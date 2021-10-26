Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Initiates Quarterly Cash Dividend, and Announces Share Buyback Program

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ Global Market: RNDB), the holding company for Envision Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $3.1 million, or $0.64 per basic share and $0.62 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.32 per basic and $0.31 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and net income of $10.3 million, or $2.01 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Excluding one-time events of $139,000 in severance expenses and $190,000 in other outsourcing expenses, net income on a non-GAAP basis was $3.4 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Excluding one-time events of $145,000 in severance expenses, $71,000 in other outsourcing expenses, and $29,000 in losses on disposals of fixed assets, net income on a non-GAAP basis was $1.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Excluding $22,000 of operating expenses related to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, net income on a non-GAAP basis for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $10.3 million, or $2.01 per diluted share.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income was $8.8 million, or $1.78 per basic share and $1.71 per diluted share, compared to net income of $14.7 million, or $2.86 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Net income on a non-GAAP basis, excluding certain nonrecurring items, was $9.3 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income on a non-GAAP basis, excluding other certain nonrecurring items, of $16.0 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend will be payable on or about November 23, 2021, to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2021.

Additionally, the Company announced today a new share repurchase program to purchase up to 510,000 shares of its common stock, representing approximately 10.0% of the Company’s outstanding common stock. Repurchases under this program may be made in open market transactions. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions, and other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares. The repurchase program will expire on October 29, 2022, and may be suspended or terminated at any time.

At September 30, 2021, total assets amounted to $751.1 million, compared to $744.1 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $7.0 million, or 0.9%. Total loans increased by $23.6 million, or 4.3%, to $570.0 million at September 30, 2021 from $546.4 million at June 30, 2021, and loans held for sale increased by $1.1 million to $75.4 million at September 30, 2021 from $74.3 million at June 30, 2021. Compared to September 30, 2020, total assets grew $28.1 million, or 3.9% from $723.0 million. The growth from the prior year period was driven by an increase in total loans of $80.0 million, or 16.3%, partially offset by a decrease in loans held for sale of $12.4 million and a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $36.3 million.

William M. Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The third quarter was a strong quarter for our Company, as our local economy continued to progress to more normal post pandemic operations. Strong loan growth, net interest margin expansion, net interest income growth, improved credit metrics and mortgage banking income drove strong earnings contributions across our organization. Our decision to initiate a regular quarterly dividend reflects the continued improvement in our operating performance and our optimism for what lies ahead for our Company. This dividend also complements our share buyback program, which, along with continued organic growth, gives us versatility to deploy our excess capital in a balanced and effective manner.”

Third Quarter Operating Results
Net interest income increased by $777,000, or 14.9%, to $6.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $5.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This increase was primarily due to $318,000 of fee accretion earned from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA PPP”), commercial real estate loan growth, and a decrease in the rates paid on term certificates of deposit. The yield earned on interest-earning assets increased by 33 basis points from the prior quarter, and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities improved by 6 basis points from the prior quarter. Accordingly, the net interest margin increased by 38 basis points, to 3.38% in the third quarter from 3.00% in the second quarter.

Net interest income increased by $1.3 million, or 28.0%, to $6.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $4.7 million in the same period in the prior year. Relative to the prior year quarter, the net interest margin increased by 57 basis points to 3.38%, from 2.81%. The improvement reflects average loan growth of $82.1 million from the prior year quarter, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 38 basis points, and the yield on interest-earning assets increased by 25 basis points between periods.

The Company recognized a credit for loan losses of $90,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, driven by changes in the qualitative factors related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic used in the Company’s calculation, along with improvements in overall credit quality trends, which were partially offset by total loan growth of $23.6 million from the prior quarter. The allowance for loan losses was 1.13%, 1.19% and 1.34% of total loans at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively, and was 427.7%, 101.9% and 67.2% of non-performing assets at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Non-interest income increased $1.3 million, or 19.6%, to $8.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $6.8 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, due to an increase of $1.5 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities, partially offset by a decrease in net mortgage servicing fees of $107,000. Sold mortgages totaled $260.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $342.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. The third quarter of 2021 ended with a mortgage pipeline of $158.1 million, compared to a pipeline of $139.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The stabilization of the mortgage banking pipeline was a key contributor to the improvement in the gain on loan origination and sale activities from the prior quarter. Mortgage servicing fees decreased $107,000, or 28.1%, to $274,000 for the third quarter of 2021 from $381,000 in the second quarter of 2021 as a result of expenses paid to the bank’s new mortgage sub-servicer of $252,000 for the last two months of the quarter, partially offset by a positive fair value adjustment of $38,000 in the third quarter of 2021, compared to a provision of $65,000 for the second quarter of 2021, based on an increase in mortgage interest rates, and a decrease in the monthly amortization of mortgage servicing rights from the prior quarter, which reflects slower prepayment speeds.

Non-interest income decreased $11.7 million, or 59.0%, to $8.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $19.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, principally due to a decrease of $10.9 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities, and a decrease of $906,000 in net mortgage servicing fees. Sold mortgage loans totaled $260.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to sold mortgage loans of $410.4 million during the third quarter of 2020. The third quarter of 2021 ended with a mortgage pipeline of $158.1 million, compared to a pipeline of $418.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Mortgage servicing fees decreased $906,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, principally due to a positive valuation adjustment of mortgage servicing rights of $1.1 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Non-interest expenses decreased $768,000, or 7.2%, to $9.9 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $10.6 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense of $929,000, or 12.7%, primarily attributed to lower commissions and incentives associated with a normalization of residential loan production and by reductions in headcount related to the bank’s outsourcing of mortgage loan servicing, partially offset by $190,000 of one-time conversion expenses related to the new mortgage loan sub-servicer included in other non-interest expenses.

Non-interest expenses decreased $1.2 million to $9.9 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $11.1 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease is principally due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $1.5 million, primarily attributed to lower commissions and incentives associated with a normalization of residential loan production and reduced headcount, partially offset by a $253,000 increase in other non-interest expenses, which included one-time conversion expenses for the bank’s new mortgage loan sub-servicer, as well as increases related to fees and stock-based compensation paid to new members of the Company’s Board of Directors.

The income tax expense was $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to income tax benefit of $162,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and income tax expense of $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reversed a valuation allowance on its charitable contribution carryforwards totaling $531,000. The remaining income tax expense for 2021 is expected to reflect an effective tax rate of 28.5%.

Year-to-Date Operating Results
Net interest income increased by $2.4 million, or 17.6%, to $16.3 million, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $13.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The change reflects the shortening and downward pricing of deposit liabilities, and to a lesser extent, loan growth. The composition of our deposit base improved as the average balance of savings and NOW accounts for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased $35.9 million, or 23.2%, and $12.9 million, or 23.7%, respectively, from the nine months ended September 30, 2020, while the average balance of our term certificates decreased $54.4 million, or 34.1%, from the prior year. The activity resulted in a 58 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Average loan growth of $53.7 million, or 9.7% from the prior year more than offset a 23 basis point decline in loan yields.

The Company recognized a credit for loan losses of $330,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to a provision of $2.3 million in the prior year period. At September 30, 2021, improvements to qualitative factors related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic outlook, and credit quality trends all helped to generate the credit for loan losses, partially offset by provisions for loan growth.

Non-interest income decreased $12.4 million, or 31.2%, to $27.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $39.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, principally due to a decrease of $15.7 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. Mortgage loans sold were $1.1 billion in the first nine months of 2021, unchanged from the first nine months of 2020. Net gain on loan origination and sale activities decreased, as a result of both lower loan sale margins and the impact of a shrinking mortgage banking pipeline during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to an increasing mortgage banking pipeline during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Mortgage servicing fees increased $2.9 million in the first nine months of 2021 to $1.4 million from a loss of $1.4 million in the first nine months of 2020, primarily due to positive fair value adjustments of $395,000 in the first nine months of 2021 and impairment charges of $2.0 million in the first nine months of 2020.

Non-interest expenses decreased $952,000, or 2.9%, to $32.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $33.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Non-interest expenses in the first nine months of 2020 included one-time charges of $1,375,000 related to the retirement of senior executives as well as $229,000 of COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses. Occupancy and equipment expenses decreased $316,000 in the first nine months of 2021 over the prior year period, as the Company migrated to a hybrid work environment and reduced its overall real estate footprint by closing six loan production offices, a lending center office, and by reducing the office space for the bank’s main administrative office since the prior year, and a reduction in COVID-19 pandemic related spending. These decreases were partially offset by increases in other non-interest expenses of $1.1 million, related to one-time conversion expenses for the bank’s new mortgage sub-servicer, increases to board fees and stock-based compensation paid to new members of the bank’s Board of Directors, and the bank’s provision for unfunded commitments for commercial real estate and commercial construction originations.

Income tax expenses decreased to $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The current period included a reversal of a charitable contribution carryforward valuation allowance, and the prior period included the utilization of net operating loss carryforwards.

Balance Sheet
At September 30, 2021, total assets amounted to $751.1 million, compared to $744.1 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $7.0 million, or 0.9%. A $24.0 million increase in net loans from the prior quarter was partially offset by a $22.0 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents. Net loan growth of 4.4% was driven by commercial real estate growth of $17.4 million, or 10.4%, and home equity and construction loan growth of $5.6 million and $5.4 million, respectively. Deposits increased by $1.4 million in the quarter, including an increase of $9.4 million in non-interest bearing deposits. In addition, the Company increased borrowings by $12.9 million in the quarter.

Total assets at September 30, 2021 increased $28.1 million, or 3.9% from $723.0 million at September 30, 2020. Contributing to asset growth was a $80.1 million increase in net loans to $564.6 million at September 30, 2021 from $484.5 million at September 30, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $36.2 million, or 73.8%, to $12.9 million at September 30, 2021 from $49.1 million at September 30, 2020, mainly to fund growth in net loans. Commercial real estate loans increased by $43.2 million, or 30.5%, as we focus on diversifying our loan mix. The increase in total assets from the prior year quarter was also funded by continued deposit growth. Retail deposits totaled $523.3 million at September 30, 2021, increasing by $38.3 million, or 7.9%, from $485.0 million at September 30, 2020. Driving the growth in retail deposits was customers’ receipt of government stimulus and our focus on deposit gathering. Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston (“FHLBB”) advances decreased by $4.0 million to $62.9 million at September 30, 2021, from $66.9 million at September 30, 2020, and Federal Reserve Bank advances decreased by $15.3 million.

Total stockholders’ equity was $100.6 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $100.7 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease of $113,000 reflects share repurchases during the period of $3.4 million, partially offset by net income of $3.1 million.

Total stockholders’ equity was $100.6 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $94.9 million at September 30, 2020. The increase of $5.7 million relates mainly to net income from the previous twelve months of $14.1 million, partially offset by share repurchases of $8.8 million.

COVID-19 Impact
In response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers and our business, the Company implemented a series of measures through the date of this release, including participation in the SBA PPP, for which we funded $26.2 million of SBA PPP Loans through September 30, 2021, and granting payment deferrals for residential mortgage, home equity and certain commercial borrowers who were current in their payments at the time the deferral was requested. Depending on the circumstances of the borrowers, the forbearance calls for a reduced or full deferral of payment. Please refer to the Loan Payment Deferrals and COVID-19 Highly Impacted Sectors for statistics on loan payment deferrals and the commercial loan sectors we believe could continue to be exposed to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Envision Bank and its Envision Mortgage Division. Envision Bank is a full-service community bank with five retail branch locations, loan operations centers in North Attleboro and Quincy, Massachusetts, three loan production offices located in Massachusetts and one loan production office in Southern New Hampshire.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “assume”, “outlook”, “will”, “should”, and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain its spread on the Company’s employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; changes in the general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the SBA PPP and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; turbulence in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average assets, return on average equity, the efficiency ratio, profit percentage, tangible book value per share, non-interest income to total income and, where applicable, as adjusted for non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of on-going business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.

