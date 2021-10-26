South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LUBBOCK, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $15.2 million, compared to $13.7 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $16.7 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.82, compared to $0.74 for the second quarter of 2021 and $0.92 for the third quarter of 2020.

Average cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2021 decreased to 25 basis points, compared to 27 basis points for the second quarter of 2021 and 34 basis points for the third quarter of 2020.

The Company did not record a provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2021, compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and provision for loan losses of $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Loans held for investment grew $125.6 million, or 5.5%, during the third quarter of 2021 as compared to June 30, 2021.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.32% at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.37% at June 30, 2021 and 0.46% at September 30, 2020.

Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2021 was 1.61% annualized, compared to 1.46% annualized for the second quarter of 2021 and 1.88% annualized for the third quarter of 2020.

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $20.90 as of September 30, 2021, compared to $20.35 per share as of June 30, 2021 and $18.00 per share as of September 30, 2020.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very pleased with our team’s performance again in the third quarter and would like to thank our employees for their hard work as they continue to deliver outstanding service to our customers which continues to translate into strong results for the Bank. This can be seen in our financial performance as we grew loans by 5.5% in the third quarter of 2021 and have benefited from a strong Texas economy. We are also benefiting from our plan to grow our lending team by more than 30% over a two-year timeframe, as the lenders who we have recruited have begun growing their loan portfolios. In fact, we are seeing an acceleration in activity in several of our key markets, like Houston, where we have recently hired a new market leader. We expect to continue redeploying our excess liquidity into higher yielding loans, which we believe will drive an acceleration to net interest income and offset the eventual decline in mortgage revenue as activity normalizes in future periods. We remain very optimistic with what the future holds for South Plains and continue to see our shares trading below intrinsic value. As a result, we were aggressive in the third quarter having repurchased approximately 190,000 shares under our previously-announced $10 million share repurchase plan.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $31.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $29.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $31.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net interest margin was 3.58% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.42% for the second quarter of 2021 and 3.82% for the third quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans was 4.99% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 4.97% for the second quarter of 2021 and 5.08% for the third quarter of 2020. The average cost of deposits was 25 basis points for the third quarter of 2021, representing a two basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2021 and a 9 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2020.

Interest income was $34.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $33.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $34.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. Interest income increased $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 from the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to an increase of $1.5 million in loan interest income as a result of the growth of $82.9 million in average loans outstanding during the third quarter of 2021. In the third quarter of 2021, interest and fees on Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans declined $405 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2021, as the average balance of PPP loans decreased $70.3 million during the third quarter of 2021 due to PPP loan forgiveness payments received from the SBA during the quarter. Interest income was flat in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 as average interest-earning assets were $199.2 million higher and the related yield was 26 basis points lower in the third quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company recognized $1.7 million in deferred PPP-related SBA fees. At September 30, 2021, the Company had $2.9 million of deferred PPP fees that have not been accreted to income, the majority of which are expected to be recognized as PPP loans continue to be forgiven by the SBA over the next several quarters.

Interest expense was $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. Interest expense declined 4.8% as compared to the second quarter of 2021 as a result of lower average interest-bearing deposits and a reduction in interest rates on these deposits. Interest expense was consistent as compared to the third quarter of 2020, with a reduction in interest rates on interest-bearing deposits offset by an increase in the overall cost of long-term borrowings. The increase in the cost of long-term borrowings was due to the issuance of $50 million in subordinated notes at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $25.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $22.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $31.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. The growth from the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the seasonal increase of $2.6 million in income from insurance activities and an increase of $1.1 million in mortgage banking activities revenue. The growth in mortgage banking revenues was mainly the result of an increase of $470 thousand in the fair value adjustment to the Company’s mortgage servicing rights as mortgage interest rates began to rise in September 2021. The decrease in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a decline of $6.6 million in mortgage banking activities revenue as a result a reduction of $75 million in interest rate lock commitments and a decline in gain on sale margins. This decrease was partially offset by increases in income from insurance activities and bank card services and interchange fees as compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense was $38.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $36.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $36.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The growth from the second quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of an increase of $739 thousand in personnel expense due to the payment of an additional $1.2 million in commissions on insurance activities and a reduction in mortgage commissions related to an decline in mortgage production. There was also a $397 thousand increase net occupancy expense from the second quarter of 2021, primarily the result of higher repairs and maintenance expense related to several projects, additional rent expense as the Company has increased leased space at several locations, and higher seasonal utility costs. The increase in noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by a $444 thousand increase in personnel expense, which is reflective of the Company’s stated initiative of growing its loan officer capacity. There were also smaller increases in mortgage related expenses, bank card expenses, technology costs, and travel related expenses as compared to the third quarter of 2020.

