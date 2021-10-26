Manhattan Associates Reports Record Quarterly Revenue and Earnings

RPO Bookings Increase 123% over Prior Year on Strong Demand



Company Raises 2021 Full-Year Revenue and EPS Guidance

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Solutions provider Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today reported revenue of $169.2 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q3 2021 was $0.57 compared to $0.39 for Q3 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q3 2021 was $0.71 compared to $0.51 in Q3 2020.

“With robust demand across all of our solutions, Manhattan Associates posted strong growth in the quarter, resulting in all-time record revenue and earnings. Cloud and services revenue momentum exceeded our expectations and drove exceptional operating results,” said Manhattan Associates president and CEO Eddie Capel. “Our cloud-native suite of Manhattan Active® solutions continue to drive solid pipeline and revenue momentum. Based on our outlook for the remainder of the year, we are again raising our 2021 full-year revenue and earnings guidance.”

“While appropriately cautious regarding global geopolitical and economic volatility, we continue to be optimistic on the market opportunity ahead. Supply chain complexity and the rapid rate of change in digital commerce have heightened the need for our flexible and agile solutions. Importantly, with positive customer feedback and strong competitive win rates, combined with continued market-leading innovation, we expect to reach an RPO milestone of $1 billion in 2022, about a year earlier than our original expectations,” added Mr. Capel.

THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

Consolidated total revenue was $169.2 million for Q3 2021, compared to $149.8 million for Q3 2020.



Cloud subscription revenue was $32.2 million for Q3 2021, compared to $21.1 million for Q3 2020. License revenue was $8.5 million for Q3 2021, compared to $13.2 million for Q3 2020. Services revenue was $88.2 million for Q3 2021, compared to $73.5 million for Q3 2020.



GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.57 for Q3 2021, compared to $0.39 for Q3 2020.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.71 for Q3 2021, compared to $0.51 for Q3 2020.

GAAP operating income was $42.4 million for Q3 2021, compared to $35.0 million for Q3 2020.



Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $53.0 million for Q3 2021, compared to $44.1 million for Q3 2020.



Cash flow from operations was $59.7 million for Q3 2021, compared to $42.5 million for Q3 2020. Days Sales Outstanding was 63 days at September 30, 2021, compared to 62 days at June 30, 2021.



Cash totaled $246.4 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $209.3 million at June 30, 2021.



During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 123,131 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors for a total investment of $20.0 million. In October 2021, our Board authorized the Company to repurchase up to an aggregate of $50 million of the Company’s common stock.



NINE MONTH 2021 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

Consolidated total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was $492.1 million, compared to $439.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.



Cloud subscription revenue was $87.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $56.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. License revenue was $25.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $28.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Services revenue was $253.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $232.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

GAAP diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was $1.40, compared to $1.04 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.75 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.32 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

GAAP operating income was $107.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $85.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $138.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $110.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Cash flow from operations was $145.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $102.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 580,826 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors, for a total investment of $79.9 million.

2021 GUIDANCE

Manhattan Associates provides the following revenue, operating margin and diluted earnings per share guidance for the full year 2021:

Guidance Range - 2021 Full Year ($'s in millions, except operating margin and EPS) $ Range % Growth Range Total revenue - current guidance $ 653 $ 655 11 % 12 % Total revenue - previous guidance $ 643 $ 650 Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin - current guidance 19.1 % 19.4 % Equity-based compensation 6.7 % 6.6 % Adjusted operating margin(1) - current guidance 25.8 % 26.0 % GAAP operating margin - previous guidance 18.8 % 19.4 % Equity-based compensation 6.7 % 6.6 % Adjusted operating margin(1) - previous guidance 25.5 % 26.0 % Diluted earnings per share (EPS): GAAP EPS - current guidance $ 1.61 $ 1.63 18 % 20 % Equity-based compensation, net of tax 0.58 0.58 Excess tax benefit on stock vesting (0.07 ) (0.07 ) Adjusted EPS(1) - current guidance $ 2.12 $ 2.14 20 % 22 % GAAP EPS - previous guidance $ 1.50 $ 1.56 Equity-based compensation, net of tax 0.57 0.57 Excess tax benefit on stock vesting (0.07 ) (0.07 ) Adjusted EPS(1) - previous guidance $ 2.00 $ 2.06 (1) Adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of equity-based compensation and acquisition-related costs, and the related income tax effects of these items if applicable.