 
 
Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
              % Change
  September 30,  June 30,  September 30,  Sep 2021 vs. Sep 2021 vs.
  2021  2021  2020  Jun 2021 Sep 2020
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $12,876  $34,876  $49,091   (63.1)%  (73.8)%
Securities available for sale, at fair value  51,725   50,212   55,551   3.0%  (6.9)%
Loans held for sale, at fair value  75,400   74,277   87,805   1.5%  (14.1)%
Loans:                    
1-4 family residential  265,561   263,992   235,955   0.6%  12.5%
Home equity  56,124   50,555   48,097   11.0%  16.7%
Commercial real estate  185,100   167,691   141,862   10.4%  30.5%
Construction  34,479   29,140   32,064   18.3%  7.5%
Total real estate loans  541,264   511,378   457,978   5.8%  18.2%
Commercial and industrial  19,896   25,826   20,388   (23.0)%  (2.4)%
Consumer  8,860   9,194   11,696   (3.6)%  (24.2)%
Total loans  570,020   546,398   490,062   4.3%  16.3%
Allowance for loan losses  (6,432)  (6,523)  (6,597)  (1.4)%  (2.5)%
Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums  1,031   785   1,083   31.3%  (4.8)%
Loans, net  564,619   540,660   484,548   4.4%  16.5%
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost  3,239   2,855   3,797   13.5%  (14.7)%
Accrued interest receivable  1,763   1,523   1,654   15.8%  6.6%
Mortgage servicing rights, net  15,402   15,375   10,944   0.2%  40.7%
Premises and equipment, net  6,462   5,115   5,133   26.3%  25.9%
Bank-owned life insurance  8,744   8,703   8,577   0.5%  1.9%
Foreclosed real estate, net  -   -   132  -%  (100.0)%
Other assets  10,867   10,546   15,736   3.0%  (30.9)%
Total assets $751,097  $744,142  $722,968   0.9%  3.9%
                     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest bearing $134,058  $124,683  $93,352   7.5%  43.6%
Savings accounts  188,346   190,584   175,316   (1.2)%  7.4%
NOW accounts  53,804   51,059   47,032   5.4%  14.4%
Money market accounts  73,562   73,967   74,874   (0.5)%  (1.8)%
Term certificates  73,519   74,631   94,438   (1.5)%  (22.2)%
Interest bearing brokered  50,116   57,059   37,273   (12.2)%  34.5%
Total deposits  573,405   571,983   522,285   0.2%  9.8%
Federal Reserve Bank advances  -   -   15,318  -%  (100.0)%
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances  62,900   50,016   66,903   25.8%  (6.0)%
Mortgagors' escrow accounts  1,905   1,783   1,959   6.8%  (2.8)%
Post-employment benefit obligations  2,182   2,226   2,289   (2.0)%  (4.7)%
Other liabilities  10,108   17,424   19,276   (42.0)%  (47.6)%
Total liabilities  650,500   643,432   628,030   1.1%  3.6%
Stockholders' Equity:                    
Common stock  50   52   55   (3.8)%  (9.1)%
Additional paid-in capital  43,574   46,740   51,201   (6.8)%  (14.9)%
Retained earnings  60,504   57,378   46,415   5.4%  30.4%
ESOP-Unearned compensation  (3,615)  (3,662)  (3,803)  (1.3)%  (4.9)%
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax  84   202   1,070   (58.4)%  (92.1)%
Total stockholders' equity  100,597   100,710   94,938   (0.1)%  6.0%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $751,097  $744,142  $722,968   0.9%  3.9%
                     


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Trend
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
                
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,
  2021  2021  2021  2020  2020
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $12,876  $34,876  $54,950  $13,774  $49,091 
Securities available for sale, at fair value  51,725   50,212   54,148   55,366   55,551 
Loans held for sale, at fair value  75,400   74,277   93,176   119,112   87,805 
Loans:                    
1-4 family residential  265,561   263,992   239,190   235,648   235,955 
Home equity  56,124   50,555   49,073   48,166   48,097 
Commercial real estate  185,100   167,691   146,930   143,893   141,862 
Construction  34,479   29,140   29,975   31,050   32,064 
Total real estate loans  541,264   511,378   465,168   458,757   457,978 
Commercial and industrial  19,896   25,826   23,869   20,259   20,388 
Consumer  8,860   9,194   8,724   10,289   11,696 
Total loans  570,020   546,398   497,761   489,305   490,062 
Allowance for loan losses  (6,432)  (6,523)  (6,563)  (6,784)  (6,597)
Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums  1,031   785   785   1,123   1,083 
Loans, net  564,619   540,660   491,983   483,644   484,548 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost  3,239   2,855   3,576   3,576   3,797 
Accrued interest receivable  1,763   1,523   1,501   1,562   1,654 
Mortgage servicing rights, net  15,402   15,375   14,744   12,377   10,944 
Premises and equipment, net  6,462   5,115   4,709   4,781   5,133 
Bank-owned life insurance  8,744   8,703   8,662   8,622   8,577 
Foreclosed real estate, net  -   -   132   132   132 
Other assets  10,867   10,546   10,607   18,126   15,736 
Total assets $751,097  $744,142  $738,188  $721,072  $722,968 
                     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest bearing $134,058  $124,683  $118,623  $96,731  $93,352 
Savings accounts  188,346   190,584   192,712   185,481   175,316 
NOW accounts  53,804   51,059   62,772   53,530   47,032 
Money market accounts  73,562   73,967   78,236   77,393   74,874 
Term certificates  73,519   74,631   75,690   83,444   94,438 
Interest bearing brokered  50,116   57,059   32,225   31,728   37,273 
Total deposits  573,405   571,983   560,258   528,307   522,285 
Federal Reserve Bank advances  -   -   -   11,431   15,318 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances  62,900   50,016   60,024   61,895   66,903 
Mortgagors' escrow accounts  1,905   1,783   1,924   2,338   1,959 
Post-employment benefit obligations  2,182   2,226   2,235   2,382   2,289 
Other liabilities  10,108   17,424   12,888   14,900   19,276 
Total liabilities  650,500   643,432   637,329   621,253   628,030 
Stockholders' Equity:                    
Common stock  50   52   53   54   55 
Additional paid-in capital  43,574   46,740   48,613   50,937   51,201 
Retained earnings  60,504   57,378   55,801   51,689   46,415 
ESOP-Unearned compensation  (3,615)  (3,662)  (3,709)  (3,756)  (3,803)
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax  84   202   101   895   1,070 
Total stockholders' equity  100,597   100,710   100,859   99,819   94,938 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $751,097  $744,142  $738,188  $721,072  $722,968 
                     