As part of the Bank’s information technology roadmap, management is implementing a process to begin transitioning the Company’s computing and data storage to the cloud, which is expected to deliver increased security, more seamless maintenance, and lower costs. The Bank is also refocusing its advertising to digital media to improve new customer lead generation. The Bank’s technology initiatives are expected to modestly add to noninterest expense and started in the third quarter of 2021.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $2.43 billion as of September 30, 2021, compared to $2.30 billion as of June 30, 2021 and $2.29 billion as of September 30, 2020. The $125.6 million, or 5.5%, increase during the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of organic net loan growth of $177.6 million, partially offset by a decrease from SBA forgiveness and repayments of $52.0 million in PPP loans during the third quarter of 2021. The organic loan growth remained relationship-focused and occurred in a majority of loan segments, with the largest volume growth in multifamily properties, agricultural production loans, and direct energy loans. As of September 30, 2021, loans held for investment increased $140.8 million, or 6.2%, from September 30, 2020, attributable to organic loan growth experienced in each quarter of 2021, partially offset by SBA forgiveness or repayments, net of originations, of $149.6 million on PPP loans.

Agricultural production loans were $119.3 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $96.2 million as of June 30, 2021 and $133.9 million as of September 30, 2020. The increase from the second quarter of 2021 is due to typical seasonal funding on these agricultural production loans. The decrease from the third quarter of 2020 is primarily due to the loss of several large agricultural loan customers.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.21 billion as of September 30, 2021, compared to $3.16 billion as of June 30, 2021 and $2.94 billion as of September 30, 2020. Deposits increased by $53.8 million, or 1.7%, in the third quarter of 2021 from June 30, 2021. The largest increase in deposits in the third quarter of 2021 was experienced in non-personal demand accounts. As of September 30, 2021, deposits increased $268.4 million, or 9.1%, from September 30, 2020. The increase in deposits since September 30, 2020 is primarily a result of organic growth as well as existing customers depositing funds received from PPP loan advances, stimulus checks, and generally maintaining higher liquidity in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $1.05 billion as of September 30, 2021, compared to $998.9 million as of June 30, 2021 and $906.1 million as of September 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 32.8% of total deposits as of September 30, 2021. The change in noninterest-bearing deposit balances at September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021 was an increase of $55.3 million, or 5.5%. The change in noninterest-bearing deposit balances at September 30, 2021 compared to September 30, 2020 was an increase of $148.2 million, or 16.4%. The changes from both compared periods is primarily a result of organic growth as well as existing customers increasing their deposit balances.

Asset Quality

As part of the Bank’s efforts to support its customers and protect the Bank as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank has provided borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with relief by offering varying forms of loan modifications including 90-day payment deferrals, 6-month interest only terms, or in certain select cases periods of longer than 6 months of interest only. As of September 30, 2021, total active loan modifications attributed to COVID-19 were $16.4 million, or 0.7% of the Company’s loan portfolio, down from $36.6 million, or 1.6% of the Company’s loan portfolio, at June 30, 2021. Approximately 97% of these active modified loans at September 30, 2021 are in the hotel portfolio and have original modified terms that extended up to 18 months. We expect that these remaining modified loans will return to full payment status at the end of their respective modification periods.

