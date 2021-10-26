Nurix Therapeutics to Present Initial Target Degradation Data from First Phase 1 Trial of NX-2127 in B Cell Malignancies at the 4th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit

Presentation to include initial pharmacokinetic and BTK degradation data



Company to host conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that the Company will present initial pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data from its first-in-human, Phase 1 dose-escalation trial of NX-2127 in adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies at the 4th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit. The presentation will begin at 11:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, and will be given by Nurix president and chief executive officer Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., in an oral session entitled, Clinical Update on Degraders in the Clinic, Key Learnings & Future Directions. The review of initial Phase 1 data will be led by Robert J. Brown, M.D., senior vice president of clinical development.

Prior to the presentation, at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the data. Information on joining the call and webcast is provided below.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Nurix will host a live conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. To join the live conference call by telephone, please dial 1 (844) 348-6877 (U.S.) or +1 (253) 336-3591 (International). The conference ID number for the live call is 1837008.

To access the live webcast, please visit the Investors section of the Company's website and follow the link under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately 30 days.

About NX-2127

Nurix’s lead drug candidate from its protein degradation portfolio, NX-2127, is an orally bioavailable degrader of BTK with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. NX-2127 harnesses the normal cellular protein degradation mechanism, the E3 ligase-mediated ubiquitin-proteasome pathway, to catalyze degradation of BTK. BTK is an enzyme involved in B-cell development, differentiation and signaling that is critical for proliferation and survival of lymphoma and leukemia cells in many B-cell malignancies. Inhibitors of BTK, such as ibrutinib, are approved for treatment of B-cell cancers, however certain patients cannot tolerate them and in other patients, specific mutations can arise in the BTK protein that confer resistance to these agents, thereby reducing their efficacy. Degradation of BTK has the potential to overcome resistance in patients harboring such mutations in BTK. In addition, NX-2127 catalyzes degradation of transcription factors involved in regulating T-cell function, resulting in T-cell activation in a similar fashion to IMiDs that have demonstrated efficacy in some aggressive B-cell malignancies.

About the Phase 1, Dose Escalation Study of NX-2127

The multicenter Phase 1a/1b study is designed to evaluate safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary clinical activity of orally administered NX-2127 in adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. The study will be conducted in two parts. The Phase 1a element is a dose-escalation study in which cohorts of patients will receive ascending oral doses of NX-2127 once daily to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and/or the optimal Phase 1b dose based on safety and tolerability. The second portion of the study, Phase 1b, is a dose expansion phase in which cohorts of patients with specific cancers will receive NX-2127 to further evaluate the safety and clinical activity of the recommended dose. The study is expected to enroll eligible patients with the following cancers: chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) with or without BTK mutations, Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia (WM), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), marginal zone lymphoma (MZL), follicular lymphoma (FL), and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), who have required and received prior systemic therapies. Additional information on the clinical trial can be accessed at ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT04830137).

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurixtx.com/.

Forward Looking Statement

