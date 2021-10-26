First Busey Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Busey Corporation (Nasdaq: BUSE)



Message from our Chairman & CEO

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Third quarter 2021 net income of $25.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.46

Third quarter 2021 adjusted net income 1 of $32.8 million and adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $0.58

of $32.8 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.58 Core organic loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, of $177.1 million, or 2.6%, in the third quarter. At September 30, 2021, and consistent with the second quarter, our loan pipeline is more than double what it was at the beginning of the year.

Wealth management assets under care of $12.36 billion at September 30, 2021, up from $12.30 billion at June 30, 2021, and $9.50 billion at September 30, 2020, which represents 30.1% year-over-year growth

Wealth management segment revenue growth of 5.7% in the third quarter, and 20.4% year-over-year growth on a YTD basis

FirsTech, our remittance processing segment, revenue growth of 4.5% in the third quarter, and 19.3% year-over-year growth on a YTD basis

Noninterest income, excluding security gains, accounted for 31.9% of total revenue in the third quarter of 2021 supported by continued growth in wealth management, customer service fees, and remittance processing

Tangible book value per common share 1 of $17.09 at September 30, 2021, compared to $17.11 at June 30, 2021, and $16.32 at September 30, 2020, an increase of 4.7% year-over-year

of $17.09 at September 30, 2021, compared to $17.11 at June 30, 2021, and $16.32 at September 30, 2020, an increase of 4.7% year-over-year Successfully merged Glenview State Bank into Busey Bank on August 14, 2021

For additional information, please refer to the 3Q21 Quarterly Earnings Supplement

Third Quarter Financial Results

Net income for First Busey Corporation (“First Busey” or the “Company”) for the third quarter of 2021 was $25.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, as compared to $29.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $30.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income1 for the third quarter of 2021 was $32.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, as compared to $31.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $32.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020. For the third quarter of 2021, annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average tangible common equity1 were 0.81% and 10.60%, respectively. Based on adjusted net income1, annualized return on average assets was 1.03% and annualized return on average tangible common equity1 was 13.43% for the third quarter of 2021.

Pre-provision net revenue1 for the third quarter of 2021 was $30.5 million, compared to $34.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $45.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1 for the third quarter of 2021 was $39.4 million, as compared to $37.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $48.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Pre-provision net revenue to average assets1 for the third quarter of 2021 was 0.95%, as compared to 1.20% for the second quarter of 2021 and 1.71% for the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets1 for the third quarter of 2021 was 1.23%, as compared to 1.32% for the second quarter of 2021 and 1.81% for the third quarter of 2020.

The Company experienced its second consecutive quarter of solid core organic loan growth, principally in commercial lending segments. The Company reported net interest income of $70.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, up from $64.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, and $69.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. While our net interest income increased, our reported net interest margin declined to 2.41% from 2.50% in the second quarter and 2.86% in the third quarter of 2020. The decline is attributable to the persistent dual pressures of loan interest rates and continued growth in excess liquidity, as well as the impact of the consolidation of our most recent acquisition into our financial results for a full quarter.

Third quarter 2021 results reflect a provision release, as compared to a reserve build at the onset of the coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic. Specifically, the Company recorded a $1.9 million negative provision for credit losses and a $1.0 million negative provision for unfunded commitments amid continued improvements in the economic environment. The total allowance for credit losses was $92.8 million at September 30, 2021, representing 1.30% of total portfolio loans outstanding and 1.33% of portfolio loans excluding PPP loans. Net charge-offs were $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, representing 0.04% of average loans on an annualized basis.

Our fee-based businesses continue to add dynamic revenue diversification. In the third quarter of 2021, wealth management fees were $13.7 million, an increase of 30.3% from the third quarter of 2020, while remittance processing revenue was $4.4 million, an increase of 9.0% from the same period last year. Fees for customer services were $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, a 15.9% increase from $8.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.

The Company views certain non-operating items, including acquisition-related and other restructuring charges, as adjustments to net income reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-operating pretax adjustments for the third quarter of 2021 included $8.7 million of expenses related to acquisitions and other restructuring. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures—including adjusted pre-provision net revenue, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted net interest margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and return on average tangible common equity—facilitate the assessment of its financial results and peer comparability. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures is included in tabular form at the end of this release.

Acquisition of Cummins-American Corp.

