Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Initiates Quarterly Cash Dividend, and Announces Share Buyback Program

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ Global Market: RNDB), the holding company for Envision Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $3.1 million, or $0.64 per basic share and $0.62 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.32 per basic and $0.31 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and net income of $10.3 million, or $2.01 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Excluding one-time events of $139,000 in severance expenses and $190,000 in other outsourcing expenses, net income on a non-GAAP basis was $3.4 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Excluding one-time events of $145,000 in severance expenses, $71,000 in other outsourcing expenses, and $29,000 in losses on disposals of fixed assets, net income on a non-GAAP basis was $1.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Excluding $22,000 of operating expenses related to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, net income on a non-GAAP basis for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $10.3 million, or $2.01 per diluted share.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income was $8.8 million, or $1.78 per basic share and $1.71 per diluted share, compared to net income of $14.7 million, or $2.86 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Net income on a non-GAAP basis, excluding certain nonrecurring items, was $9.3 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income on a non-GAAP basis, excluding other certain nonrecurring items, of $16.0 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend will be payable on or about November 23, 2021, to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2021.

Additionally, the Company announced today a new share repurchase program to purchase up to 510,000 shares of its common stock, representing approximately 10.0% of the Company’s outstanding common stock. Repurchases under this program may be made in open market transactions. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions, and other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares. The repurchase program will expire on October 29, 2022, and may be suspended or terminated at any time.

At September 30, 2021, total assets amounted to $751.1 million, compared to $744.1 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $7.0 million, or 0.9%. Total loans increased by $23.6 million, or 4.3%, to $570.0 million at September 30, 2021 from $546.4 million at June 30, 2021, and loans held for sale increased by $1.1 million to $75.4 million at September 30, 2021 from $74.3 million at June 30, 2021. Compared to September 30, 2020, total assets grew $28.1 million, or 3.9% from $723.0 million. The growth from the prior year period was driven by an increase in total loans of $80.0 million, or 16.3%, partially offset by a decrease in loans held for sale of $12.4 million and a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $36.3 million.

William M. Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The third quarter was a strong quarter for our Company, as our local economy continued to progress to more normal post pandemic operations. Strong loan growth, net interest margin expansion, net interest income growth, improved credit metrics and mortgage banking income drove strong earnings contributions across our organization. Our decision to initiate a regular quarterly dividend reflects the continued improvement in our operating performance and our optimism for what lies ahead for our Company. This dividend also complements our share buyback program, which, along with continued organic growth, gives us versatility to deploy our excess capital in a balanced and effective manner.”

Third Quarter Operating Results

Net interest income increased by $777,000, or 14.9%, to $6.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $5.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This increase was primarily due to $318,000 of fee accretion earned from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA PPP”), commercial real estate loan growth, and a decrease in the rates paid on term certificates of deposit. The yield earned on interest-earning assets increased by 33 basis points from the prior quarter, and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities improved by 6 basis points from the prior quarter. Accordingly, the net interest margin increased by 38 basis points, to 3.38% in the third quarter from 3.00% in the second quarter.

Net interest income increased by $1.3 million, or 28.0%, to $6.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $4.7 million in the same period in the prior year. Relative to the prior year quarter, the net interest margin increased by 57 basis points to 3.38%, from 2.81%. The improvement reflects average loan growth of $82.1 million from the prior year quarter, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 38 basis points, and the yield on interest-earning assets increased by 25 basis points between periods.

The Company recognized a credit for loan losses of $90,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, driven by changes in the qualitative factors related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic used in the Company’s calculation, along with improvements in overall credit quality trends, which were partially offset by total loan growth of $23.6 million from the prior quarter. The allowance for loan losses was 1.13%, 1.19% and 1.34% of total loans at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively, and was 427.7%, 101.9% and 67.2% of non-performing assets at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Non-interest income increased $1.3 million, or 19.6%, to $8.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $6.8 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, due to an increase of $1.5 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities, partially offset by a decrease in net mortgage servicing fees of $107,000. Sold mortgages totaled $260.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $342.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. The third quarter of 2021 ended with a mortgage pipeline of $158.1 million, compared to a pipeline of $139.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The stabilization of the mortgage banking pipeline was a key contributor to the improvement in the gain on loan origination and sale activities from the prior quarter. Mortgage servicing fees decreased $107,000, or 28.1%, to $274,000 for the third quarter of 2021 from $381,000 in the second quarter of 2021 as a result of expenses paid to the bank’s new mortgage sub-servicer of $252,000 for the last two months of the quarter, partially offset by a positive fair value adjustment of $38,000 in the third quarter of 2021, compared to a provision of $65,000 for the second quarter of 2021, based on an increase in mortgage interest rates, and a decrease in the monthly amortization of mortgage servicing rights from the prior quarter, which reflects slower prepayment speeds.

Non-interest income decreased $11.7 million, or 59.0%, to $8.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $19.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, principally due to a decrease of $10.9 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities, and a decrease of $906,000 in net mortgage servicing fees. Sold mortgage loans totaled $260.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to sold mortgage loans of $410.4 million during the third quarter of 2020. The third quarter of 2021 ended with a mortgage pipeline of $158.1 million, compared to a pipeline of $418.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Mortgage servicing fees decreased $906,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, principally due to a positive valuation adjustment of mortgage servicing rights of $1.1 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Non-interest expenses decreased $768,000, or 7.2%, to $9.9 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $10.6 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense of $929,000, or 12.7%, primarily attributed to lower commissions and incentives associated with a normalization of residential loan production and by reductions in headcount related to the bank’s outsourcing of mortgage loan servicing, partially offset by $190,000 of one-time conversion expenses related to the new mortgage loan sub-servicer included in other non-interest expenses.

