathy Vasilev, Chief Operating Officer for Red Oak. "Adding Michael's knowledge and experience to our team means we'll be better equipped to serve this influx of new clients with our regtech solutions, so they can get up and running quickly and manage their advertising compliance programs with confidence."

Adding Michael to the Red Oak team further solidifies the firm's commitment to delivering a first-class experience to new clients as they efficiently integrate new technology into their compliance review processes. Prior to joining Red Oak, Michael spent 13 years working in training and compliance roles. He most recently led teams and projects at RegEd and National Regulatory Services, focusing on large-scale implementations.

"Red Oak's implementation and compliance teams are well-known for their industry knowledge and expertise," Vasilev said. "In Michael, we saw a creative thinker and a knowledgeable professional, someone who could observe clients' existing processes, then guide their implementation so they can quickly begin reaping the benefits - faster approvals and fewer touches in their review processes – of the software."

Michael received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and marketing from San Diego State University. In addition, he has earned several project management certifications, including Project Management Professional (PMP), Scrum Product Owner Certified (SPOC), and Certified Scrum Master (CSM).

ABOUT RED OAK COMPLIANCE SOLUTIONS

Red Oak Compliance Solutions is the global advertising review software of choice in the financial services industry, serving clients with more than $25 trillion in assets under management. Red Oak's advertising compliance review software offers quick implementation timelines and agile technology that responds to client needs and is 100% Books and Records compliant. Clients of Red Oak typically see at least 35% faster approvals and 70% fewer touches, with many experiencing even better results. To learn more about Red Oak Compliance Solutions, visit redoakcompliance.com.

