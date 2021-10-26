Associa Recognized as One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by National Association for Business Resources

Dallas, TX, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, was recognized by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the nation, for the fifth consecutive year.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® designation honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource and employee enrichment practices. The winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm that reviewed several key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. Associa and the other winning companies will be honored during the virtual Illuminate Business Summit week in November.

With more than 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the NABR has identified numerous best human resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

“Being recognized among the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the NABR for the fifth time is an outstanding honor, especially in these times,” stated Chelle O’Keefe, Associa executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “Associa is committed to creating an engaging workplace culture and sense of family. Our family spirit fosters relationships and a support system that allow our team members to both personally and professionally thrive. It is what makes Associa not only a great place to work, but the perfect organization in which to build your career.”

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa