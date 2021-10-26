Zymergen to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3, 2021

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymergen Inc. (Nasdaq: ZY) today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2021 after market close on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. The company’s management will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments and outlook.



A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://investors.zymergen.com/.

About Zymergen

Zymergen is a biofacturing company using biology to reimagine the world. Zymergen partners with nature to design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products that deliver value to customers in a broad range of industries. A unique combination of biology, chemistry, software and automation enables the company to design and create new materials.