Effective May 31, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of Cummins-American Corp. (“CAC”), the holding company for Glenview State Bank (“GSB”). The partnership enhances the Company’s existing deposit, commercial banking, and wealth management presence in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area. First Busey operated GSB as a separate banking subsidiary from acquisition until it was merged with Busey Bank on August 14, 2021. At that time, GSB banking centers became banking centers of Busey Bank. As part of the acquisition integration plan, during the fourth quarter of 2021 the Company plans to close and consolidate two of the former GSB banking centers, which are in addition to the Personal Banking Transformation Plan outlined below. With GSB now merged and integrated, we expect to see the full contribution and synergies reflected in the Company’s financial performance in the quarters ahead.

Personal Banking Transformation Plan

After thoughtful consideration and analysis, in July 2021 the Company approved a plan to close and consolidate 15 Busey Bank banking centers to ensure a balance between the Company’s physical banking center network and its robust digital banking services. An efficient banking center footprint is necessary to keep First Busey competitive, responsive, and independent. The banking centers are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. When fully realized, annualized expense savings net of expected associated revenue impacts are anticipated to be approximately $3.5 million, with the impact of these cost savings beginning to be realized in the fourth quarter of 2021. One-time expenses of $0.3 million were recorded in the third quarter of 2021, and an additional $3.6 to $4.2 million are anticipated to be incurred in the fourth quarter of 2021.

COVID-19 Update

The Company continues to navigate the economic environment caused by COVID-19 effectively and prudently and remains resolute in its focus on serving its customers, communities, and associates while protecting its balance sheet. To alleviate some of the financial hardships faced as a result of COVID-19, First Busey offered an internal Financial Relief Program to qualifying customers. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had no loans remaining on full payment deferral, and 27 commercial loans remaining on interest only payment deferrals representing $116.6 million in loans.

First Busey served as a bridge for the PPP, actively helping existing and new business clients sign up for this important financial resource. At September 30, 2021, First Busey had $183.1 million in total PPP loans outstanding, with an amortized cost of $178.2 million, down from $399.7 million in total PPP loans outstanding, with an amortized cost of $390.4 million, at June 30, 2021.

Community Banking

First Busey’s goal of being a strong community bank for the communities it serves begins with outstanding associates. The Company is honored to be named among the 2020 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker, the 2021 Best Places to Work in Illinois by Daily Herald Business Ledger, the 2021 Best Companies to Work For in Florida by Florida Trend magazine, the 2021 Best Place to Work in Indiana by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, and the 2020 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions and Investments.

The Company remains steadfast in its commitment to the customers and communities it serves. The third quarter results are reflective of our strategic growth plans and improving economic conditions. We feel confident that we are well positioned to continue to produce growth and profitability as we move into the final quarter of 2021 and into 2022.