Non-interest expenses decreased $1.2 million to $9.9 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $11.1 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease is principally due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $1.5 million, primarily attributed to lower commissions and incentives associated with a normalization of residential loan production and reduced headcount, partially offset by a $253,000 increase in other non-interest expenses, which included one-time conversion expenses for the bank’s new mortgage loan sub-servicer, as well as increases related to fees and stock-based compensation paid to new members of the Company’s Board of Directors.

The income tax expense was $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to income tax benefit of $162,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and income tax expense of $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reversed a valuation allowance on its charitable contribution carryforwards totaling $531,000. The remaining income tax expense for 2021 is expected to reflect an effective tax rate of 28.5%.

Year-to-Date Operating Results

Net interest income increased by $2.4 million, or 17.6%, to $16.3 million, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $13.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The change reflects the shortening and downward pricing of deposit liabilities, and to a lesser extent, loan growth. The composition of our deposit base improved as the average balance of savings and NOW accounts for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased $35.9 million, or 23.2%, and $12.9 million, or 23.7%, respectively, from the nine months ended September 30, 2020, while the average balance of our term certificates decreased $54.4 million, or 34.1%, from the prior year. The activity resulted in a 58 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Average loan growth of $53.7 million, or 9.7% from the prior year more than offset a 23 basis point decline in loan yields.

The Company recognized a credit for loan losses of $330,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to a provision of $2.3 million in the prior year period. At September 30, 2021, improvements to qualitative factors related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic outlook, and credit quality trends all helped to generate the credit for loan losses, partially offset by provisions for loan growth.

Non-interest income decreased $12.4 million, or 31.2%, to $27.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $39.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, principally due to a decrease of $15.7 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. Mortgage loans sold were $1.1 billion in the first nine months of 2021, unchanged from the first nine months of 2020. Net gain on loan origination and sale activities decreased, as a result of both lower loan sale margins and the impact of a shrinking mortgage banking pipeline during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to an increasing mortgage banking pipeline during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Mortgage servicing fees increased $2.9 million in the first nine months of 2021 to $1.4 million from a loss of $1.4 million in the first nine months of 2020, primarily due to positive fair value adjustments of $395,000 in the first nine months of 2021 and impairment charges of $2.0 million in the first nine months of 2020.

Non-interest expenses decreased $952,000, or 2.9%, to $32.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $33.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Non-interest expenses in the first nine months of 2020 included one-time charges of $1,375,000 related to the retirement of senior executives as well as $229,000 of COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses. Occupancy and equipment expenses decreased $316,000 in the first nine months of 2021 over the prior year period, as the Company migrated to a hybrid work environment and reduced its overall real estate footprint by closing six loan production offices, a lending center office, and by reducing the office space for the bank’s main administrative office since the prior year, and a reduction in COVID-19 pandemic related spending. These decreases were partially offset by increases in other non-interest expenses of $1.1 million, related to one-time conversion expenses for the bank’s new mortgage sub-servicer, increases to board fees and stock-based compensation paid to new members of the bank’s Board of Directors, and the bank’s provision for unfunded commitments for commercial real estate and commercial construction originations.

Income tax expenses decreased to $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The current period included a reversal of a charitable contribution carryforward valuation allowance, and the prior period included the utilization of net operating loss carryforwards.

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2021, total assets amounted to $751.1 million, compared to $744.1 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $7.0 million, or 0.9%. A $24.0 million increase in net loans from the prior quarter was partially offset by a $22.0 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents. Net loan growth of 4.4% was driven by commercial real estate growth of $17.4 million, or 10.4%, and home equity and construction loan growth of $5.6 million and $5.4 million, respectively. Deposits increased by $1.4 million in the quarter, including an increase of $9.4 million in non-interest bearing deposits. In addition, the Company increased borrowings by $12.9 million in the quarter.

Total assets at September 30, 2021 increased $28.1 million, or 3.9% from $723.0 million at September 30, 2020. Contributing to asset growth was a $80.1 million increase in net loans to $564.6 million at September 30, 2021 from $484.5 million at September 30, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $36.2 million, or 73.8%, to $12.9 million at September 30, 2021 from $49.1 million at September 30, 2020, mainly to fund growth in net loans. Commercial real estate loans increased by $43.2 million, or 30.5%, as we focus on diversifying our loan mix. The increase in total assets from the prior year quarter was also funded by continued deposit growth. Retail deposits totaled $523.3 million at September 30, 2021, increasing by $38.3 million, or 7.9%, from $485.0 million at September 30, 2020. Driving the growth in retail deposits was customers’ receipt of government stimulus and our focus on deposit gathering. Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston (“FHLBB”) advances decreased by $4.0 million to $62.9 million at September 30, 2021, from $66.9 million at September 30, 2020, and Federal Reserve Bank advances decreased by $15.3 million.

Total stockholders’ equity was $100.6 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $100.7 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease of $113,000 reflects share repurchases during the period of $3.4 million, partially offset by net income of $3.1 million.

Total stockholders’ equity was $100.6 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $94.9 million at September 30, 2020. The increase of $5.7 million relates mainly to net income from the previous twelve months of $14.1 million, partially offset by share repurchases of $8.8 million.

