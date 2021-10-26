Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Outlines Plans to Develop and Grow Edge Innovations

CARY, NC, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC:SBDG) ( www.SBDGStock.com ) recently announced a Definitive Agreement to acquire a U.S. based manufacturer of licensed sports products and sports memorabilia, Edge Innovations ( www.EdgeInnovationsllc.com ).



“SBDG brings to Edge Innovation and all of its portfolio companies acquired resources including human capital, growth capital, and new opportunities. With Edge, we will assist with new product creation, development of a new web site, increased social media presence, increased use of e-commerce, improved direct marketing of their products, and expansion into new industries,” said Roy Y. Salisbury, Small Business Development Group CEO and Chairman.

Edge Innovations designs, develops and manufactures scalable licensed retail products which are sold in multiple high-volume consumer sectors. Its innovative, patented product lines are poised for exponential growth.

In 2020, with the pandemic raging and the sports industry coming to a halt, Edge Innovations transitioned its machinery and tooling to produce medical testing and culture collection devices to support the national fight against COVID-19. As Edge Innovations, and the nation, emerges from the pandemic and raw material shortages, SBDG is assisting Edge in producing products for the nation’s top one day holiday, the Super Bowl, in February 2022, along with Fanatics.com, the National Football League and other promotional companies.

Edge Innovations also plans a significant consumer retail product expansion in 2022, expanding its national distribution, with products in the collectible sports memorabilia sector, according to Gary Merten, CEO and founder of Edge Innovations.

“We are delighted with this opportunity to grow and expand Edge Innovations. We look forward to working with Small Business Development in this effort,” said Mr. Merten.

“Our plan is to increase Edge Innovation’s business in the sports sector, an important part of this acquisition. Beyond that, we are extremely excited about the network and capabilities that Gary has established for Edge Innovations- and that together with SBDG, Edge will be adding business in other industries besides sports. We are confident that Edge, manufacturing American made products, is a true ‘diamond in the rough,’ with significant upside and revenue potential,” said Brian Jue, Small Business Development Group Chief Operating Officer and a Director. “We are following the SBDG playbook for portfolio companies with Edge, to further develop and accelerate revenue and asset growth, we are seeking bolt-on acquisitions for Edge in addition to organic growth.”

About SBDG:

Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC: SBDG) is a holding company publicly traded on OTC Markets. SBDG has an active mandate to identify and acquire operating companies with a preference for those in the small to medium sized enterprise arena (SMBs and SMEs) based in North America, specifically those demonstrating modest but predictable growth and profitability over time. Ideal candidates for acquisition have an enterprise value between $2 million and $50 million with positive cash flows between $500 thousand and $5 million. SBDG's intent for all acquisitions is to affirm or establish sound business fundamentals and to drive revenue and profitability growth. The goal of SBDG is to develop and align portfolio companies into high performance industry verticals and deliver additional value for its stakeholders.

For more information, go to www.SBDGStock.com

About Edge Innovations:

Edge Innovations was established to develop innovative product lines within multiple channels and bring them to the consumer retail market. It utilizes its ever-growing resources and vertically integrated capabilities to consistently design and deliver new products for the licensed retail product space. Edge Innovations designs and develops highly scalable consumer retail products that appeal to a robust market sector and technologies that create opportunities for the American workforce. All Edge Innovation products are designed, developed, manufactured, and assembled in America.

For more information, go to www. edgeinnovationsllc.com

Note to Investors

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business.

Contact: Paul Knopick

940.262.3584

pknopick@eandecommunications.com