/s/ Van A. Dukeman

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

First Busey Corporation

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of and for the As of and for the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September June 30, March 31, December September September September 30, 2021 2021 2021 31, 2020 30, 2020 30, 2021 30, 2020 EARNINGS & PER SHARE DATA Net income $ 25,941 $ 29,766 $ 37,816 $ 28,345 $ 30,829 $ 93,523 $ 71,999 Diluted earnings per share 0.46 0.53 0.69 0.52 0.56 1.67 1.31 Cash dividends paid per share 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.22 0.22 0.69 0.66 Pre-provision net revenue 1, 2 30,470 34,030 40,198 38,507 45,922 104,698 127,165 Revenue 3 103,957 96,655 94,697 102,580 102,464 295,309 297,289 Net income by operating segments: Banking 25,124 29,237 35,528 28,573 31,744 89,889 72,653 Remittance Processing 384 401 429 406 578 1,214 1,966 Wealth Management 4,718 4,885 4,682 3,334 3,166 14,285 9,847 AVERAGE BALANCES Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,009,750 $ 647,465 $ 536,457 $ 551,844 $ 836,097 $ 732,958 $ 626,222 Investment securities 3,721,740 3,031,250 2,561,680 2,077,284 1,824,327 3,109,140 1,760,461 Loans held for sale 15,589 22,393 31,373 52,745 104,965 23,060 91,964 Portfolio loans 7,133,108 6,889,551 6,736,664 6,990,414 7,160,757 6,921,226 7,012,497 Interest-earning assets 11,730,637 10,448,417 9,752,294 9,557,265 9,805,948 10,651,386 9,371,157 Total assets 12,697,795 11,398,655 10,594,245 10,419,364 10,680,995 11,571,270 10,249,578 Noninterest bearing deposits 3,365,823 2,970,890 2,688,845 2,545,830 2,592,130 3,010,999 2,303,538 Interest-bearing deposits 7,253,242 6,432,336 6,033,613 5,985,020 6,169,377 6,577,531 6,108,605 Total deposits 10,619,065 9,403,226 8,722,458 8,530,850 8,761,507 9,588,530 8,412,143 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 221,813 204,417 184,694 194,610 190,046 203,777 185,528 Interest-bearing liabilities 7,842,805 6,966,046 6,521,195 6,482,475 6,694,561 7,114,856 6,578,587 Total liabilities 11,346,379 10,055,884 9,318,551 9,158,066 9,432,547 10,247,699 9,016,230 Stockholders' equity - common 1,351,416 1,342,771 1,275,694 1,261,298 1,248,448 1,323,571 1,233,348 Tangible stockholders' equity - common 2 970,531 974,062 913,001 896,178 880,958 952,742 863,547 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Pre-provision net revenue to average assets 1, 2 0.95 % 1.20 % 1.54 % 1.47 % 1.71 % 1.21 % 1.66 % Return on average assets 0.81 % 1.05 % 1.45 % 1.08 % 1.15 % 1.08 % 0.94 % Return on average common equity 7.62 % 8.89 % 12.02 % 8.94 % 9.82 % 9.45 % 7.80 % Return on average tangible common equity 2 10.60 % 12.26 % 16.80 % 12.58 % 13.92 % 13.12 % 11.14 % Net interest margin 2, 4 2.41 % 2.50 % 2.72 % 3.06 % 2.86 % 2.54 % 3.02 % Efficiency ratio 2 67.27 % 61.68 % 54.67 % 59.70 % 52.42 % 61.40 % 54.30 % Noninterest revenue as a % of total revenues 3 31.94 % 33.22 % 31.47 % 28.90 % 31.92 % 32.21 % 29.36 % NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION Adjusted pre-provision net revenue 1, 2 $ 39,409 $ 37,486 $ 42,753 $ 47,156 $ 48,701 $ 119,648 $ 133,360 Adjusted net income 2 32,845 31,921 38,065 34,255 32,803 102,831 74,473 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 2 0.58 0.57 0.69 0.62 0.60 1.84 1.36 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets 2 1.23 % 1.32 % 1.64 % 1.80 % 1.81 % 1.38 % 1.74 % Adjusted return on average assets 2 1.03 % 1.12 % 1.46 % 1.31 % 1.22 % 1.19 % 0.97 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 2 13.43 % 13.14 % 16.91 % 15.21 % 14.81 % 14.43 % 11.52 % Adjusted net interest margin 2, 4 2.35 % 2.43 % 2.63 % 2.96 % 2.75 % 2.46 % 2.91 % Adjusted efficiency ratio 2 58.97 % 58.89 % 54.33 % 52.39 % 49.97 % 57.46 % 53.24 % 1 Net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding security gains and losses, less noninterest expense. 2 See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for reconciliation. 3 Revenue consists of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding security gains and losses. 4 On a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 30, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 883,845 $ 920,810 $ 404,802 $ 688,537 $ 479,721 Investment securities 4,010,256 3,478,467 2,804,101 2,266,717 2,098,657 Loans held for sale 20,225 17,834 38,272 42,813 87,772 Commercial loans 5,431,342 5,475,461 5,402,970 5,368,897 5,600,705 Retail real estate and retail other loans 1,719,293 1,710,189 1,376,330 1,445,280 1,520,606 Portfolio loans 7,150,635 7,185,650 6,779,300 6,814,177 7,121,311 Allowance for credit losses (92,802 ) (95,410 ) (93,943 ) (101,048 ) (98,841 ) Premises and equipment 142,031 145,437 132,669 135,191 144,001 Goodwill and other intangibles 378,891 381,795 361,120 363,521 365,960 Right of use asset 11,068 8,228 7,333 7,714 7,251 Other assets 395,181 372,638 325,909 326,425 333,796 Total assets $ 12,899,330 $ 12,415,449 $ 10,759,563 $ 10,544,047 $ 10,539,628 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest bearing deposits $ 3,453,906 $ 3,186,650 $ 2,859,492 $ 2,552,039 $ 2,595,075 Interest checking, savings, and money market deposits 6,337,026 6,034,871 4,991,887 5,006,462 4,819,859 Time deposits 1,026,935 1,115,596 1,022,468 1,119,348 1,227,767 Total deposits $ 10,817,867 $ 10,337,117 $ 8,873,847 $ 8,677,849 $ 8,642,701 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase $ 241,242 $ 207,266 $ 210,132 $ 175,614 $ 201,641 Short-term borrowings 17,673 30,168 4,663 4,658 4,651 Long-term debt 271,780 274,788 226,797 226,792 226,801 Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trusts 71,593 71,551 71,509 71,468 71,427 Lease liability 11,120 8,280 7,380 7,757 7,342 Other liabilities 134,979 140,588 99,413 109,840 129,360 Total liabilities $ 11,566,254 $ 11,069,758 $ 9,493,741 $ 9,273,978 $ 9,283,923 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,333,076 $ 1,345,691 $ 1,265,822 $ 1,270,069 $ 1,255,705 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 12,899,330 $ 12,415,449 $ 10,759,563 $ 10,544,047 $ 10,539,628 SHARE DATA Book value per common share $ 23.88 $ 23.89 $ 23.29 $ 23.34 $ 23.03 Tangible book value per common share 1 $ 17.09 $ 17.11 $ 16.65 $ 16.66 $ 16.32 Ending number of common shares outstanding 55,826,984 56,330,616 54,345,379 54,404,379 54,522,231 1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for reconciliation, excludes tax effect of other intangible assets.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020