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended  % Change
  September 30,  June 30,  September 30,  Sep 2021 vs.
  Sep 2021 vs.
  2021  2021  2020  Jun 2021
  Sep 2020
Interest and dividend income:                     
Loans $6,226  $5,505  $5,337   13.1%   16.7%
Other interest and dividend income  227   237   311   (4.2)%   (27.0)%
Total interest and dividend income  6,453   5,742   5,648   12.4%   14.3%
                      
Interest expense  477   543   979   (12.2)%   (51.3)%
                      
Net interest income  5,976   5,199   4,669   14.9%   28.0%
Provision (credit) for loan losses  (90)  (27)  546   233.3%   (116.5)%
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses  6,066   5,226   4,123   16.1%   47.1%
                      
Non-interest income:                     
Customer service fees  410   419   330   (2.1)%   24.2%
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net  7,229   5,740   18,102   25.9%   (60.1)%
Mortgage servicing fees, net  274   381   1,180   (28.1)%   (76.8)%
Other  236   276   262   (14.5)%   (9.9)%
Total non-interest income  8,149   6,816   19,874   19.6%   (59.0)%
Non-interest expenses:                     
Salaries and employee benefits  6,381   7,310   7,911   (12.7)%   (19.3)%
Occupancy and equipment  714   621   859   15.0%   (16.9)%
Professional fees  490   323   253   51.7%   93.7%
Marketing  134   200   154   (33.0)%   (13.0)%
FDIC insurance  54   54   41   0.0%   31.7%
Other non-interest expenses  2,086   2,119   1,833   (1.6)%   13.8%
Total non-interest expenses  9,859   10,627   11,051   (7.2)%   (10.8)%
Income before income taxes  4,356   1,415   12,946   207.8%   (66.4)%
Income tax expense (benefit)  1,230   (162)  2,661   (859.3)%   (53.8)%
Net income $3,126  $1,577  $10,285   98.2%   (69.6)%
                      
Net income per share:                     
Basic $0.64  $0.32  $2.01          
Diluted $0.62  $0.31  $2.01          
                      
Weighted average shares outstanding:                     
Basic  4,869,155   4,921,182   5,120,367          
Diluted  5,074,676   5,135,582   5,120,367          
                      


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  Year to Date  % Change
  September 30,  September 30,  Sep 2021 vs.
  2021  2020  Sep 2020
Interest and dividend income:            
Loans $17,239  $16,680   3.4%
Other interest and dividend income  717   1,080   (33.6)%
Total interest and dividend income  17,956   17,760   1.1%
             
Interest expense  1,690   3,933   (57.0)%
             
Net interest income  16,266   13,827   17.6%
Provision (credit) for loan losses  (330)  2,338   (114.1)%
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses  16,596   11,489   44.5%
             
Non-interest income:            
Customer service fees  1,196   902   32.6%
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net  23,962   39,616   (39.5)%
Mortgage servicing fees, net  1,434   (1,428)  (200.4)%
Other  796   734   8.4%
Total non-interest income  27,388   39,824   (31.2)%
Non-interest expenses:            
Salaries and employee benefits  22,128   24,439   (9.5)%
Occupancy and equipment  2,079   2,395   (13.2)%
Professional fees  1,374   888   54.7%
Marketing  504   458   10.0%
FDIC insurance  162   136   19.1%
Other non-interest expenses  6,190   5,073   22.0%
Total non-interest expenses  32,437   33,389   (2.9)%
Income before income taxes  11,547   17,924   (35.6)%
Income tax expense  2,732   3,266   (16.4)%
Net income $8,815  $14,658   (39.9)%
             
Net income per share:            
Basic $1.78  $2.86     
Diluted $1.71  $2.86     
             
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic  4,948,137   5,123,705     
Diluted  5,153,548   5,126,077     
             


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
Interest and dividend income:                    
Loans $6,226  $5,505  $5,508  $5,532  $5,337 
Other interest and dividend income  227   237   253   296   311 
Total interest and dividend income  6,453   5,742   5,761   5,828   5,648 
                     
Interest expense  477   543   670   788   979 
                     
Net interest income  5,976   5,199   5,091   5,040   4,669 
Provision (credit) for loan losses  (90)  (27)  (213)  215   546 
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses  6,066   5,226   5,304   4,825   4,123 
                     
Non-interest income:                    
Customer service fees  410   419   367   381   330 
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net  7,229   5,740   10,993   14,620   18,102 
Mortgage servicing fees, net  274   381   779   275   1,180 
Other  236   276   284   311   262 
Total non-interest income  8,149   6,816   12,423   15,587   19,874 
Non-interest expenses:                    
Salaries and employee benefits  6,381   7,310   8,437   8,722   7,911 
Occupancy and equipment  714   621   744   1,150   859 
Professional fees  490   323   561   389   253 
Marketing  134   200   170   231   154 
FDIC insurance  54   54   54   51   41 
Other non-interest expenses  2,086   2,119   1,985   2,384   1,833 
Total non-interest expenses  9,859   10,627   11,951   12,927   11,051 
Income before income taxes  4,356   1,415   5,776   7,485   12,946 
Income tax expense (benefit)  1,230   (162)  1,664   2,211   2,661 
Net income $3,126  $1,577  $4,112  $5,274  $10,285 
                     
Net income per share:                    
Basic $0.64  $0.32  $0.81  $1.03  $2.01 
Diluted $0.62  $0.31  $0.78  $1.01  $2.01 
                     
Weighted average shares outstanding:                    
Basic  4,869,155   4,921,182   5,056,165   5,135,069   5,120,367 
Diluted  5,074,676   5,135,582   5,254,907   5,244,414   5,120,367 
                     