Manhattan Associates currently intends to publish in each quarterly earnings release certain expectations with respect to future financial performance. Those statements, including the guidance provided above and guideposts in the supplemental information below, are forward looking. Actual results may differ materially. See our cautionary note regarding “forward-looking statements” below. We note in particular that the severity, duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are difficult to predict at this time. In addition, those statements do not reflect the potential impact of mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations that may be completed after the date of the release.

Manhattan Associates will make its earnings release and published expectations available on the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. Following publication of this earnings release, any expectations with respect to future financial performance contained in this release, including the guidance and guideposts, should be considered historical only, and Manhattan Associates disclaims any obligation to update them.

CONFERENCE CALL

Manhattan Associates’ conference call regarding its third quarter, financial results will be held today, October 26, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will also discuss its business and expectations for the year and next quarter in additional detail during the call. We invite investors to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Those who cannot listen to the live broadcast may access a replay shortly after the call by dialing +1.855.859.2056 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1.404.537.3406 outside the U.S., and entering the conference identification number 6277541 or via the web at ir.manh.com . The phone replay will be available for two weeks after the call, and the Internet webcast will be available until Manhattan Associates’ fourth quarter 2021 earnings release.

GAAP VERSUS NON-GAAP PRESENTATION

Manhattan Associates provides adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share in this press release as additional information regarding the Company’s historical and projected operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors’ ability to understand and compare the Company’s results and guidance, because the measures provide supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of its business, as distinct from results that include items not indicative of ongoing operating results, and because the Company believes its peers typically publish similar non-GAAP measures. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Form 8-K earnings release filing for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of equity-based compensation, acquisition-related costs and the amortization of these costs, and (from time to time) restructuring charges – all net of income tax effects. We include reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP adjustments in the supplemental information attached to this release.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” relating to Manhattan Associates, Inc. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the information set forth under “2021 Guidance” and “Guideposts,” any statements about the future effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers or the global economy, our business prospects following the pandemic, statements we make about market adoption of our cloud-based solution and other statements identified by words such as “may,” “expect,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “project,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. Prospective investors are cautioned that any of those forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by those forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements are: the risk that the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its ultimate effects on the global economy, our customers and our business, may be worse than expected; risks related to transitioning our business from a traditional perpetual license software company (generally hosted by our customers on their own premises and equipment) to a subscription/cloud-based software-as-a service model; disruption in the retail sector; the possible effect of new U.S. tariffs on imports from other countries (and possible responsive tariffs on U.S. exports by other countries) on international commerce; delays in product development; competitive and pricing pressures; software errors and information technology failures, disruption and security breaches; risks related to our products’ technology and customer implementations; and the other risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in Item 1A of Part II in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Manhattan Associates undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results.





MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Cloud subscriptions $ 32,196 $ 21,064 $ 87,434 $ 56,827 Software license 8,461 13,233 25,122 28,649 Maintenance 34,479 37,305 108,370 108,947 Services 88,172 73,470 253,234 232,654 Hardware 5,877 4,685 17,989 12,213 Total revenue 169,185 149,757 492,149 439,290 Costs and expenses: Cost of software license 690 527 1,802 1,673 Cost of cloud subscriptions, maintenance and services 70,813 64,672 214,394 201,382 Research and development 23,372 20,454 70,845 63,713 Sales and marketing 14,057 11,399 41,203 34,196 General and administrative 15,928 15,536 50,579 45,666 Depreciation and amortization 1,917 2,193 6,136 6,796 Total costs and expenses 126,777 114,781 384,959 353,426 Operating income 42,408 34,976 107,190 85,864 Other (loss) income, net (42 ) (891 ) (29 ) 371 Income before income taxes 42,366 34,085 107,161 86,235 Income tax provision 5,712 9,119 17,271 19,535 Net income $ 36,654 $ 24,966 $ 89,890 $ 66,700 Basic earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.39 $ 1.42 $ 1.05 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.39 $ 1.40 $ 1.04 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 63,363 63,524 63,514 63,541 Diluted 64,238 64,427 64,339 64,298





MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating income $ 42,408 $ 34,976 $ 107,190 $ 85,864 Equity-based compensation (a) 10,573 9,012 31,333 24,068 Purchase amortization (c) 50 107 264 324 Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 53,031 $ 44,095 $ 138,787 $ 110,256 Income tax provision $ 5,712 $ 9,119 $ 17,271 $ 19,535 Equity-based compensation (a) 1,503 898 4,399 2,547 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) 312 119 4,369 3,861 Purchase amortization (c) 12 27 65 81 Adjusted income tax provision (Non-GAAP) $ 7,539 $ 10,163 $ 26,104 $ 26,024 Net income $ 36,654 $ 24,966 $ 89,890 $ 66,700 Equity-based compensation (a) 9,070 8,114 26,934 21,521 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) (312 ) (119 ) (4,369 ) (3,861 ) Purchase amortization (c) 38 80 199 243 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 45,450 $ 33,041 $ 112,654 $ 84,603 Diluted EPS $ 0.57 $ 0.39 $ 1.40 $ 1.04 Equity-based compensation (a) 0.14 0.13 0.42 0.33 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) - - (0.07 ) (0.06 ) Purchase amortization (c) - - - - Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.71 $ 0.51 $ 1.75 $ 1.32 Fully diluted shares 64,238 64,427 64,339 64,298

(a) Adjusted results exclude all equity-based compensation to facilitate comparison with our peers and because it typically does not require cash settlement. As explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the SEC, we do not include this expense when assessing our operating performance. We do not receive a GAAP tax benefit for a portion of our equity-based compensation, mainly due to Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code, which limits tax deductions for compensation granted to certain executives. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act further increased those limitations.



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of services $ 3,977 $ 2,695 $ 10,769 $ 7,306 Research and development 2,139 1,863 6,247 4,926 Sales and marketing 1,073 919 3,198 2,478 General and administrative 3,384 3,535 11,119 9,358 Total equity-based compensation $ 10,573 $ 9,012 $ 31,333 $ 24,068

(b) Adjustments represent the excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies of the equity awards vested during the period. Excess tax benefits (deficiencies) occur when the amount deductible on our tax return for an equity award is more (less) than the cumulative compensation cost recognized for financial reporting purposes. As discussed above, we excluded equity-based compensation from adjusted non-GAAP results to be consistent with other companies in the software industry and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Therefore, we also excluded the related tax benefit (expense) generated upon their vesting.



(c) Adjustments represent purchased intangibles amortization from a prior acquisition. We exclude that amortization from adjusted results to facilitate comparison with our peers, to facilitate comparisons of the results of our core operations from period to period and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.







MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 246,445 $ 204,705 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,930 and $3,497, at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 115,344 109,202 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,878 20,134 Total current assets 385,667 334,041 Property and equipment, net 14,272 17,903 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,602 31,470 Goodwill, net 62,242 62,252 Deferred income taxes 5,939 5,760 Other assets 18,561 13,986 Total assets $ 514,283 $ 465,412 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,647 $ 17,805 Accrued compensation and benefits 51,626 41,962 Accrued and other liabilities 20,589 21,181 Deferred revenue 136,452 114,164 Income taxes payable 2,548 1,874 Total current liabilities 232,862 196,986 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 23,881 27,843 Other non-current liabilities 18,913 21,686 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding in 2021 and 2020 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 63,281,757 and 63,527,186 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 633 635 Retained earnings 257,507 236,524 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,513 ) (18,262 ) Total shareholders' equity 238,627 218,897 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 514,283 $ 465,412





MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities: Net income $ 89,890 $ 66,700 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,136 6,796 Equity-based compensation 31,333 24,068 Loss on disposal of equipment 14 15 Deferred income taxes (213 ) 2,409 Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (949 ) 415 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (7,296 ) (3,799 ) Other assets (8,328 ) 2,331 Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 13,429 (15,446 ) Income taxes (2,965 ) 547 Deferred revenue 24,029 18,832 Net cash provided by operating activities 145,080 102,868 Investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (2,158 ) (1,928 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,158 ) (1,928 ) Financing activities: Purchase of common stock (100,242 ) (43,523 ) Net cash used in financing activities (100,242 ) (43,523 ) Foreign currency impact on cash (940 ) (1,841 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 41,740 55,576 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 204,705 110,678 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 246,445 $ 166,254





MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

1. Continuing Impact of COVID-19:

Regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain cautious about the global recovery, which we expect to be protracted.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, our results for the first nine months exceeded our expectations due to solid demand for our cloud solutions. Our solutions are mission critical, supporting complex global supply chains. Favorable secular tailwinds, such as the digital transformation of businesses in manufacturing, wholesale and retail, coupled with our commitment to investing in organic innovation to deliver leading cloud supply chain, inventory and omnichannel commerce solutions, are in synergistic alignment with current market demand. This alignment contributed to higher demand and strong win rates for our solutions for the period.

