OneLavi.com Now offers Health and Wisdom’s Topical Magnesium Product Line

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneLavi.com, a popular boutique health, beauty, and wellness website, now carries Health and Wisdom’s topical magnesium products.

“We are excited that One Lavi, a high-quality health and wellness website, offers our premium topical magnesium products to its customers,” said Laura Collinwood, President of Health and Wisdom, which sources its raw magnesium chloride oil in the United States. “We are looking to add retail outlets to make it easier for consumers to find our magnesium oils, gels, and bath crystals.”

One Lavi offers a wide variety of the best products within the health, beauty, and wellness sectors, as well as provides great customer service, fast shipping, and secure online shopping.

“The best way to get magnesium is through the diet,” says Collinwood. “Unfortunately, many of us are not getting enough of this essential mineral which is needed for over 300 biochemical processes in the body. Those who experience high stress, GI illnesses, diabetes, take certain medications or have diets high in protein or calcium have an even greater need for magnesium.

“American consumers are probably unaware that magnesium deficiency may affect up to 75 percent of the population. If your body does not get the magnesium it needs, you could suffer from fatigue, muscle cramps, mental health conditions, irregular heartbeat, and osteoporosis,” she added.

“Magnesium is effective in relieving sore muscles, decreasing inflammation, strengthening the immune system, calming the nerves, and improving overall wellbeing," Collinwood said. “Many cultures throughout the centuries have enjoyed the rejuvenating benefits of soaking in magnesium-rich springs. We bring the refreshing experience of soaking in magnesium to the comfort of your home.”

Based in Missouri, Health and Wisdom’s topical magnesium products, which contain all-natural minerals and ingredients, include:

Magnesium Oil USP: Purified, full-strength liquid magnesium chloride.

Magnesium Oil USP with Aloe Vera: Purified, full-strength magnesium chloride with organic aloe vera, one of nature’s finest moisturizers.

Magnesium Gel: Less concentrated, Magnesium Gel provides the benefits of purified magnesium chloride formulated with seaweed extract for people with sensitive skin.

Magnesium Gel with Aloe Vera: The same gentle formula as Magnesium Gel with the added softening and soothing benefits of organic Aloe Vera.

Magnesium Bath Crystals: Highly concentrated Magnesium Chloride in a crystal form that you can add to bath water or foot soaks.

Hand-made Magnesium Bar Soap: Available in three refreshing scents—Lavender, Rosemary/Peppermint, and Citrus.

In the coming months, Health and Wisdom anticipates launching additional body care products containing pure Magnesium.

Health and Wisdom is a unique and innovative company whose specialization in Magnesium products and herbal formulas has transformed many people’s lives. Since 2000, Health and Wisdom has gained a reputation for excellent service and commitment to customer satisfaction worldwide as the first to provide topical Magnesium to the public.

“We are thrilled that One Lavi now sells our topical magnesium products on its website,” Collinwood said. We encourage everyone who would like a better night’s sleep, greater relaxation, and more energy to consider adding soothing magnesium gels, oils, and bath crystals to their health regimen.

“If you haven’t tried our topical magnesium products yet, give them a try and see the difference they make for you,” she added.

For more information or to purchase, visit OneLavi.com and health-and-wisdom.com.