COVID-19 Impact

In response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers and our business, the Company implemented a series of measures through the date of this release, including participation in the SBA PPP, for which we funded $26.2 million of SBA PPP Loans through September 30, 2021, and granting payment deferrals for residential mortgage, home equity and certain commercial borrowers who were current in their payments at the time the deferral was requested. Depending on the circumstances of the borrowers, the forbearance calls for a reduced or full deferral of payment. Please refer to the Loan Payment Deferrals and COVID-19 Highly Impacted Sectors for statistics on loan payment deferrals and the commercial loan sectors we believe could continue to be exposed to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Envision Bank and its Envision Mortgage Division. Envision Bank is a full-service community bank with five retail branch locations, loan operations centers in North Attleboro and Quincy, Massachusetts, three loan production offices located in Massachusetts and one loan production office in Southern New Hampshire.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “assume”, “outlook”, “will”, “should”, and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain its spread on the Company’s employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; changes in the general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the SBA PPP and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; turbulence in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average assets, return on average equity, the efficiency ratio, profit percentage, tangible book value per share, non-interest income to total income and, where applicable, as adjusted for non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of on-going business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) % Change September 30, June 30, September 30, Sep 2021 vs. Sep 2021 vs. 2021 2021 2020 Jun 2021 Sep 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,876 $ 34,876 $ 49,091 (63.1 )% (73.8 )% Securities available for sale, at fair value 51,725 50,212 55,551 3.0 % (6.9 )% Loans held for sale, at fair value 75,400 74,277 87,805 1.5 % (14.1 )% Loans: 1-4 family residential 265,561 263,992 235,955 0.6 % 12.5 % Home equity 56,124 50,555 48,097 11.0 % 16.7 % Commercial real estate 185,100 167,691 141,862 10.4 % 30.5 % Construction 34,479 29,140 32,064 18.3 % 7.5 % Total real estate loans 541,264 511,378 457,978 5.8 % 18.2 % Commercial and industrial 19,896 25,826 20,388 (23.0 )% (2.4 )% Consumer 8,860 9,194 11,696 (3.6 )% (24.2 )% Total loans 570,020 546,398 490,062 4.3 % 16.3 % Allowance for loan losses (6,432 ) (6,523 ) (6,597 ) (1.4 )% (2.5 )% Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums 1,031 785 1,083 31.3 % (4.8 )% Loans, net 564,619 540,660 484,548 4.4 % 16.5 % Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 3,239 2,855 3,797 13.5 % (14.7 )% Accrued interest receivable 1,763 1,523 1,654 15.8 % 6.6 % Mortgage servicing rights, net 15,402 15,375 10,944 0.2 % 40.7 % Premises and equipment, net 6,462 5,115 5,133 26.3 % 25.9 % Bank-owned life insurance 8,744 8,703 8,577 0.5 % 1.9 % Foreclosed real estate, net - - 132 - % (100.0 )% Other assets 10,867 10,546 15,736 3.0 % (30.9 )% Total assets $ 751,097 $ 744,142 $ 722,968 0.9 % 3.9 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 134,058 $ 124,683 $ 93,352 7.5 % 43.6 % Savings accounts 188,346 190,584 175,316 (1.2 )% 7.4 % NOW accounts 53,804 51,059 47,032 5.4 % 14.4 % Money market accounts 73,562 73,967 74,874 (0.5 )% (1.8 )% Term certificates 73,519 74,631 94,438 (1.5 )% (22.2 )% Interest bearing brokered 50,116 57,059 37,273 (12.2 )% 34.5 % Total deposits 573,405 571,983 522,285 0.2 % 9.8 % Federal Reserve Bank advances - - 15,318 - % (100.0 )% Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 62,900 50,016 66,903 25.8 % (6.0 )% Mortgagors' escrow accounts 1,905 1,783 1,959 6.8 % (2.8 )% Post-employment benefit obligations 2,182 2,226 2,289 (2.0 )% (4.7 )% Other liabilities 10,108 17,424 19,276 (42.0 )% (47.6 )% Total liabilities 650,500 643,432 628,030 1.1 % 3.6 % Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 50 52 55 (3.8 )% (9.1 )% Additional paid-in capital 43,574 46,740 51,201 (6.8 )% (14.9 )% Retained earnings 60,504 57,378 46,415 5.4 % 30.4 % ESOP-Unearned compensation (3,615 ) (3,662 ) (3,803 ) (1.3 )% (4.9 )% Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 84 202 1,070 (58.4 )% (92.1 )% Total stockholders' equity 100,597 100,710 94,938 (0.1 )% 6.0 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 751,097 $ 744,142 $ 722,968 0.9 % 3.9 %