The Company did not record a provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2021, compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and a provision for loan losses of $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. While the Company experienced growth in the loan portfolio and classified loans increased by 7% in the third quarter of 2021, the Company determined that no provision for loan losses was necessary in the third quarter of 2021 in light of the continued general improvement in the economy and a decline in the amount of loans that are actively under a modification. This increase in classified loans resulted from one credit, which was resolved in the fourth quarter of 2021 with no loss to the Company. There is continued uncertainty from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the full extent of the impact on the economy and the Bank’s customers remains unknown at this time. Accordingly, additional provisions for loan losses may be necessary in future periods.

The ratio of allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment was 1.76% as of September 30, 2021, compared to 1.87% as of June 30, 2021 and 2.01% as of September 30, 2020. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans held for investment was 1.81% as of September 30, 2021.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets as of September 30, 2021 was 0.32%, compared to 0.37% as of June 30, 2021 and 0.46% at September 30, 2020. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.03% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.01% for the second quarter of 2021 and 0.10% for the third quarter of 2020.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect South Plains’ current views with respect to, among other things, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other future events. Any statements about South Plains’ expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. South Plains cautions that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based largely on South Plains’ expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond South Plains’ control. Factors that could cause such changes include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers, changes in interest rates, regulatory considerations, competition and market expansion opportunities, changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures, and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties to which South Plains’ business and future financial performance are subject is contained in South Plains’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K on file with the SEC, and other documents South Plains files with the SEC from time to time. South Plains urges readers of this press release to review the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as the “Risk Factors” section of other documents South Plains files or furnishes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov . Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements due to additional risks and uncertainties of which South Plains is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and South Plains does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, new information, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of and for the quarter ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Selected Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 34,438 $ 33,016 $ 32,982 $ 33,984 $ 34,503 Interest expense 3,260 3,423 3,438 3,619 3,230 Net interest income 31,178 29,593 29,544 30,365 31,273 Provision for loan losses - (2,007 ) 89 141 6,062 Noninterest income 25,791 22,250 26,500 26,172 31,660 Noninterest expense 38,063 36,778 37,057 36,504 35,993 Income tax expense 3,716 3,422 3,738 3,968 4,147 Net income 15,190 13,650 15,160 15,924 16,731 Per Share Data (Common Stock): Net earnings, basic 0.85 0.76 0.84 0.88 0.93 Net earnings, diluted 0.82 0.74 0.82 0.87 0.92 Cash dividends declared and paid 0.09 0.07 0.05 0.05 0.03 Book value 22.34 21.81 20.75 20.47 19.52 Tangible book value 20.90 20.35 19.28 18.97 18.00 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 17,931,660 18,039,553 18,069,186 18,053,467 18,059,174 Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive 18,464,183 18,553,050 18,511,120 18,366,129 18,256,161 Shares outstanding at end of period 17,824,094 18,014,398 18,053,229 18,076,364 18,059,174 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents 327,600 383,949 413,406 300,307 290,885 Investment securities 752,562 777,613 777,208 803,087 726,329 Total loans held for investment 2,429,041 2,303,462 2,242,676 2,221,583 2,288,234 Allowance for loan losses 42,768 42,963 45,019 45,553 46,076 Total assets 3,774,175 3,712,915 3,732,894 3,599,160 3,542,666 Interest-bearing deposits 2,157,981 2,159,554 2,193,427 2,057,029 2,037,743 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,054,264 998,941 962,205 917,322 906,059 Total deposits 3,212,245 3,158,495 3,155,632 2,974,351 2,943,802 Borrowings 122,121 125,965 164,553 223,532 204,704 Total stockholders’ equity 398,276 392,815 374,671 370,048 352,568 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.61 % 1.46 % 1.66 % 1.76 % 1.88 % Return on average equity 15.24 % 14.27 % 16.51 % 17.53 % 19.32 % Net interest margin (1) 3.58 % 3.42 % 3.52 % 3.64 % 3.82 % Yield on loans 4.99 % 4.97 % 5.07 % 5.10 % 5.08 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.45 % 0.50 % Efficiency ratio 66.45 % 70.52 % 65.76 % 64.19 % 56.90 % Summary Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming loans 10,895 12,538 14,316 14,964 15,006 Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.45 % 0.54 % 0.64 % 0.67 % 0.66 % Other real estate owned 1,081 1,146 1,377 1,353 1,336 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.32 % 0.37 % 0.42 % 0.45 % 0.46 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment 1.76 % 1.87 % 2.01 % 2.05 % 2.01 % Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.10 %





