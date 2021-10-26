Mark Kelly of Safety Marking is lead sponsor of Over the Edge Event with Wakeman Boys and Girls Club

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Over The Edge event returned to People’s United Bank headquarters in Bridgeport, CT this week. Over 50 sponsor participants were inspired to rappel down the 248-foot-high building to help raise funds for the Wakeman Boys & Girls Club Teen Awareness programs. Participants were required to raise a minimum $1000, which provides two annual memberships for two teens who otherwise could not afford to join the Wakeman BGC community. Gina Luczaj, Director of Community Engagement shared, “after being twice-postponed due to COVID, Wakeman Boys & Girls Club is honored to finally hold our 3rd Over The Edge rappelling fundraiser. A total of 55 participants of all ages rappelled down the People’s United Bank building in support of our Club kids and teens. We can always depend on loyal supporters like Safety Marking Inc. to ensure a successful event.”



About Wakeman Boys & Girls Club

Wakeman Boys & Girls Club serves approximately 3,500 youths annually, with 500 kids and teens daily visiting the Southport Clubhouse, Smilow-Burroughs Clubhouse in Bridgeport, and Outreach at McKinley School in Fairfield. For more than 100 years, the non-profit organization has filled the gap between school and home by providing a welcoming, positive environment in which kids and teens participate in life changing programs and build supportive relationships. CEO Sabrina Smeltz stated: “Wakeman Boys & Girls Club is excited to finally go Over The Edge! This was a fun day to celebrate our Club kids and our programs. We are so thankful for our longstanding partnership with Safety Marking. Mark Kelly and his children are alumni of our Southport Clubhouse, and the family appreciates how our programs are truly changing lives and preparing kids for great futures.”

The important mission at WBGC is to provide a positive place for kids to grow into caring, responsible citizens, offering hope, opportunity, and a sense of belonging to every youngster who walks through their doors. Mark Kelly of Easton CT is also committed to this mission sharing: “Community giving has always been an integral part of Safety Marking Inc’s culture. The Over the Edge event is a great way to support this important organization here in Fairfield County. We have been partners with Wakeman Boys and Girls Club for more than 40 years and we look forward to continuing our efforts to make a positive impact for teen development programs.”

For more information about Mark Kelly, Safety Marking Inc.’s Founder, and their Safety Program, visit the company website at www.safetymarking.net

About Mark Kelly

Mark Kelly is the Founder and President of Safety Marking, Inc. He started the company in 1973 as a small family-owned striping business servicing Fairfield County, Connecticut. He instilled in it his values of accountability, teamwork, and integrity and managed to redefine the marketplace by setting the industry standard with premium products and services. Mark Kelly’s dedication resulted in Safety Marking Inc. becoming a pavement marking leader, providing top-notch services in New York, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