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances/Yields
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended 
 September 30, 2021  June 30, 2021  September 30, 2020 
 Average  Interest  Average  Average  Interest  Average  Average  Interest  Average 
 Outstanding  Earned/  Yield/  Outstanding  Earned/  Yield/  Outstanding  Earned/  Yield/ 
(Dollars in thousands)Balance  Paid  Rate  Balance  Paid  Rate  Balance  Paid  Rate 
Interest-earning assets:                                   
Loans (1)$641,443  $6,226   3.88% $592,750  $5,505   3.71% $559,370  $5,337   3.82%
Investment securities(2) (3) 54,229   224   1.65%  55,376   229   1.65%  57,211   305   2.13%
Interest-earning deposits 11,002   4   0.15%  43,888   8   0.07%  48,949   7   0.06%
Total interest-earning assets 706,674   6,454   3.65%  692,014   5,742   3.32%  665,530   5,649   3.40%
Noninterest-earning assets 44,614           40,257           41,037         
Total assets$751,288          $732,271          $706,567         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                   
Savings accounts 189,254   76   0.16%  192,434   89   0.18%  170,762   172   0.40%
NOW accounts 61,951   23   0.15%  69,730   38   0.22%  57,646   41   0.28%
Money market accounts 73,662   41   0.22%  72,469   43   0.24%  72,369   75   0.41%
Term certificates 113,787   160   0.56%  104,604   176   0.67%  131,053   442   1.35%
Total interest-bearing deposits 438,654   300   0.27%  439,237   346   0.32%  431,830   730   0.68%
FHLBB and FRB advances 64,047   178   1.11%  51,502   198   1.54%  82,639   249   1.21%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 502,701   478   0.38%  490,739   544   0.44%  514,469   979   0.76%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                   
Noninterest-bearing deposits 126,165           124,656           88,394         
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 19,021           13,606           12,724         
Total liabilities 647,887           629,001           615,587         
Total stockholders' equity 103,401           103,270           90,980         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$751,288          $732,271          $706,567         
Net interest income    $5,976          $5,198          $4,670     
Interest rate spread(4)         3.27%          2.88%          2.64%
Net interest-earning assets(5)$203,973          $201,275          $151,061         
Net interest margin(6)         3.38%          3.00%          2.81%
                                    
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 140.58%          141.01%          129.36%        

(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.
(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLBB stock.
(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $1,000, $1,000 and $1,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

 
Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances/Yields
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 Year to Date 
 September 30, 2021  September 30, 2020 
 Average  Interest  Average  Average  Interest  Average 
 Outstanding  Earned/  Yield/  Outstanding  Earned/  Yield/ 
(Dollars in thousands)Balance  Paid  Rate  Balance  Paid  Rate 
Interest-earning assets:                       
Loans (1)$609,579  $17,239   3.77% $555,838  $16,680   4.00%
Investment securities(2) (3) 55,795   701   1.68%  58,201   1,016   2.33%
Interest-earning deposits 30,037   19   0.08%  30,177   68   0.30%
Total interest-earning assets 695,411   17,959   3.44%  644,216   17,764   3.68%
Noninterest-earning assets 42,312           37,509         
Total assets$737,723          $681,725         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                       
Savings accounts 190,663   261   0.18%  154,736   689   0.59%
NOW accounts 67,036   109   0.22%  54,185   142   0.35%
Money market accounts 74,033   138   0.25%  70,712   394   0.74%
Term certificates 105,184   574   0.73%  159,540   2,012   1.68%
Total interest-bearing deposits 436,916   1,082   0.33%  439,173   3,237   0.98%
FHLBB and FRB advances 62,110   608   1.31%  69,672   696   1.33%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 499,026   1,690   0.45%  508,845   3,933   1.03%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                       
Noninterest-bearing deposits 119,320           76,397         
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 16,014           11,996         
Total liabilities 634,360           597,238         
Total stockholders' equity 103,363           84,487         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$737,723          $681,725         
Net interest income    $16,269          $13,831     
Interest rate spread(4)         2.99%          2.65%
Net interest-earning assets(5)$196,385          $135,371         
Net interest margin(6)         3.12%          2.86%
                        
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 139.35%          126.60%        

(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.
(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLBB stock.
(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $3,000 and $4,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

 
Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances Trend
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,
  2021  2021  2021  2020  2020
Interest-earning assets:                   
Total loans $641,443  $592,750  $594,021  $580,002  $559,370
Investment securities  54,229   55,376   57,818   58,329   57,211
Interest-earning deposits  11,002   43,888   35,492   30,573   48,949
Total interest-earning assets  706,674   692,014   687,331   668,904   665,530
Non-interest earning assets  44,614   40,257   42,045   45,015   41,037
Total assets $751,288  $732,271  $729,376  $713,919  $706,567
                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                   
Savings accounts $189,254  $192,434  $190,313  $181,653  $170,762
NOW accounts  61,951   69,730   69,511   59,005   57,646
Money market accounts  73,662   72,469   75,994   75,106   72,369
Term certificates  113,787   104,604   96,978   112,260   131,053
Total interest-bearing deposits  438,654   439,237   432,796   428,024   431,830
FHLBB and FRB advances  64,047   51,502   70,857   77,584   82,639
Total interest-bearing liabilities  502,701   490,739   503,653   505,608   514,469
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                   
Noninterest-bearing deposits  126,165   124,656   106,929   94,540   88,394
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  19,021   13,606   15,375   13,539   12,724
Total liabilities  647,887   629,001   625,957   613,687   615,587
Total stockholders' equity  103,401   103,270   103,419   100,232   90,980
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $751,288  $732,271  $729,376  $713,919  $706,567
                    


﻿﻿Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Average Yield Trend
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
Interest-earning assets:                    
Total loans  3.88%  3.71%  3.71%  3.82%  3.82%
Investment securities  1.65%  1.65%  1.71%  1.99%  2.13%
Interest-earning deposits  0.15%  0.07%  0.08%  0.10%  0.06%
Total interest-earning assets  3.65%  3.32%  3.35%  3.49%  3.40%
                     
