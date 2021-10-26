Unitil Releases Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility Report

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) (unitil.com) today released its 2021 Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility Report (the “CSR”). The report highlights the Company’s 2020 efforts as well as continuing initiatives into 2021, and outlines progress with regard to its commitment to environmental sustainability, human capital management and customer engagement.



“In this, our third sustainability report, we are pleased to highlight the key initiatives that we believe demonstrate our deep commitment to the sustainability of our Company, our communities, and our planet,” said Thomas P. Meissner, Jr., Unitil’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As we transform our business to meet the ever-changing energy needs of future generations, we are committed to the many facets of sustainability, and we are excited to be able to share our progress with the greater public.”

Featured topics in the 2021 CSR include Unitil’s efforts on:

Carbon Reduction

Clean Energy

Environmental Stewardship

Development and Safety of the Workforce

Advancement of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Creating Transformative Energy Solutions and Tools for Customers

The web-based, interactive, and mobile-responsive CSR aligns with the reporting standards of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, and includes industry-specific metrics in accordance with the American Gas Association and Edison Electric Institute reporting templates for regulated electric and gas utility companies.

To view Unitil’s CSR and learn more about Unitil’s sustainability initiatives, please visit: unitil.com/reports/2021-Sustainability-Report

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering electricity and natural gas in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 107,100 electric customers and 85,600 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit unitil.com.

For more information please contact:

Todd Diggins – Investor Relations

Phone: 603-773-6504

Email: diggins@unitil.com

Alec O’Meara – Media Relations

Phone: 603-773-6404

Email: omeara@unitil.com