One World Universe Inc. Weighing Multiple Acquisition Targets

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has announced it has currently targeted 3 innovative companies for potential acquisition.



Earlier this summer, management had gifted $1.5 million USD to capitalize the holding company for monthly expenses and potential opportunities. The company, which has no immediate intentions of raising the authorized share count from 200,000,000, also has about 29,000,000 shares to work with along with the remaining original capital to finance the company and add valuable assets via merger/acquisition or business creation.

“We are being very calculated in deciding which companies we feel make the most sense, have the most potential and which will ultimately most benefit the company and its existing shareholders. We are currently looking at a sports related business with a long history of success and priceless relationships which would complement our current business model. The other 2 options are in areas, that any sound business-minded person cannot ignore—NFT’s, the blockchain and crypto mining. With the success of Bitcoin since its inception, hedging ourselves in some shape or form within the new digital economy, could be very beneficial. In many parts of the world where we wish to focus on our humanitarian efforts, many are unbankable within these communities and desperately need an alternative solution to conduct financial transactions. Last, our mentioning of “One World Metaverse” has sparked negotiations with a respectable NFT creative lab group developing a platform in which individuals can use their NFT’s as avatars within the Metaverse. This will give unique users the ability and freedom to express their individualism and show off their NFT ownership,” stated Jerry C. Craig.

The company hopes to announce additional developments soon, as management has made it an utmost priority to add assets and shareholder value, while properly financing its current projects.

The One World Universe website is currently under construction as they anticipate incorporating their new potential businesses. For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media account on Twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT or visit our website at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com

