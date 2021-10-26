Rookout joins the Datadog Marketplace

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rookout , the dynamic observability platform for cloud-native applications, announced today a new integration with Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. The integration is now available in the Datadog marketplace.

“This new integration strengthens the partnership between Rookout and Datadog,” said Shahar Fogel, CEO of Rookout. “Having the ability to debug applications on the fly, on top of the great visibility Datadog provides into the health and state of those applications, unlocks a tremendous amount of productivity and insights for developers and DevOps.”

Datadog consolidates metrics, traces, logs, and more, helping organizations scale their cloud environments, troubleshoot potential issues, and provide their customers with excellent digital experiences. The Datadog Marketplace connects Datadog customers with unique technology integrations that allow for more customization and flexibility. The Marketplace is a part of the Datadog Partner Network, which features benefits including access to dedicated sales and marketing resources and premium Datadog product training materials.

Building this Datadog offering differentiates Rookout as a Datadog Partner Network (DPN) member demonstrating success building products integrated with Datadog’s products, helping Datadog customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

Rookout enriches Datadog users with a real time data layer - enabling them to collect additional logs, traces and metrics, without adding code or waiting for a deployment. This helps manage and troubleshoot distributed, dynamic, and complex deployments - instantly.

"We're pleased to welcome Rookout's live debugging tool into the Datadog Marketplace today," said Ilan Rabinovitch, Sr. Vice President, Product and Community at Datadog. "With this integration, our mutual customers will be able to troubleshoot more quickly without having to deploy additional code as they integrate on instrumentation."

More Information

The Rookout Live Debugger is now available for purchase in the Datadog marketplace. For more information, please visit https://app.datadoghq.com/marketplace/app/ .

About Rookout

Rookout , the dynamic observability company, is a cloud-native debugging and live data collection platform, which allows software engineers to instantly access the code-level data they need in order to troubleshoot and understand complex, modern applications. Designed from the ground up for production environments, Rookout provides real-time answers to real-time questions, enabling users to solve customer issues 5x faster.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.