2021 2020 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans held for sale and portfolio $ 65,163 $ 69,809 $ 189,132 $ 213,434 Interest on investment securities 12,239 9,607 31,894 30,265 Other interest income 462 213 857 1,596 Total interest income $ 77,864 $ 79,629 $ 221,883 $ 245,295 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits $ 3,059 $ 6,105 $ 10,086 $ 26,053 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 60 88 177 596 Interest on short-term borrowings 112 30 195 215 Interest on long-term debt 3,150 2,913 9,050 6,212 Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trusts 728 740 2,185 2,220 Total interest expense $ 7,109 $ 9,876 $ 21,693 $ 35,296 Net interest income $ 70,755 $ 69,753 $ 200,190 $ 209,999 Provision for loan losses (1,869 ) 5,549 (10,365 ) 35,656 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 72,624 $ 64,204 $ 210,555 $ 174,343 NONINTEREST INCOME Wealth management fees $ 13,749 $ 10,548 $ 39,335 $ 32,296 Fees for customer services 9,288 8,014 25,936 23,400 Remittance processing 4,355 3,995 13,122 11,466 Mortgage revenue 1,740 5,793 6,153 9,879 Income on bank owned life insurance 999 1,022 3,439 4,361 Net security gains (losses) 57 (426 ) 2,596 476 Other 3,071 3,339 7,134 5,888 Total noninterest income $ 33,259 $ 32,285 $ 97,715 $ 87,766 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries, wages, and employee benefits $ 41,949 $ 32,839 $ 107,222 $ 95,397 Data processing expense 7,782 3,937 16,881 12,383 Net occupancy expense 4,797 4,256 13,606 13,419 Furniture and equipment expense 2,208 2,325 6,300 7,311 Professional fees 1,361 1,698 5,617 5,508 Amortization expense 3,149 2,493 8,200 7,569 Interchange expense 1,434 1,223 4,360 3,590 Other operating expenses 10,807 7,771 28,425 24,947 Total noninterest expense $ 73,487 $ 56,542 $ 190,611 $ 170,124 Income before income taxes $ 32,396 $ 39,947 $ 117,659 $ 91,985 Income taxes 6,455 9,118 24,136 19,986 Net income $ 25,941 $ 30,829 $ 93,523 $ 71,999 SHARE DATA Basic earnings per common share $ 0.46 $ 0.56 $ 1.69 $ 1.32 Fully-diluted earnings per common share $ 0.46 $ 0.56 $ 1.67 $ 1.31 Average common shares outstanding 56,227,816 54,585,998 55,256,348 54,579,088 Diluted average common shares outstanding 56,832,518 54,737,920 55,872,835 54,796,354

