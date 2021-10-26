Bottomline to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2021

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 after the market close.



Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s results.

What: Bottomline First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call When: Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Live Call: US: (877) 407-3980 International: (201) 689-8475 Webcast: https://investors.bottomline.com

A replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. on November 9, 2021 through midnight on November 15, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S. (877) 660-6853 or International dial in: (201) 612-7415, Conference ID: 13712730.

Bottomline and the Bottomline logo are trademarks of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. which may be registered in certain jurisdictions. All other brand/product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Bottomline:

Bottomline (NASDAQ: EPAY) makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

Corporate Communications

John Stevens

Bottomline

(603) 501-4840

pr@bottomline.com

BTInvestorPR