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Trend

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

2021 2021 2021 2020 2020

Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,876 $ 34,876 $ 54,950 $ 13,774 $ 49,091 Securities available for sale, at fair value 51,725 50,212 54,148 55,366 55,551 Loans held for sale, at fair value 75,400 74,277 93,176 119,112 87,805 Loans: 1-4 family residential 265,561 263,992 239,190 235,648 235,955 Home equity 56,124 50,555 49,073 48,166 48,097 Commercial real estate 185,100 167,691 146,930 143,893 141,862 Construction 34,479 29,140 29,975 31,050 32,064 Total real estate loans 541,264 511,378 465,168 458,757 457,978 Commercial and industrial 19,896 25,826 23,869 20,259 20,388 Consumer 8,860 9,194 8,724 10,289 11,696 Total loans 570,020 546,398 497,761 489,305 490,062 Allowance for loan losses (6,432 ) (6,523 ) (6,563 ) (6,784 ) (6,597 ) Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums 1,031 785 785 1,123 1,083 Loans, net 564,619 540,660 491,983 483,644 484,548 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 3,239 2,855 3,576 3,576 3,797 Accrued interest receivable 1,763 1,523 1,501 1,562 1,654 Mortgage servicing rights, net 15,402 15,375 14,744 12,377 10,944 Premises and equipment, net 6,462 5,115 4,709 4,781 5,133 Bank-owned life insurance 8,744 8,703 8,662 8,622 8,577 Foreclosed real estate, net - - 132 132 132 Other assets 10,867 10,546 10,607 18,126 15,736 Total assets $ 751,097 $ 744,142 $ 738,188 $ 721,072 $ 722,968 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 134,058 $ 124,683 $ 118,623 $ 96,731 $ 93,352 Savings accounts 188,346 190,584 192,712 185,481 175,316 NOW accounts 53,804 51,059 62,772 53,530 47,032 Money market accounts 73,562 73,967 78,236 77,393 74,874 Term certificates 73,519 74,631 75,690 83,444 94,438 Interest bearing brokered 50,116 57,059 32,225 31,728 37,273 Total deposits 573,405 571,983 560,258 528,307 522,285 Federal Reserve Bank advances - - - 11,431 15,318 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 62,900 50,016 60,024 61,895 66,903 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 1,905 1,783 1,924 2,338 1,959 Post-employment benefit obligations 2,182 2,226 2,235 2,382 2,289 Other liabilities 10,108 17,424 12,888 14,900 19,276 Total liabilities 650,500 643,432 637,329 621,253 628,030 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 50 52 53 54 55 Additional paid-in capital 43,574 46,740 48,613 50,937 51,201 Retained earnings 60,504 57,378 55,801 51,689 46,415 ESOP-Unearned compensation (3,615 ) (3,662 ) (3,709 ) (3,756 ) (3,803 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 84 202 101 895 1,070 Total stockholders' equity 100,597 100,710 100,859 99,819 94,938 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 751,097 $ 744,142 $ 738,188 $ 721,072 $ 722,968





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended % Change

September 30, June 30, September 30, Sep 2021 vs.

Sep 2021 vs.

2021 2021 2020 Jun 2021

Sep 2020

Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 6,226 $ 5,505 $ 5,337 13.1 % 16.7 % Other interest and dividend income 227 237 311 (4.2 )% (27.0 )% Total interest and dividend income 6,453 5,742 5,648 12.4 % 14.3 % Interest expense 477 543 979 (12.2 )% (51.3 )% Net interest income 5,976 5,199 4,669 14.9 % 28.0 % Provision (credit) for loan losses (90 ) (27 ) 546 233.3 % (116.5 )% Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 6,066 5,226 4,123 16.1 % 47.1 % Non-interest income: Customer service fees 410 419 330 (2.1 )% 24.2 % Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net 7,229 5,740 18,102 25.9 % (60.1 )% Mortgage servicing fees, net 274 381 1,180 (28.1 )% (76.8 )% Other 236 276 262 (14.5 )% (9.9 )% Total non-interest income 8,149 6,816 19,874 19.6 % (59.0 )% Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,381 7,310 7,911 (12.7 )% (19.3 )% Occupancy and equipment 714 621 859 15.0 % (16.9 )% Professional fees 490 323 253 51.7 % 93.7 % Marketing 134 200 154 (33.0 )% (13.0 )% FDIC insurance 54 54 41 0.0 % 31.7 % Other non-interest expenses 2,086 2,119 1,833 (1.6 )% 13.8 % Total non-interest expenses 9,859 10,627 11,051 (7.2 )% (10.8 )% Income before income taxes 4,356 1,415 12,946 207.8 % (66.4 )% Income tax expense (benefit) 1,230 (162 ) 2,661 (859.3 )% (53.8 )% Net income $ 3,126 $ 1,577 $ 10,285 98.2 % (69.6 )% Net income per share: Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.32 $ 2.01 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.31 $ 2.01 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 4,869,155 4,921,182 5,120,367 Diluted 5,074,676 5,135,582 5,120,367





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Year to Date % Change

September 30, September 30, Sep 2021 vs.

2021 2020 Sep 2020

Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 17,239 $ 16,680 3.4 % Other interest and dividend income 717 1,080 (33.6 )% Total interest and dividend income 17,956 17,760 1.1 % Interest expense 1,690 3,933 (57.0 )% Net interest income 16,266 13,827 17.6 % Provision (credit) for loan losses (330 ) 2,338 (114.1 )% Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 16,596 11,489 44.5 % Non-interest income: Customer service fees 1,196 902 32.6 % Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net 23,962 39,616 (39.5 )% Mortgage servicing fees, net 1,434 (1,428 ) (200.4 )% Other 796 734 8.4 % Total non-interest income 27,388 39,824 (31.2 )% Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 22,128 24,439 (9.5 )% Occupancy and equipment 2,079 2,395 (13.2 )% Professional fees 1,374 888 54.7 % Marketing 504 458 10.0 % FDIC insurance 162 136 19.1 % Other non-interest expenses 6,190 5,073 22.0 % Total non-interest expenses 32,437 33,389 (2.9 )% Income before income taxes 11,547 17,924 (35.6 )% Income tax expense 2,732 3,266 (16.4 )% Net income $ 8,815 $ 14,658 (39.9 )% Net income per share: Basic $ 1.78 $ 2.86 Diluted $ 1.71 $ 2.86 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 4,948,137 5,123,705 Diluted 5,153,548 5,126,077