We remain committed to investing in our business to drive customer success and expand our total addressable market, which we believe will position us well to achieve long-term sustainable growth and earnings.

2. GAAP and adjusted earnings per share by quarter are as follows:



2020 2021 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.35 $ 0.30 $ 0.39 $ 0.32 $ 1.36 $ 0.35 $ 0.48 $ 0.57 $ 1.40 Adjustments to GAAP: Equity-based compensation 0.10 0.10 0.13 0.13 0.46 0.13 0.14 0.14 0.42 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (0.06 ) - - - (0.06 ) (0.06 ) (0.01 ) - (0.07 ) Purchase amortization - - - - - - - - - Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.51 $ 0.45 $ 1.76 $ 0.43 $ 0.61 $ 0.71 $ 1.75 Fully Diluted Shares 64,342 64,126 64,427 64,484 64,333 64,466 64,276 64,238 64,339

3. Revenues and operating income by reportable segment are as follows (in thousands):



2020 2021 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Revenue: Americas $ 123,146 $ 107,368 $ 121,168 $ 114,257 $ 465,939 $ 122,813 $ 132,308 $ 135,233 $ 390,354 EMEA 24,313 21,558 21,721 25,990 93,582 28,434 27,190 27,402 83,026 APAC 6,444 6,704 6,868 6,835 26,851 5,603 6,616 6,550 18,769 $ 153,903 $ 135,630 $ 149,757 $ 147,082 $ 586,372 $ 156,850 $ 166,114 $ 169,185 $ 492,149 GAAP Operating Income: Americas $ 16,282 $ 18,984 $ 27,296 $ 18,547 $ 81,109 $ 16,116 $ 28,590 $ 29,727 $ 74,433 EMEA 6,313 5,515 5,319 7,490 24,637 8,374 8,643 10,485 27,502 APAC 1,601 2,193 2,361 2,160 8,315 935 2,124 2,196 5,255 $ 24,196 $ 26,692 $ 34,976 $ 28,197 $ 114,061 $ 25,425 $ 39,357 $ 42,408 $ 107,190 Adjustments (pre-tax): Americas: Equity-based

compensation $ 7,564 $ 7,492 $ 9,012 $ 9,287 $ 33,355 $ 10,051 $ 10,709 $ 10,573 $ 31,333 Purchase amortization 107 110 107 105 429 107 107 50 264 $ 7,671 $ 7,602 $ 9,119 $ 9,392 $ 33,784 $ 10,158 $ 10,816 $ 10,623 $ 31,597 Adjusted non-GAAP Operating Income: Americas $ 23,953 $ 26,586 $ 36,415 $ 27,939 $ 114,893 $ 26,274 $ 39,406 $ 40,350 $ 106,030 EMEA 6,313 5,515 5,319 7,490 24,637 8,374 8,643 10,485 27,502 APAC 1,601 2,193 2,361 2,160 8,315 935 2,124 2,196 5,255 $ 31,867 $ 34,294 $ 44,095 $ 37,589 $ 147,845 $ 35,583 $ 50,173 $ 53,031 $ 138,787

4. Impact of Currency Fluctuation

The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the results of operations for each period attributable to the change in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period as well as foreign currency gains (losses) included in other income, net for each period (in thousands):

2020 2021 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Revenue $ (988 ) $ (777 ) $ 1,165 $ 1,946 $ 1,346 $ 2,932 $ 3,209 $ 823 $ 6,964 Costs and expenses (996 ) (1,430 ) 291 918 (1,217 ) 2,000 2,442 551 4,993 Operating income 8 653 874 1,028 2,563 932 767 272 1,971 Foreign currency gains (losses)

in other income 1,348 (193 ) (913 ) (639 ) (397 ) (287 ) 315 (30 ) (2 ) $ 1,356 $ 460 $ (39 ) $ 389 $ 2,166 $ 645 $ 1,082 $ 242 $ 1,969