Interest-bearing liabilities:                    
Savings accounts  0.16%  0.18%  0.21%  0.31%  0.40%
NOW accounts  0.15%  0.22%  0.28%  0.29%  0.28%
Money market accounts  0.22%  0.24%  0.28%  0.33%  0.41%
Term certificates  0.56%  0.67%  0.98%  1.04%  1.35%
Total interest-bearing deposits  0.27%  0.32%  0.40%  0.50%  0.68%
FHLBB and FRB advances  1.11%  1.54%  1.31%  1.27%  1.21%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  0.38%  0.44%  0.53%  0.62%  0.76%
                     
Interest rate spread  3.27%  2.88%  2.82%  2.87%  2.64%
Net interest rate margin  3.38%  3.00%  2.96%  3.02%  2.81%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities  140.58%  141.01%  136.47%  132.30%  129.36%
                     


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Rate/Volume Analysis
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended 
  September 30, 2021 vs. June 30, 2021 
  Increase (Decrease)  Total 
  Due to Changes in  Increase 
  Volume  Rate  (Decrease) 
Interest-earning assets:            
Loans $463  $258  $721 
Investment securities  (5)  -   (5)
Interest-earning deposits  (9)  4   (5)
  Total interest-earning assets  449   262   711 
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
  Savings accounts  (2)  (11)  (13)
  NOW accounts  (4)  (11)  (15)
  Money market accounts  1   (3)  (2)
  Term certificates  14   (30)  (16)
  Total interest-bearing deposits  9   (55)  (46)
  FHLBB and FRB advances  42   (62)  (20)
  Total interest-bearing liabilities  51   (117)  (66)
  Change in net interest income $398  $379  $777 
             


  Three Months Ended 
  September 30, 2021 vs. 2020 
  Increase (Decrease)  Total 
  Due to Changes in  Increase 
  Volume  Rate  (Decrease) 
Interest-earning assets:            
Loans $803  $86  $889 
Investment securities  (15)  (66)  (81)
Interest-earning deposits  (9)  6   (3)
  Total interest-earning assets  779   26   805 
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
  Savings accounts  17   (113)  (96)
  NOW accounts  3   (21)  (18)
  Money market accounts  1   (35)  (34)
  Term certificates  (52)  (230)  (282)
  Total interest-bearing deposits  (31)  (399)  (430)
  FHLBB and FRB advances  (52)  (20)  (72)
  Total interest-bearing liabilities  (83)  (419)  (502)
  Change in net interest income $862  $445  $1,307 
             


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Rate/Volume Analysis
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  Year to Date 
  September 30, 2021 vs. 2020 
  Increase (Decrease)  Total 
  Due to Changes in  Increase 
  Volume  Rate  (Decrease) 
Interest-earning assets:            
Loans $751  $(192) $559 
Investment securities  (40)  (276)  (316)
Interest-earning deposits  -   (48)  (48)
  Total interest-earning assets  711   (516)  195 
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
  Savings accounts  (27)  (399)  (426)
  NOW accounts  1   (34)  (33)
  Money market accounts  (5)  (251)  (256)
  Term certificates  (541)  (897)  (1,438)
  Total interest-bearing deposits  (572)  (1,581)  (2,153)
  FHLBB and FRB advances  (77)  (13)  (90)
  Total interest-bearing liabilities  (649)  (1,594)  (2,243)
  Change in net interest income $1,360  $1,078  $2,438 
             


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 
  Envision Bank  Envision Mortgage  Consolidated Total 
Net interest income $5,243  $733  $5,976 
Provision (credit) for loan losses  (90)  -   (90)
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses  5,333   733   6,066 
             
Non-interest income:            
Customer service fees  394   16   410 
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)  -   7,925   7,925 
Mortgage servicing fees, net  (222)  496   274 
Other  105   131   236 
Total non-interest income  277   8,568   8,845 
             
Non-interest expenses:            
Salaries and employee benefits  1,742   4,639   6,381 
Occupancy and equipment  473   241   714 
Other non-interest expenses  1,046   1,718   2,764 
Total non-interest expenses  3,261   6,598   9,859 
             
Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $2,349  $2,703   5,052 
             
Elimination of inter-segment profit          (696)
Income before income taxes          4,356 
             
Income tax expense          1,230 
Net income         $3,126 
             
(1)   Before elimination of inter-segment profit. 
  

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.

 
Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 
  Envision Bank  Envision Mortgage  Consolidated Total 
Net interest income $4,535  $664  $5,199 
Provision (credit) for loan losses  (27)  -   (27)
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses  4,562   664   5,226 
             
Non-interest income:            
Customer service fees  393   26   419 
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)  -   6,558   6,558 
Mortgage servicing fees, net  (94)  475   381 
Other  158   118   276 
Total non-interest income  457   7,177   7,634 
             
Non-interest expenses:            
Salaries and employee benefits  1,746   5,564   7,310 
Occupancy and equipment  407   214   621 
Other non-interest expenses  1,265   1,431   2,696 
Total non-interest expenses  3,418   7,209   10,627 
             
Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $1,601  $632   2,233 
             
Elimination of inter-segment profit          (818)
Income before income taxes          1,415 
             
Income tax expense (benefit)          (162)
Net income         $1,577 
             
(1)   Before elimination of inter-segment profit. 
  

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.

 
Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 
  Envision Bank  Envision Mortgage  Consolidated Total 
Net interest income $4,032  $637  $4,669 
Provision for loan losses  546   -   546 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  3,486   637   4,123 
             
Non-interest income:            
Customer service fees  309   21   330 
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)  -   18,459   18,459 
Mortgage servicing fees, net  (98)  1,278   1,180 
Other  93   169   262 
Total non-interest income  304   19,927   20,231 
             
Non-interest expenses:            
Salaries and employee benefits  1,959   5,952   7,911 
Occupancy and equipment  437   422   859 
Other non-interest expenses  1,084   1,197   2,281 
Total non-interest expenses  3,480   7,571   11,051 
             
Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $310  $12,993   13,303 
             
Elimination of inter-segment profit          (357)
Income before income taxes          12,946 
             
Income tax expense          2,661 
Net income         $10,285 
             
(1)   Before elimination of inter-segment profit. 
  

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.

