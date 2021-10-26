Hallmark Nameplate Launches Brand-New Website

MOUNT DORA, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallmark Nameplate is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new, user-friendly website. The custom website offers visitors a clean new look and smoother navigation. It was officially launched on August 25, 2021. Hallmark Nameplate's new website is publicly available now.

Hallmark Nameplate's marketing team has worked hard to design and develop the website to enhance the customer experience. According to Gary Stura, Hallmark Nameplate's President, "We designed our website to reflect our mission to not only meet but to exceed project specifications and to consistently get the job right the first time. We are committed to meeting the highest standards of individualized customer services for each one of our clients."

Furthermore, the team also upgraded the content of their service pages and added clearer visuals to make it easier to get information about their offerings. Now, Hallmark Nameplate can receive questions and give quotes more efficiently, which allows them to better serve customers while highlighting the company's services. "Our customers will be able to be constantly updated on the latest news and get advice to improve their projects through our news articles. Hallmark Nameplate now gives the consumer all the tools they need, right at their fingertips," says Stura.

The newly revamped website can be accessed on all types of devices, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and desktops. The smooth navigation allows visitors to learn more about Hallmark Nameplate, its services and products, and the industries it serves; read the latest articles; and request a quote. Easy navigation with a sticky menu makes it easy for customers to request a quote at any point during their experience. Lastly, the updated contact form is clear and simple, making it easy to fill out and receive a quote efficiently.

With the new website underway, finding the perfect solution for your project has never been easier. If you have any questions, suggestions, comments, or feedback about the new site, call Hallmark Nameplates at 352-383-8142.

More About Hallmark Nameplate:

In a 30,000-sq-ft manufacturing facility in the heart of Central Florida lies Hallmark Nameplate. Since 1957, the company's engineering and manufacturing teams have been fine-tuning its production process, originally launching the flagship product, Nameplates (hence the name), and later branching out into Graphic Overlays, Membrane Switches, Electronic Assemblies and more.

From conception to execution, all production is handled within Hallmark Nameplate's U.S. facility to ensure superior quality. The company's team of engineers have extensive expertise in the medical, aerospace, computer, telecommunications, and OEM industries. They work directly with their customers to design the exact product their project requires, including all of its proper certifications. Hallmark Nameplate is proud to be a small, Veteran-led company dedicated to craftsmanship and satisfied clients, infusing quality into every step of the process without increasing costs.

