Managed Pressure Drilling Market Size ($6,004.50Mn by 2028) Led by Constant Bottom Hole Pressure (40% Market Share in 2020) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managed Pressure Drilling Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “ Managed Pressure Drilling Market Size and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology [Constant Bottom Hole Pressure (CBHP), Mud Cap Drilling (MCD), Dual Gradient Drilling (DGD), and Return Flow Control Drilling (RFCD)] and Application (Onshore and Offshore),” the market is projected to reach US$ 6,004.50 million by 2028 from US$ 4,298.97 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Managed Pressure Drilling Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Ensign Energy Services; Archer; Blade Energy Partners; Nabors Industries Ltd.; Air Drilling Associates, Inc.; ADS Services, LLC; Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.; Schlumberger Limited; Weatherford International plc; and NOV Inc. are among the key players in the global managed pressure drilling market. The leading companies are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Managed Pressure Drilling Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002998/



In August 2021, ADS Services, LLC, a leading provider of drilling and pressure control technologies and solutions, reorganized its product and service portfolio and increased its management team.

The managed pressure drilling process is used for precisely controlling the annular pressure levels across the wellbore length to ensure that the downhole pressure environment limits and manages the annular hydraulic pressure accordingly. It started as an essential technique for drilling wells with narrow pore-pressure and fracture-gradient windows. Ranging from automated to intelligent, the managed pressure drilling operations help enhance safety, lower well-construction costs, reduce well-control risks, and increase production. The major application of managed pressure drilling is in the deep offshore gas and oil wells. The process of oil & gas extraction requires cautionary measures as these substances are highly volatile.

Continuous developments in managed pressure drilling solutions, and rising investments in the oil and gas sector create substantial growth opportunities for the market players. According to the Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum (ANP—Agência Nacional do Petróleo), the oil & gas sector in the country is expected to receive an investment of US$ 13.00 billion in the exploration and production (E&P) activities in 2021. Of the total, ~US$ 4.00 billion (reais ~16 billion) will be available for the drilling sector.

Continuous rise in onshore and offshore drilling activities and significant investments in oil & gas projects are contributing to the managed pressure drilling market growth. However, volatility of crude oil prices is restraining the market growth. Moreover, the growing use of modern drilling methods in high-pressure, high-temperature wells, and proliferation of the industry 4.0 would fuel the managed pressure drilling market growth in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Managed Pressure Drilling Market Size and Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002998/



Proliferation of Industry 4.0 to Propel Managed Pressure Drilling Market Growth in Coming Years:

Digital transformation initiatives, involving technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics and advanced analytics, drive the 4th wave of the industrial revolution, Industry 4.0. As a result, spending on advanced infrastructure has significantly increased worldwide. The global spending on digital transformation is expected to reach US$ 2.3 trillion by 2023, according to Statista data. Digital transformation is fueling several industry initiatives, and a progressive shift to actual-time data access and intelligence is transforming the way enterprises conduct business.

The previous decade experienced massive upgrades in technologies employed in various sectors, including the oil and gas sector. The overall oil and gas operations, especially the volatile and risky work conditions, have led companies to adopt the Industry 4.0 technologies to ensure safe and efficient operations, cut costs, and optimize manual processes.

According to the Rigzone Magazine, many countries would opt for fully automated drilling operations (such as fully automated managed pressure drilling) by 2025. Moreover, automated drilling technologies are expected to reduce drilling time and cost by 30–35%, compared with a conventional drilling rig, thus making wells economically feasible, enabling drilling of smaller targets, and adding a higher number of infill production wells. Therefore, the Industry 4.0 would introduce new trends such as fully automated drilling operations, thereby bolstering the growth of the managed pressure drilling market in the coming years.

Managed Pressure Drilling market: Application Overview

Based on application, the managed pressure drilling market is bifurcated into onshore and offshore. In 2020, the offshore segment accounted for a larger market share.

Order a Copy of Managed Pressure Drilling Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002998/

Key Questions to Request for Managed Pressure Drilling Market:

What are reasons behind managed pressure drilling market growth?

What are market opportunities for managed pressure drilling market?

Which technology segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period?

Which region has dominated the managed pressure drilling market?

Which are the major companies in the managed pressure drilling market?

Which application segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period?













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/managed-pressure-drilling-market



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html