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 6,226 $ 5,505 $ 5,508 $ 5,532 $ 5,337 Other interest and dividend income 227 237 253 296 311 Total interest and dividend income 6,453 5,742 5,761 5,828 5,648 Interest expense 477 543 670 788 979 Net interest income 5,976 5,199 5,091 5,040 4,669 Provision (credit) for loan losses (90 ) (27 ) (213 ) 215 546 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 6,066 5,226 5,304 4,825 4,123 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 410 419 367 381 330 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net 7,229 5,740 10,993 14,620 18,102 Mortgage servicing fees, net 274 381 779 275 1,180 Other 236 276 284 311 262 Total non-interest income 8,149 6,816 12,423 15,587 19,874 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,381 7,310 8,437 8,722 7,911 Occupancy and equipment 714 621 744 1,150 859 Professional fees 490 323 561 389 253 Marketing 134 200 170 231 154 FDIC insurance 54 54 54 51 41 Other non-interest expenses 2,086 2,119 1,985 2,384 1,833 Total non-interest expenses 9,859 10,627 11,951 12,927 11,051 Income before income taxes 4,356 1,415 5,776 7,485 12,946 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,230 (162 ) 1,664 2,211 2,661 Net income $ 3,126 $ 1,577 $ 4,112 $ 5,274 $ 10,285 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.32 $ 0.81 $ 1.03 $ 2.01 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.31 $ 0.78 $ 1.01 $ 2.01 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 4,869,155 4,921,182 5,056,165 5,135,069 5,120,367 Diluted 5,074,676 5,135,582 5,254,907 5,244,414 5,120,367





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances/Yields

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 641,443 $ 6,226 3.88 % $ 592,750 $ 5,505 3.71 % $ 559,370 $ 5,337 3.82 % Investment securities(2) (3) 54,229 224 1.65 % 55,376 229 1.65 % 57,211 305 2.13 % Interest-earning deposits 11,002 4 0.15 % 43,888 8 0.07 % 48,949 7 0.06 % Total interest-earning assets 706,674 6,454 3.65 % 692,014 5,742 3.32 % 665,530 5,649 3.40 % Noninterest-earning assets 44,614 40,257 41,037 Total assets $ 751,288 $ 732,271 $ 706,567 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 189,254 76 0.16 % 192,434 89 0.18 % 170,762 172 0.40 % NOW accounts 61,951 23 0.15 % 69,730 38 0.22 % 57,646 41 0.28 % Money market accounts 73,662 41 0.22 % 72,469 43 0.24 % 72,369 75 0.41 % Term certificates 113,787 160 0.56 % 104,604 176 0.67 % 131,053 442 1.35 % Total interest-bearing deposits 438,654 300 0.27 % 439,237 346 0.32 % 431,830 730 0.68 % FHLBB and FRB advances 64,047 178 1.11 % 51,502 198 1.54 % 82,639 249 1.21 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 502,701 478 0.38 % 490,739 544 0.44 % 514,469 979 0.76 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 126,165 124,656 88,394 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 19,021 13,606 12,724 Total liabilities 647,887 629,001 615,587 Total stockholders' equity 103,401 103,270 90,980 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 751,288 $ 732,271 $ 706,567 Net interest income $ 5,976 $ 5,198 $ 4,670 Interest rate spread(4) 3.27 % 2.88 % 2.64 % Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 203,973 $ 201,275 $ 151,061 Net interest margin(6) 3.38 % 3.00 % 2.81 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 140.58 % 141.01 % 129.36 %

(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.

(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLBB stock.

(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $1,000, $1,000 and $1,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances/Yields

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Year to Date September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 609,579 $ 17,239 3.77 % $ 555,838 $ 16,680 4.00 % Investment securities(2) (3) 55,795 701 1.68 % 58,201 1,016 2.33 % Interest-earning deposits 30,037 19 0.08 % 30,177 68 0.30 % Total interest-earning assets 695,411 17,959 3.44 % 644,216 17,764 3.68 % Noninterest-earning assets 42,312 37,509 Total assets $ 737,723 $ 681,725 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 190,663 261 0.18 % 154,736 689 0.59 % NOW accounts 67,036 109 0.22 % 54,185 142 0.35 % Money market accounts 74,033 138 0.25 % 70,712 394 0.74 % Term certificates 105,184 574 0.73 % 159,540 2,012 1.68 % Total interest-bearing deposits 436,916 1,082 0.33 % 439,173 3,237 0.98 % FHLBB and FRB advances 62,110 608 1.31 % 69,672 696 1.33 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 499,026 1,690 0.45 % 508,845 3,933 1.03 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 119,320 76,397 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 16,014 11,996 Total liabilities 634,360 597,238 Total stockholders' equity 103,363 84,487 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 737,723 $ 681,725 Net interest income $ 16,269 $ 13,831 Interest rate spread(4) 2.99 % 2.65 % Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 196,385 $ 135,371 Net interest margin(6) 3.12 % 2.86 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 139.35 % 126.60 %

(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.

(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLBB stock.