As of and for the quarter ended September 30

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Capital Ratios: Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.55 % 10.58 % 10.04 % 10.28 % 9.95 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.94 % 9.94 % 9.39 % 9.60 % 9.25 % Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 12.68 % 13.14 % 13.23 % 12.96 % 12.49 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 10.83 % 10.54 % 10.35 % 10.24 % 10.01 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 18.21 % 18.95 % 19.24 % 19.08 % 18.67 %

(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Assets Loans, excluding PPP (1) $ 2,365,010 $ 28,947 4.86 % $ 2,195,507 $ 29,162 5.28 % Loans - PPP 86,645 1,872 8.57 % 212,337 1,602 3.00 % Debt securities - taxable 531,620 2,309 1.72 % 525,301 2,613 1.98 % Debt securities - nontaxable 221,026 1,468 2.64 % 187,400 1,343 2.85 % Other interest-bearing assets 284,369 151 0.21 % 168,922 105 0.25 % Total interest-earning assets 3,488,670 34,747 3.95 % 3,289,467 34,825 4.21 % Noninterest-earning assets 259,641 247,338 Total assets $ 3,748,311 $ 3,536,805 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMA’s $ 1,820,677 1,005 0.22 % $ 1,695,476 1,213 0.28 % Time deposits 330,161 1,025 1.23 % 322,535 1,304 1.61 % Short-term borrowings 725 - 0.00 % 12,080 3 0.10 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings - - 0.00 % 95,870 65 0.27 % Subordinated debt securities 75,728 1,013 5.31 % 26,472 403 6.06 % Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 217 1.86 % 46,393 242 2.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,273,684 3,260 0.57 % 2,198,826 3,230 0.58 % Demand deposits 1,035,910 944,420 Other liabilities 43,171 49,008 Stockholders’ equity 395,546 344,551 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 3,748,311 $ 3,536,805 Net interest income $ 31,487 $ 31,595 Net interest margin (2) 3.58 % 3.82 %

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Assets Loans, excluding PPP (1) $ 2,246,650 $ 82,314 4.90 % $ 2,188,988 $ 89,041 5.43 % Loans - PPP 141,040 7,147 6.78 % 127,880 2,678 2.80 % Debt securities - taxable 540,380 7,118 1.76 % 544,650 9,285 2.28 % Debt securities - nontaxable 219,242 4,414 2.69 % 142,158 3,037 2.85 % Other interest-bearing assets 328,412 373 0.15 % 164,936 963 0.78 % Total interest-earning assets 3,475,724 101,366 3.90 % 3,168,612 105,004 4.43 % Noninterest-earning assets 261,449 248,523 Total assets $ 3,737,173 $ 3,417,135 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMA’s $ 1,834,113 3,259 0.24 % $ 1,630,524 5,199 0.43 % Time deposits 326,862 3,114 1.27 % 334,189 4,361 1.74 % Short-term borrowings 10,725 5 0.06 % 19,758 102 0.69 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings 26,188 38 0.19 % 117,726 518 0.59 % Subordinated debt securities 75,682 3,044 5.38 % 26,472 1,210 6.11 % Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 661 1.90 % 46,393 937 2.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,319,963 10,121 0.58 % 2,175,062 12,327 0.76 % Demand deposits 991,331 870,606 Other liabilities 41,996 40,579 Stockholders’ equity 383,883 330,888 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 3,737,173 $ 3,417,135 Net interest income $ 91,245 $ 92,677 Net interest margin (2) 3.51 % 3.91 %