Manhattan Associates has a large research and development center in Bangalore, India. The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the financial results for each period attributable to changes in the Indian Rupee exchange rate (in thousands):



2020 2021 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Operating income $ 308 $ 895 $ 601 $ 445 $ 2,249 $ 79 $ (294 ) $ (37 ) $ (252 ) Foreign currency gains

(losses) in other income 1,450 262 (1,165 ) (381 ) 166 315 535 3 853 Total impact of changes in the

Indian Rupee $ 1,758 $ 1,157 $ (564 ) $ 64 $ 2,415 $ 394 $ 241 $ (34 ) $ 601

5. Other income includes the following components (in thousands):



2020 2021 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Interest income $ 68 $ 28 $ 8 $ (6 ) $ 98 $ (15 ) $ (10 ) $ (9 ) $ (34 ) Foreign currency gains (losses) 1,348 (193 ) (913 ) (639 ) (397 ) (287 ) 315 (30 ) (2 ) Other non-operating

income (expense) 4 7 14 (11 ) 14 9 1 (3 ) 7 Total other income (loss) $ 1,420 $ (158 ) $ (891 ) $ (656 ) $ (285 ) $ (293 ) $ 306 $ (42 ) $ (29 )

6. Capital expenditures are as follows (in thousands):



2020 2021 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Capital expenditures $ 1,245 $ 507 $ 176 $ 802 $ 2,730 $ 569 $ 602 $ 987 $ 2,158

7. Stock Repurchase Activity (in thousands):

2020 2021 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program 337 - - - 337 214 244 123 581 Shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock units 219 2 4 - 225 172 1 5 178 Total shares purchased 556 2 4 - 562 386 245 128 759 Total cash paid for shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program $ 25,000 $ - $ - $ - $ 25,000 $ 26,988 $ 32,894 $ 19,994 $ 79,876 Total cash paid for shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock units 18,032 123 368 38 18,561 19,414 190 762 20,366 Total cash paid for shares repurchased $ 43,032 $ 123 $ 368 $ 38 $ 43,561 $ 46,402 $ 33,084 $ 20,756 $ 100,242

8. Remaining Performance Obligations

We disclose revenue we expect to recognize from our remaining performance obligations. Our reported performance obligations primarily represent cloud subscriptions with a non-cancelable term greater than one year (including cloud-deferred revenue as well as amounts we will invoice and recognize as revenue from our performance of cloud services in future periods). Our deferred revenue on the balance sheet primarily relates to our maintenance contracts, which are typically one year in duration and are not included in the remaining performance obligations. Below are our remaining performance obligations as of the end of each period (in thousands):

March 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 Remaining Performance Obligations $ 202,793 $ 225,470 $ 257,287 $ 308,761 $ 421,196 $ 488,718 $ 573,712

9. Guideposts

The following table shows (i) our guideposts provided on February 2, 2021, for cloud revenue and remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) for each year 2021 through 2023, and (ii) our current guideposts for each year 2021 through 2024.

Feb 2, 2021 Guideposts Current Guideposts ($'s in millions) ($'s in millions) Cloud Revenue Cloud Revenue Year Low Mid High %

Growth(1) Year Low Mid High %

Growth(1) 2021 $ 108 $ 109 $ 110 37 % 2021 $ 120 $ 121 $ 121 51 % 2022 $ 135 $ 143 $ 150 31 % 2022 $ 160 $ 163 $ 165 35 % 2023 $ 190 $ 203 $ 215 42 % 2023 $ 220 $ 230 $ 240 42 % 2024 n/a n/a n/a n/a 2024 $ 310 $ 328 $ 345 42 % Remaining Performance Obligations Remaining Performance Obligations Year Low Mid High %

Growth(1) Year Low Mid High %

Growth(1) 2021 $ 450 $ 500 $ 550 62 % 2021 $ 675 $ 688 $ 700 123 % 2022 $ 625 $ 700 $ 775 40 % 2022 $ 950 $ 1,000 $ 1,050 45 % 2023 $ 850 $ 950 $ 1,050 36 % 2023 $ 1,250 $ 1,325 $ 1,400 33 % 2024 n/a n/a n/a n/a 2024 $ 1,600 $ 1,700 $ 1,800 28 % (1) Year-over-year percentage growth is calculated based on the forecasted mid-points.