Balance Sheet Growth

Our balance sheet remains a source of strength. Total assets were $12.90 billion at September 30, 2021, $12.42 billion at June 30, 2021, and $10.54 billion at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021, portfolio loans were $7.15 billion, compared to $7.19 billion as of June 30, 2021, and $7.12 billion as of September 30, 2020. Amortized costs of PPP loans of $178.2 million, $390.4 million, and $736.4 million are included in the September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, portfolio loan balances, respectively. During the third quarter of 2021, Busey Bank experienced organic loan growth of $177.1 million, consisting of commercial balances (which includes commercial, commercial real estate and real estate construction loans), excluding PPP loans, of $168.0 million and retail real estate and retail other balances of $9.1 million.

Average portfolio loans were $7.13 billion for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $6.89 billion for the second quarter of 2021 and $7.16 billion for the third quarter of 2020. The average balance of PPP loans for the third quarter of 2021 was $291.8 million, compared to $496.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $734.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. Average interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2021 were $11.73 billion, compared to $10.45 billion for the second quarter of 2021 and $9.81 billion for the third quarter of 2020.

Total deposits were $10.82 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $10.34 billion at June 30, 2021, and $8.64 billion at September 30, 2020. Fluctuations in deposit balances can be attributed to the retention of PPP loan funding in customer deposit accounts, the impacts of economic stimulus, other core deposit growth, and the seasonality of public funds. The Company remains funded substantially through core deposits with significant market share in its primary markets. Core deposits now account for 98.5% of total deposits. Cost of deposits declined to 0.11% in the third quarter.

Net Interest Margin2 and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.41%, compared to 2.50% for the second quarter of 2021 and 2.86% for the third quarter of 2020. Excluding purchase accretion, adjusted net interest margin1 was 2.35% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 2.43% in the second quarter of 2021 and 2.75% in the third quarter of 2020. Net interest income was $70.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $64.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $69.8 million in the third quarter of 2020.

The Federal Open Market Committee rate cuts during the first quarter of 2020 have contributed to the decline in net interest margin over the past year, as assets, in particular commercial loans, repriced more quickly and to a greater extent than liabilities. The net interest margin has also been negatively impacted by the sizeable balance of lower-yielding PPP loans, significant growth in the Company’s liquidity position, and the issuance of debt. Those impacts were partially offset by the Company’s efforts to lower deposit funding costs as well as the fees recognized related to PPP loans. Factors contributing to the 9 basis point decline in net interest margin during the third quarter of 2021 include:

Interest earning assets rate/volume mix contributed -12 basis points

Reduced recognition of purchase accounting accretion contributed -1 basis points

PPP contributions improved +1 basis points

Funding costs improved +3 basis points

The majority of the compression attributable to the interest earning assets rate/volume mix results from the consolidation of the GSB acquisition for a full quarter (approximately 9 basis points).

Asset Quality

Credit quality continues to be exceptionally strong. Loans 30-89 days past due were $6.4 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $3.9 million as of June 30, 2021, and $6.7 million as of September 30, 2020. Non-performing loans totaled $25.9 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $28.3 million as of June 30, 2021, and $24.2 million as of September 30, 2020, (2020 asset quality numbers do not include GSB). Continued disciplined credit management resulted in non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans of 0.36% at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.39% at June 30, 2021, and 0.34% at September 30, 2020. Excluding the amortized cost of PPP loans, non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.37% at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.42% at June 30, 2021, and 0.38% at September 30, 2020.

Net charge-offs totaled $0.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.0 million and $2.8 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. The annualized ratio of third quarter net charge-offs to average loans was 0.04%. The allowance as a percentage of portfolio loans was 1.30% at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.33% at June 30, 2021, and 1.39% at September 30, 2020. Excluding the amortized cost of PPP loans, the allowance as a percentage of portfolio loans was 1.33% at September 30, 2021. The allowance as a percentage of non-performing loans was 358.86% at September 30, 2021, compared to 336.96% at June 30, 2021, and 408.82% at September 30, 2020.

As a matter of policy and practice, the Company limits the level of concentration exposure in any particular loan segment and maintains a well-diversified loan portfolio.