 
Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 
  Envision Bank  Envision Mortgage  Consolidated Total 
Net interest income $13,978  $2,288  $16,266 
Provision (credit) for loan losses  (330)  -   (330)
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses  14,308   2,288   16,596 
             
Non-interest income:            
Customer service fees  1,125   71   1,196 
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)  -   26,157   26,157 
Mortgage servicing fees, net  (409)  1,843   1,434 
Other  412   384   796 
Total non-interest income  1,128   28,455   29,583 
             
Non-interest expenses:            
Salaries and employee benefits  5,290   16,838   22,128 
Occupancy and equipment  1,325   754   2,079 
Other non-interest expenses  3,395   4,835   8,230 
Total non-interest expenses  10,010   22,427   32,437 
             
Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $5,426  $8,316   13,742 
             
Elimination of inter-segment profit          (2,195)
Income before income taxes          11,547 
             
Income tax expense          2,732 
Net income         $8,815 
             
(1)   Before elimination of inter-segment profit.
 

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.

 
Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 
  Envision Bank  Envision Mortgage  Consolidated Total 
Net interest income $11,970  $1,857  $13,827 
Provision for loan losses  2,338   -   2,338 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  9,632   1,857   11,489 
             
Non-interest income:            
Customer service fees  827   75   902 
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)  -   40,667   40,667 
Mortgage servicing fees, net  (281)  (1,147)  (1,428)
Other  318   416   734 
Total non-interest income  864   40,011   40,875 
             
Non-interest expenses:            
Salaries and employee benefits (2)  6,983   17,456   24,439 
Occupancy and equipment  1,305   1,090   2,395 
Other non-interest expenses  3,286   3,269   6,555 
Total non-interest expenses  11,574   21,815   33,389 
             
Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $(1,078) $20,053   18,975 
             
Elimination of inter-segment profit          (1,051)
Income before income taxes          17,924 
             
Income tax expense          3,266 
Net income         $14,658 


(1)Before elimination of inter-segment profit.
(2)Salaries and benefits include the severance and vested stock acceleration costs related to the retirement of the CEO and CFO of the Bank. The total cost of this event was $1.38 million, of which $1.03 million was allocated to the Bank segment and the remainder, $344,000, was allocated to the mortgage segment.
  

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.

  
Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited		 
  
    Quarter Ended 
    September 30, 2021 
Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before
Taxes		  Provision for
Income Taxes		  Net Income  Earnings per
Share (diluted)		 
GAAP basis   $4,356  $1,230  $3,126  $0.62 
Accrued severance expenses Non-interest expense  139   40   99   0.02 
Other outsourcing expenses Non-interest expense  190   54   136   0.03 
Non-GAAP basis   $4,685  $1,324  $3,361  $0.67 
                   
    Quarter Ended 
    June 30, 2021 
Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before Taxes  Provision
(credit) for
Income Taxes		  Net Income  Earnings per
Share (diluted)		 
GAAP basis   $1,415  $(162) $1,577  $0.31 
Loss on disposal of fixed assets Non-interest income  29   8   21   - 
Accrued severance expenses Non-interest expense  145   41   104   0.02 
Other outsourcing expenses Non-interest expense  71   20   51   0.01 
Non-GAAP basis   $1,660  $(93) $1,753  $0.34 
                   
    Quarter Ended 
    March 31, 2021 
Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before
Taxes		  Provision for
Income Taxes		  Net Income  Earnings per
Share (diluted)		 
GAAP basis   $5,776  $1,664  $4,112  $0.78 
Accrued severance expenses Non-interest expense  109   31   78   0.01 
Non-GAAP basis   $5,885  $1,695  $4,190  $0.79 
                   
    Quarter Ended 
    December 31, 2020 
Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before
Taxes		  Provision for
Income Taxes		  Net Income  Earnings per
Share (diluted)		 
GAAP basis   $7,485  $2,211  $5,274  $1.01 
Residential lending office closure Non-interest expense  294   63   231   0.04 
COVID-19 related expenses Non-interest expense  69   15   54   0.01 
Non-GAAP basis   $7,848  $2,289  $5,559  $1.06 
                   
    Quarter Ended 
    September 30, 2020 
Adjustments Income Statement Section Income (Loss)
Before Taxes		  Provision for
Income Taxes		  Net Income  Earnings per
Share (diluted)		 
GAAP basis   $12,946  $2,661  $10,285  $2.01 
COVID-19 related expenses Non-interest expense  22   4   18   - 
Non-GAAP basis   $12,968  $2,665  $10,303  $2.01 
                   


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
    Year to Date 
    September 30, 2021 
Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before
Taxes		  Provision for
Income Taxes		  Net Income  Earnings per
Share (diluted)		 
GAAP basis   $11,547  $2,732  $8,815  $1.71 
Loss on disposal of fixed assets Non-interest income  29   8   21   - 
Accrued severance expenses Non-interest expense  393   113   280   0.05 
Other outsourcing expenses Non-interest expense  261   75   186   0.04 
Non-GAAP basis   $12,230  $2,928  $9,302  $1.80 
                   
    Year to Date 
    September 30, 2020 
Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before
Taxes		  Provision for
Income Taxes		  Net Income
(Loss)		  Earnings per
Share (diluted)		 
GAAP basis   $17,924  $3,266  $14,658  $2.86 
Retirement salary and benefits compensation Non-interest expense  692   126   566   0.11 
Accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation Non-interest expense  683   124   559   0.11 
COVID-19 related expenses Non-interest expense  229   42   187   0.04 
Non-GAAP basis   $19,528  $3,558  $15,970  $3.12 
                   


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  At or for the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
Return on average assets: (1, 5)                    
GAAP  1.66%  0.86%  2.26%  2.95%  5.82%
Non-GAAP (2)  1.79%  0.96%  2.30%  3.11%  5.83%
                     
Return on average equity: (1, 6)                    
GAAP  12.09%  6.11%  15.90%  21.05%  45.22%
Non-GAAP (2)  13.00%  6.79%  16.21%  22.18%  45.30%
                     
Net interest margin  3.38%  3.00%  2.96%  3.02%  2.81%
                     
Non-interest income to total income:                    
GAAP  57.69%  56.73%  70.93%  75.57%  80.98%
Non-GAAP (2)  57.69%  56.83%  70.93%  75.57%  80.98%
                     