(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $3,000 and $4,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances Trend

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ 641,443 $ 592,750 $ 594,021 $ 580,002 $ 559,370 Investment securities 54,229 55,376 57,818 58,329 57,211 Interest-earning deposits 11,002 43,888 35,492 30,573 48,949 Total interest-earning assets 706,674 692,014 687,331 668,904 665,530 Non-interest earning assets 44,614 40,257 42,045 45,015 41,037 Total assets $ 751,288 $ 732,271 $ 729,376 $ 713,919 $ 706,567 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 189,254 $ 192,434 $ 190,313 $ 181,653 $ 170,762 NOW accounts 61,951 69,730 69,511 59,005 57,646 Money market accounts 73,662 72,469 75,994 75,106 72,369 Term certificates 113,787 104,604 96,978 112,260 131,053 Total interest-bearing deposits 438,654 439,237 432,796 428,024 431,830 FHLBB and FRB advances 64,047 51,502 70,857 77,584 82,639 Total interest-bearing liabilities 502,701 490,739 503,653 505,608 514,469 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 126,165 124,656 106,929 94,540 88,394 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 19,021 13,606 15,375 13,539 12,724 Total liabilities 647,887 629,001 625,957 613,687 615,587 Total stockholders' equity 103,401 103,270 103,419 100,232 90,980 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 751,288 $ 732,271 $ 729,376 $ 713,919 $ 706,567





﻿﻿Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Yield Trend

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Interest-earning assets: Total loans 3.88 % 3.71 % 3.71 % 3.82 % 3.82 % Investment securities 1.65 % 1.65 % 1.71 % 1.99 % 2.13 % Interest-earning deposits 0.15 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.06 % Total interest-earning assets 3.65 % 3.32 % 3.35 % 3.49 % 3.40 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 0.16 % 0.18 % 0.21 % 0.31 % 0.40 % NOW accounts 0.15 % 0.22 % 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.28 % Money market accounts 0.22 % 0.24 % 0.28 % 0.33 % 0.41 % Term certificates 0.56 % 0.67 % 0.98 % 1.04 % 1.35 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.27 % 0.32 % 0.40 % 0.50 % 0.68 % FHLBB and FRB advances 1.11 % 1.54 % 1.31 % 1.27 % 1.21 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.38 % 0.44 % 0.53 % 0.62 % 0.76 % Interest rate spread 3.27 % 2.88 % 2.82 % 2.87 % 2.64 % Net interest rate margin 3.38 % 3.00 % 2.96 % 3.02 % 2.81 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 140.58 % 141.01 % 136.47 % 132.30 % 129.36 %





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Rate/Volume Analysis

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 vs. June 30, 2021 Increase (Decrease) Total Due to Changes in Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 463 $ 258 $ 721 Investment securities (5 ) - (5 ) Interest-earning deposits (9 ) 4 (5 ) Total interest-earning assets 449 262 711 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts (2 ) (11 ) (13 ) NOW accounts (4 ) (11 ) (15 ) Money market accounts 1 (3 ) (2 ) Term certificates 14 (30 ) (16 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 9 (55 ) (46 ) FHLBB and FRB advances 42 (62 ) (20 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 51 (117 ) (66 ) Change in net interest income $ 398 $ 379 $ 777





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 vs. 2020 Increase (Decrease) Total Due to Changes in Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 803 $ 86 $ 889 Investment securities (15 ) (66 ) (81 ) Interest-earning deposits (9 ) 6 (3 ) Total interest-earning assets 779 26 805 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 17 (113 ) (96 ) NOW accounts 3 (21 ) (18 ) Money market accounts 1 (35 ) (34 ) Term certificates (52 ) (230 ) (282 ) Total interest-bearing deposits (31 ) (399 ) (430 ) FHLBB and FRB advances (52 ) (20 ) (72 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities (83 ) (419 ) (502 ) Change in net interest income $ 862 $ 445 $ 1,307





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Rate/Volume Analysis

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Year to Date September 30, 2021 vs. 2020 Increase (Decrease) Total Due to Changes in Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 751 $ (192 ) $ 559 Investment securities (40 ) (276 ) (316 ) Interest-earning deposits - (48 ) (48 ) Total interest-earning assets 711 (516 ) 195 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts (27 ) (399 ) (426 ) NOW accounts 1 (34 ) (33 ) Money market accounts (5 ) (251 ) (256 ) Term certificates (541 ) (897 ) (1,438 ) Total interest-bearing deposits (572 ) (1,581 ) (2,153 ) FHLBB and FRB advances (77 ) (13 ) (90 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities (649 ) (1,594 ) (2,243 ) Change in net interest income $ 1,360 $ 1,078 $ 2,438





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 5,243 $ 733 $ 5,976 Provision (credit) for loan losses (90 ) - (90 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 5,333 733 6,066 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 394 16 410 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 7,925 7,925 Mortgage servicing fees, net (222 ) 496 274 Other 105 131 236 Total non-interest income 277 8,568 8,845 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,742 4,639 6,381 Occupancy and equipment 473 241 714 Other non-interest expenses 1,046 1,718 2,764 Total non-interest expenses 3,261 6,598 9,859 Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 2,349 $ 2,703 5,052 Elimination of inter-segment profit (696 ) Income before income taxes 4,356 Income tax expense 1,230 Net income $ 3,126 (1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 4,535 $ 664 $ 5,199 Provision (credit) for loan losses (27 ) - (27 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 4,562 664 5,226 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 393 26 419 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 6,558 6,558 Mortgage servicing fees, net (94 ) 475 381 Other 158 118 276 Total non-interest income 457 7,177 7,634 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,746 5,564 7,310 Occupancy and equipment 407 214 621 Other non-interest expenses 1,265 1,431 2,696 Total non-interest expenses 3,418 7,209 10,627 Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 1,601 $ 632 2,233 Elimination of inter-segment profit (818 ) Income before income taxes 1,415 Income tax expense (benefit) (162 ) Net income $ 1,577 (1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 4,032 $ 637 $ 4,669 Provision for loan losses 546 - 546 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,486 637 4,123 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 309 21 330 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 18,459 18,459 Mortgage servicing fees, net (98 ) 1,278 1,180 Other 93 169 262 Total non-interest income 304 19,927 20,231 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,959 5,952 7,911 Occupancy and equipment 437 422 859 Other non-interest expenses 1,084 1,197 2,281 Total non-interest expenses 3,480 7,571 11,051 Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 310 $ 12,993 13,303 Elimination of inter-segment profit (357 ) Income before income taxes 12,946 Income tax expense 2,661 Net income $ 10,285 (1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 13,978 $ 2,288 $ 16,266 Provision (credit) for loan losses (330 ) - (330 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 14,308 2,288 16,596 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 1,125 71 1,196 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 26,157 26,157 Mortgage servicing fees, net (409 ) 1,843 1,434 Other 412 384 796 Total non-interest income 1,128 28,455 29,583 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 5,290 16,838 22,128 Occupancy and equipment 1,325 754 2,079 Other non-interest expenses 3,395 4,835 8,230 Total non-interest expenses 10,010 22,427 32,437 Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 5,426 $ 8,316 13,742 Elimination of inter-segment profit (2,195 ) Income before income taxes 11,547 Income tax expense 2,732 Net income $ 8,815 (1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.



Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 11,970 $ 1,857 $ 13,827 Provision for loan losses 2,338 - 2,338 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,632 1,857 11,489 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 827 75 902 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 40,667 40,667 Mortgage servicing fees, net (281 ) (1,147 ) (1,428 ) Other 318 416 734 Total non-interest income 864 40,011 40,875 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits (2) 6,983 17,456 24,439 Occupancy and equipment 1,305 1,090 2,395 Other non-interest expenses 3,286 3,269 6,555 Total non-interest expenses 11,574 21,815 33,389 Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ (1,078 ) $ 20,053 18,975 Elimination of inter-segment profit (1,051 ) Income before income taxes 17,924 Income tax expense 3,266 Net income $ 14,658





(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit. (2) Salaries and benefits include the severance and vested stock acceleration costs related to the retirement of the CEO and CFO of the Bank. The total cost of this event was $1.38 million, of which $1.03 million was allocated to the Bank segment and the remainder, $344,000, was allocated to the mortgage segment.

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.



Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before

Taxes Provision for

Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per

Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 4,356 $ 1,230 $ 3,126 $ 0.62 Accrued severance expenses Non-interest expense 139 40 99 0.02 Other outsourcing expenses Non-interest expense 190 54 136 0.03 Non-GAAP basis $ 4,685 $ 1,324 $ 3,361 $ 0.67 Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before Taxes Provision

(credit) for

Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per

Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 1,415 $ (162 ) $ 1,577 $ 0.31 Loss on disposal of fixed assets Non-interest income 29 8 21 - Accrued severance expenses Non-interest expense 145 41 104 0.02 Other outsourcing expenses Non-interest expense 71 20 51 0.01 Non-GAAP basis $ 1,660 $ (93 ) $ 1,753 $ 0.34 Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before

Taxes Provision for

Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per

Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 5,776 $ 1,664 $ 4,112 $ 0.78 Accrued severance expenses Non-interest expense 109 31 78 0.01 Non-GAAP basis $ 5,885 $ 1,695 $ 4,190 $ 0.79 Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before

Taxes Provision for

Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per

Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 7,485 $ 2,211 $ 5,274 $ 1.01 Residential lending office closure Non-interest expense 294 63 231 0.04 COVID-19 related expenses Non-interest expense 69 15 54 0.01 Non-GAAP basis $ 7,848 $ 2,289 $ 5,559 $ 1.06 Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income (Loss)

Before Taxes Provision for

Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per

Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 12,946 $ 2,661 $ 10,285 $ 2.01 COVID-19 related expenses Non-interest expense 22 4 18 - Non-GAAP basis $ 12,968 $ 2,665 $ 10,303 $ 2.01





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Year to Date September 30, 2021 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before

Taxes Provision for

Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per

Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 11,547 $ 2,732 $ 8,815 $ 1.71 Loss on disposal of fixed assets Non-interest income 29 8 21 - Accrued severance expenses Non-interest expense 393 113 280 0.05 Other outsourcing expenses Non-interest expense 261 75 186 0.04 Non-GAAP basis $ 12,230 $ 2,928 $ 9,302 $ 1.80 Year to Date September 30, 2020 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before

Taxes Provision for

Income Taxes Net Income

(Loss) Earnings per

Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 17,924 $ 3,266 $ 14,658 $ 2.86 Retirement salary and benefits compensation Non-interest expense 692 126 566 0.11 Accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation Non-interest expense 683 124 559 0.11 COVID-19 related expenses Non-interest expense 229 42 187 0.04 Non-GAAP basis $ 19,528 $ 3,558 $ 15,970 $ 3.12





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) At or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Return on average assets: (1, 5) GAAP 1.66 % 0.86 % 2.26 % 2.95 % 5.82 % Non-GAAP (2) 1.79 % 0.96 % 2.30 % 3.11 % 5.83 % Return on average equity: (1, 6) GAAP 12.09 % 6.11 % 15.90 % 21.05 % 45.22 % Non-GAAP (2) 13.00 % 6.79 % 16.21 % 22.18 % 45.30 % Net interest margin 3.38 % 3.00 % 2.96 % 3.02 % 2.81 % Non-interest income to total income: GAAP 57.69 % 56.73 % 70.93 % 75.57 % 80.98 % Non-GAAP (2) 57.69 % 56.83 % 70.93 % 75.57 % 80.98 % Profit percentage (9) GAAP 30.20 % 11.55 % 31.76 % 37.33 % 54.97 % Non-GAAP (2) 32.53 % 13.56 % 32.39 % 39.09 % 55.06 % Efficiency ratio: (7) GAAP 69.80 % 88.45 % 68.24 % 62.67 % 45.03 % Non-GAAP (2) 67.47 % 86.44 % 67.61 % 60.91 % 44.94 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (3) 13.38 % 13.72 % 13.81 % 13.85 % 13.28 % Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets (4) 0.20 % 0.86 % 1.14 % 1.01 % 1.38 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (4) 1.13 % 1.19 % 1.32 % 1.39 % 1.34 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding SBA PPP Loans (4) 1.14 % 1.22 % 1.36 % 1.41 % 1.39 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing assets 427.66 % 101.89 % 78.99 % 94.58 % 67.21 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 427.66 % 101.89 % 77.75 % 92.87 % 66.31 % Tangible book value per share (8) $ 19.71 $ 19.16 $ 18.80 $ 18.16 $ 17.18 Outstanding shares 5,103,619 5,254,522 5,364,240 5,495,514 5,524,390