ASSET QUALITY (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) As of and for the Three Months Ended September June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 30, 2020 ASSET QUALITY Portfolio loans $ 7,150,635 $ 7,185,650 $ 6,779,300 $ 6,814,177 $ 7,121,311 Portfolio loans excluding amortized cost of PPP loans 6,972,404 6,795,255 6,257,196 6,367,774 6,384,916 Loans 30-89 days past due 6,446 3,888 9,929 7,578 6,708 Non-performing loans: Non-accrual loans 25,369 27,725 21,706 22,930 23,898 Loans 90+ days past due and still accruing 491 590 1,149 1,371 279 Total non-performing loans $ 25,860 $ 28,315 $ 22,855 $ 24,301 $ 24,177 Total non-performing loans, segregated by geography: Illinois / Indiana $ 17,824 $ 21,398 $ 15,457 $ 16,234 $ 15,097 Missouri 6,736 5,645 6,170 6,764 6,867 Florida 1,300 1,272 1,228 1,303 2,213 Other non-performing assets 3,184 3,137 4,292 4,571 4,978 Total non-performing assets $ 29,044 $ 31,452 $ 27,147 $ 28,872 $ 29,155 Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.27 % 0.28 % Total non-performing assets to portfolio loans and non-performing assets 0.41 % 0.44 % 0.40 % 0.42 % 0.41 % Allowance for credit losses to portfolio loans 1.30 % 1.33 % 1.39 % 1.48 % 1.39 % Allowance for credit losses to portfolio loans, excluding PPP 1.33 % 1.40 % 1.50 % 1.59 % 1.55 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 358.86 % 336.96 % 411.04 % 415.82 % 408.82 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 739 $ 1,011 $ 309 $ 934 $ 2,754 Provision (1,869 ) (1,700 ) (6,796 ) 3,141 5,549

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income increased to $33.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $33.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $32.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. Revenues from wealth management fees and remittance processing activities represented 54.4% of the Company’s noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, providing a balance to spread-based revenue from traditional banking activities. On a combined basis, revenue from these two critical operating areas increased by 24.5% compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Wealth management fees were $13.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase from $13.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, a 30.3% increase from the comparable period in 2020. Net income from the Wealth Management segment was $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease from $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 and a 49.0% increase from $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. First Busey’s Wealth Management division ended the third quarter of 2021 with $12.36 billion in assets under care, compared to $12.30 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and $9.50 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020, a 30.1% increase from the comparable period in 2020.

Remittance processing revenue from the Company’s subsidiary, FirsTech, Inc., was $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $4.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, a 9.0% increase from the comparable period in 2020. The Remittance Processing operating segment generated net income of $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, consistent with last quarter, and down from $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. FirsTech generated year-to-date revenue of $14.8 million3 compared to $12.4 million1 for 2020 year-to-date. This represents an increase of 19.3%. The Company is currently making strategic investments in FirsTech to further enhance future growth including further upgrades to the product and engineering teams to build an API first cloud-based platform.

Fees for customer services increased to $9.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $8.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, a 15.9% increase from the comparable period in 2020. Fees for customer services have been impacted since early 2020 by changing customer behaviors resulting from COVID-19 and related government stimulus programs, and continue to rebound with improving economic conditions and customer activity levels.

Mortgage revenue was $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, remaining consistent with the second quarter of 2021, while representing a decline from $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, as a result of declines in sold-loan mortgage volume.

Operating Efficiency

Total noninterest expense was $73.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $62.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $56.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Noninterest expense including amortization of intangibles but excluding non-operating adjustment items4 was $64.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $59.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $54.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. As a result, the efficiency ratio2 was 67.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 61.68% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 52.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The adjusted efficiency ratio2 was 58.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, 58.89% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 49.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company remains focused on expense discipline and expects to see synergies from the GSB merger in the periods ahead.

Noteworthy components of noninterest expense are as follows:

Salaries, wages, and employee benefits were $41.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase from $34.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $32.8 million from the third quarter of 2020. Total full-time equivalents at September 30, 2021, numbered 1,462 compared to 1,503 at June 30, 2021, and 1,371 at September 30, 2020. The Company recorded $4.7 million of non-operating salaries, wages, and employee benefit expenses in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. The second quarter of 2021 included salaries, wages, and employee benefit expenses for GSB for one month, whereas the third quarter included these expenses for the full quarter, partially offset by the synergies beginning in August after the banks were merged.