Profit percentage (9)                    
GAAP  30.20%  11.55%  31.76%  37.33%  54.97%
Non-GAAP (2)  32.53%  13.56%  32.39%  39.09%  55.06%
                     
Efficiency ratio: (7)                    
GAAP  69.80%  88.45%  68.24%  62.67%  45.03%
Non-GAAP (2)  67.47%  86.44%  67.61%  60.91%  44.94%
                     
Tier 1 capital to average assets (3)  13.38%  13.72%  13.81%  13.85%  13.28%
                     
Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets (4)  0.20%  0.86%  1.14%  1.01%  1.38%
                     
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (4)  1.13%  1.19%  1.32%  1.39%  1.34%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding SBA PPP Loans (4)  1.14%  1.22%  1.36%  1.41%  1.39%
                     
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing assets  427.66%  101.89%  78.99%  94.58%  67.21%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans  427.66%  101.89%  77.75%  92.87%  66.31%
                     
Tangible book value per share (8) $19.71  $19.16  $18.80  $18.16  $17.18 
Outstanding shares  5,103,619   5,254,522   5,364,240   5,495,514   5,524,390 


(1) Annualized for quarterly periods presented.
(2) See page 22 – Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income.
(3) Average assets calculated on a quarterly basis for all periods presented.
(4) Total loans exclude loans held for sale but includes net deferred loan costs and fees.
(5) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average total assets.
(6) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(7) This non-GAAP measure represents total non-interest expenses divided by net interest income and non-interest income.
(8) This non-GAAP measure represents total stockholders’ equity, minus intangible assets of $26,000, $28,000, $31,000, $33,000, and $36,000 at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively, divided by outstanding shares at period end.
(9) This non-GAAP measure represents net interest income plus noninterest income less non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income.
   


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
    
  At or for the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
 September 30, 
  2021
 2020
Return on average assets: (1, 5)        
GAAP  1.59%  2.87%
Non-GAAP (2)  1.68%  3.12%
         
Return on average equity: (1, 6)        
GAAP  11.37%  23.13%
Non-GAAP (2)  12.00%  25.20%
         
Net interest margin  3.12%  2.86%
         
Non-interest income to total income:        
GAAP  62.74%  74.23%
Non-GAAP (2)  62.76%  74.23%
         
Profit percentage (9)        
GAAP  25.70%  37.77%
Non-GAAP (2)  27.24%  40.76%
         
Efficiency ratio: (7)        
GAAP  74.30%  62.23%
Non-GAAP (2)  72.76%  59.24%
         
Tier 1 capital to average assets (3)  13.38%  13.28%
         
Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets (4)  0.20%  1.38%
         
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (4)  1.13%  1.34%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding SBA PPP Loans (4)  1.14%  1.39%
         
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing assets  427.66%  67.21%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans  427.66%  66.31%
         
Tangible book value per share (8) $19.71  $17.18 
Outstanding shares  5,103,619   5,524,390 

 

(1) Annualized for quarterly periods presented.
(2) See page 23 – Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income.
(3) Average assets calculated on a quarterly basis for all periods presented.
(4) Total loans exclude loans held for sale but includes net deferred loan costs and fees.
(5) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average total assets.
(6) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(7) This non-GAAP measure represents total non-interest expenses divided by net interest income and non-interest income.
(8) This non-GAAP measure represents total stockholders’ equity, minus intangible assets of $26,000 and $36,000 at September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively, divided by outstanding shares at period end.
(9) This non-GAAP measure represents net interest income plus noninterest income less non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income.
   


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure
(Unaudited)
 
Loan Payment Deferrals
 
  As of September 30, 2021 
  Commercial loans  Residential and
consumer loans		  Residential loans
serviced for others		 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Balance outstanding $215,235  $354,786  $1,961,939 
             
COVID-19 related loan payment deferrals:            
Loans in COVID-19-related loan payment deferral $-  $1,770  $5,220 
Loans in deferral as a percentage of category loans  0.0%  0.5%  0.3%
Loans with suspended payment $-  $1,770  $1,927 
Loans with reduced payment  -   -   3,293 
             
Loans which obtained a COVID-19-related payment deferral but            
have since resumed payment $37,742  $17,185  $62,416 
Loans reinstated (borrower paid any unpaid principal and interest)  26,769   2,453   4,825 
Loans on a repayment plan  -   -   1,328 
Loans which resumed payment but deferred principal and/or            
interest payments to maturity  3,543   8,843   33,992 
Loans which were paid off completely  7,430   5,889   22,271 
             


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure
(Unaudited)
 
COVID-19 Highly Impacted Sectors
 
  As of September 30, 2021
  Exposure Balance Exposure by Risk Weighting   
                    Balance
     Real Commercial          with
     Estate &          Deferred
Industry (1) Total Secured Industrial Construction Pass Criticized Payments
                          
  (Dollars in thousands)
Group home/care facility $1,054  $1,054  $-  $-  $1,054 $- $-
Hotels/hospitality  9,549   9,491   58   -   58  9,491  -
Restaurants/food service  2,564   1,497   1,067   -   2,564  -  -
Retail/shopping center  21,887   14,407   -   3,662   16,458  1,612  -
Other sectors (2)  11,385   8,703   77   300   9,081  -  -
Total loans in COVID-19 impacted sectors $40,316  $35,152  $1,202  $3,962  $29,215 $11,103 $-
Percentage of commercial loans outstanding 18.7% 19.0% 6.0% 38.7%         
Commercial loans outstanding $215,236  $185,100  $19,896  $10,240          
Loan to value secured by real estate (3)    53.8%    63.6%         


(1)This disclosure focuses on industries with balances that are significant to the portfolio at September 30, 2021 and omits industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (oil and gas, transportation, etc.) to which the Company has minimal or no exposure. This disclosure also excludes SBA PPP Loans, given their government guarantee.
(2)Includes customers operating in various sectors which have been impacted by COVID-19.
(3)Loan to value secured by real estate equals the exposure balance divided by the most recent appraised value.
  