(1) Annualized for quarterly periods presented. (2) See page 22 – Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income. (3) Average assets calculated on a quarterly basis for all periods presented. (4) Total loans exclude loans held for sale but includes net deferred loan costs and fees. (5) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average total assets. (6) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average stockholders’ equity. (7) This non-GAAP measure represents total non-interest expenses divided by net interest income and non-interest income. (8) This non-GAAP measure represents total stockholders’ equity, minus intangible assets of $26,000, $28,000, $31,000, $33,000, and $36,000 at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively, divided by outstanding shares at period end. (9) This non-GAAP measure represents net interest income plus noninterest income less non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income.





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) At or for the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, 2021

2020

Return on average assets: (1, 5) GAAP 1.59 % 2.87 % Non-GAAP (2) 1.68 % 3.12 % Return on average equity: (1, 6) GAAP 11.37 % 23.13 % Non-GAAP (2) 12.00 % 25.20 % Net interest margin 3.12 % 2.86 % Non-interest income to total income: GAAP 62.74 % 74.23 % Non-GAAP (2) 62.76 % 74.23 % Profit percentage (9) GAAP 25.70 % 37.77 % Non-GAAP (2) 27.24 % 40.76 % Efficiency ratio: (7) GAAP 74.30 % 62.23 % Non-GAAP (2) 72.76 % 59.24 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (3) 13.38 % 13.28 % Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets (4) 0.20 % 1.38 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (4) 1.13 % 1.34 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding SBA PPP Loans (4) 1.14 % 1.39 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing assets 427.66 % 67.21 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 427.66 % 66.31 % Tangible book value per share (8) $ 19.71 $ 17.18 Outstanding shares 5,103,619 5,524,390

(1) Annualized for quarterly periods presented. (2) See page 23 – Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income. (3) Average assets calculated on a quarterly basis for all periods presented. (4) Total loans exclude loans held for sale but includes net deferred loan costs and fees. (5) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average total assets. (6) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average stockholders’ equity. (7) This non-GAAP measure represents total non-interest expenses divided by net interest income and non-interest income. (8) This non-GAAP measure represents total stockholders’ equity, minus intangible assets of $26,000 and $36,000 at September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively, divided by outstanding shares at period end. (9) This non-GAAP measure represents net interest income plus noninterest income less non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income.





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure

(Unaudited) Loan Payment Deferrals As of September 30, 2021 Commercial loans Residential and

consumer loans Residential loans

serviced for others (Dollars in thousands) Balance outstanding $ 215,235 $ 354,786 $ 1,961,939 COVID-19 related loan payment deferrals: Loans in COVID-19-related loan payment deferral $ - $ 1,770 $ 5,220 Loans in deferral as a percentage of category loans 0.0 % 0.5 % 0.3 % Loans with suspended payment $ - $ 1,770 $ 1,927 Loans with reduced payment - - 3,293 Loans which obtained a COVID-19-related payment deferral but have since resumed payment $ 37,742 $ 17,185 $ 62,416 Loans reinstated (borrower paid any unpaid principal and interest) 26,769 2,453 4,825 Loans on a repayment plan - - 1,328 Loans which resumed payment but deferred principal and/or interest payments to maturity 3,543 8,843 33,992 Loans which were paid off completely 7,430 5,889 22,271





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure

(Unaudited) COVID-19 Highly Impacted Sectors As of September 30, 2021 Exposure Balance Exposure by Risk Weighting Balance Real Commercial with Estate & Deferred Industry (1) Total Secured Industrial Construction Pass Criticized Payments (Dollars in thousands) Group home/care facility $ 1,054 $ 1,054 $ - $ - $ 1,054 $ - $ - Hotels/hospitality 9,549 9,491 58 - 58 9,491 - Restaurants/food service 2,564 1,497 1,067 - 2,564 - - Retail/shopping center 21,887 14,407 - 3,662 16,458 1,612 - Other sectors (2) 11,385 8,703 77 300 9,081 - - Total loans in COVID-19 impacted sectors $ 40,316 $ 35,152 $ 1,202 $ 3,962 $ 29,215 $ 11,103 $ - Percentage of commercial loans outstanding 18.7 % 19.0 % 6.0 % 38.7 % Commercial loans outstanding $ 215,236 $ 185,100 $ 19,896 $ 10,240 Loan to value secured by real estate (3) 53.8 % 63.6 %





(1) This disclosure focuses on industries with balances that are significant to the portfolio at September 30, 2021 and omits industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (oil and gas, transportation, etc.) to which the Company has minimal or no exposure. This disclosure also excludes SBA PPP Loans, given their government guarantee. (2) Includes customers operating in various sectors which have been impacted by COVID-19. (3) Loan to value secured by real estate equals the exposure balance divided by the most recent appraised value.