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 62,638 $ 76,146 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 264,962 224,161 Federal funds sold — — Investment securities 752,562 803,087 Loans held for sale 90,880 111,477 Loans held for investment 2,429,041 2,221,583 Less: Allowance for loan losses (42,768 ) (45,553 ) Net loans held for investment 2,386,273 2,176,030 Premises and equipment, net 59,056 60,331 Goodwill 19,508 19,508 Intangible assets 6,296 7,562 Other assets 132,000 120,858 Total assets $ 3,774,175 $ 3,599,160 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,054,264 $ 917,322 Interest-bearing deposits 2,157,981 2,057,029 Total deposits 3,212,245 2,974,351 Other borrowings - 101,550 Subordinated debt securities 75,728 75,589 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 46,393 46,393 Other liabilities 41,533 31,229 Total liabilities 3,375,899 3,229,112 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 17,824 18,076 Additional paid-in capital 136,402 141,112 Retained earnings 229,737 189,521 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 14,313 21,339 Total stockholders’ equity 398,276 370,048 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,774,175 $ 3,599,160

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 30,818 $ 30,724 $ 89,458 $ 91,600 Other 3,620 3,779 10,978 12,647 Total Interest income 34,438 34,503 100,436 104,247 Interest expense: Deposits 2,030 2,517 6,373 9,560 Subordinated debt securities 1,013 403 3,044 1,210 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 217 242 661 937 Other - 68 43 620 Total Interest expense 3,260 3,230 10,121 12,327 Net interest income 31,178 31,273 90,315 91,920 Provision for loan losses - 6,062 (1,918 ) 25,429 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 31,178 25,211 92,233 66,491 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 1,851 1,749 5,023 5,171 Income from insurance activities 3,794 3,303 6,146 5,484 Mortgage banking activities 14,802 21,409 47,329 48,117 Bank card services and interchange fees 3,045 2,608 8,760 7,190 Other 2,299 2,591 7,283 7,151 Total Noninterest income 25,791 31,660 74,541 75,431 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 24,116 23,672 71,811 66,103 Net occupancy expense 3,896 3,710 10,960 10,896 Professional services 1,388 1,177 4,483 4,710 Marketing and development 777 615 2,157 2,189 Other 7,886 6,819 22,487 21,313 Total noninterest expense 38,063 35,993 111,898 105,211 Income before income taxes 18,906 20,878 54,876 36,711 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,716 4,147 10,876 7,282 Net income $ 15,190 $ 16,731 $ 44,000 $ 29,429

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Loan Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Loans: Commercial Real Estate $ 746,775 $ 663,344 Commercial - Specialized 390,394 311,686 Commercial - General 452,776 518,309 Consumer: 1-4 Family Residential 387,167 360,315 Auto Loans 239,397 205,840 Other Consumer 69,079 67,595 Construction 143,453 94,494 Total loans held for investment $ 2,429,041 $ 2,221,583

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Deposit Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,054,264 $ 917,322 NOW & other transaction accounts 359,177 332,829 MMDA & other savings 1,464,376 1,398,699 Time deposits 334,428 325,501 Total deposits $ 3,212,245 $ 2,974,351

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of and for the quarter ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Net income $ 15,190 $ 13,650 $ 15,160 $ 15,924 $ 16,731 Income tax expense 3,716 3,422 3,738 3,968 4,147 Provision for loan losses - (2,007 ) 89 141 6,062 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 18,906 $ 15,065 $ 18,987 $ 20,033 $ 26,940

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)