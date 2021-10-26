Vital Farms Honored in Fast Company’s First Annual List of “Brands That Matter”

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, was named as one of Fast Company’s 2021 “Brands That Matter.” This is Fast Company’s inaugural list that honors companies and nonprofits achieving relevance through cultural impact, social engagement, and communicating their mission and ideals.



“Fast Company is excited to highlight companies and organizations that have built brands with deep meaning and connections to the customers they serve. At a time when consumers are holding companies to very high standards, businesses have much to learn from these brands that have garnered respect and trust,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

“We believe our consistency in being honest and transparent with Vital Farms’ stakeholders has enabled us to build a brand that is trusted by millions of households across the country,” said Kathryn McKeon, VP of Marketing, Vital Farms. “Through touchpoints like our Traceability initiative—which allows people to view a 360-degree video of the farm and hens that laid the eggs in their carton—or our bold marketing campaigns, we love finding creative ways our brand can connect the people who buy our products with our purpose to improve the lives of people, animals, and the planet through food. We are so pleased to be named on the first-annual “Brands That Matter” list and are grateful to Fast Company for this recognition."

Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter” list is available online now and will be featured in the magazine’s November issue, on newsstands beginning November 2, 2021.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 225 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, Egg Bites, Breakfast Bars and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 17,250 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit www.vitalfarms.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