Data processing expense increased to $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. The Company recorded $3.2 million of non-operating data processing expenses in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Professional fees decreased to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. The Company recorded $0.1 million of non-operating professional fees in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Amortization expense increased to $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. The third quarter of 2021 includes a full quarter of amortization expense related to GSB.

Other operating expense increased to $10.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. The third quarter 2021 increase was across multiple expense categories. The Company recorded $0.6 million of non-operating expenses within the other operating expense line in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.



Capital Strength

The Company's strong capital levels, coupled with its earnings, have allowed First Busey to provide a steady return to its stockholders through dividends. The Company will pay a cash dividend on October 29, 2021, of $0.23 per common share to stockholders of record as of October 22, 2021. The Company has consistently paid dividends to its common stockholders since the bank holding company was organized in 1980.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company continued to exceed the capital adequacy requirements necessary to be considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines. The Company’s tangible common equity5 (“TCE”) was $971.3 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $981.9 million at June 30, 2021, and $905.0 million at September 30, 2020. TCE represented 7.75% of tangible assets at September 30, 2021, compared to 8.15% at June 30, 2021, and 8.88% at September 30, 2020.1

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company purchased 625,000 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $23.66 per share for a total of $14.8 million under the Company’s stock repurchase plan. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had 953,824 shares remaining on its stock repurchase plan available for repurchase.

3Q21 Quarterly Earnings Supplement

For additional information on the Company’s response to COVID-19, financial condition, and operating results, please refer to the 3Q21 Quarterly Earnings Supplement presentation furnished via Form 8-K on October 26, 2021, in connection with this earnings release.

Corporate Profile

As of September 30, 2021, First Busey Corporation (Nasdaq: BUSE) was a $12.90 billion financial holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

Busey Bank, a wholly-owned bank subsidiary of First Busey Corporation, had total assets of $12.86 billion as of September 30, 2021, and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois. Busey Bank currently has 60 banking centers serving Illinois, 10 banking centers serving Missouri, four banking centers serving southwest Florida, and one banking center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Busey Bank owns a retail payment processing subsidiary, FirsTech, Inc., which processes approximately 30 million transactions for a total of $9.0 billion on an annual basis. FirsTech, Inc. operates across the United States and Canada, providing payment solutions that include, but are not limited to, electronic payments, mobile payments, phone payments, remittance processing, in person payments, and merchant services. FirsTech, Inc. partners with 5,800+ agents across the U.S. More information about FirsTech, Inc. can be found at firstechpayments.com.

Through the Company’s Wealth Management division, the Company provides asset management, investment, and fiduciary services to individuals, businesses, and foundations. As of September 30, 2021, assets under care were $12.36 billion.

First Busey has been named a Best Place to Work across the company footprint since 2016 by Best Companies Group. We are honored to be consistently recognized by national and local organizations for our engaged culture of integrity and commitment to community development.

For more information about us, visit busey.com.

Category: Financial

Source: First Busey Corporation

Contacts:

Jeffrey D. Jones, Chief Financial Officer

217-365-4130

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than GAAP. These measures include adjusted pre-provision net revenue, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted net interest margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and return on average tangible common equity. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, together with the related GAAP measures, in analysis of the Company’s performance and in making business decisions. Management also uses these measures for peer comparisons.

A reconciliation to what management believes to be the most direct compared GAAP financial measures, specifically total net interest income in the case of adjusted pre-provision net revenue; net income in the case of adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted return on average assets; total net interest income in the case of adjusted net interest margin; total noninterest income and total noninterest expense in the case of efficiency ratio and adjusted efficiency ratio; and total stockholders’ equity in the case of tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and return on average tangible common equity, appears below. The Company believes the adjusted measures are useful for investors and management to understand the effects of certain non-recurring noninterest items and provide additional perspective on the Company’s performance over time as well as comparison to the Company’s peers.

These non-GAAP disclosures have inherent limitations and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the results reported in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Tax effected numbers included in these non-GAAP disclosures are based on estimated statutory rates or effective rates as appropriate.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September June 30, September September September 30, 2021 2021 30, 2020 30, 2021 30, 2020 Net interest income $ 70,755 $ 64,542 $ 69,753 $ 200,190 $ 209,999 Noninterest income 33,259 33,011 32,285 97,715 87,766 Less securities (gains) and losses, net (57 ) (898 ) 426 (2,596 ) (476 ) Noninterest expense (73,487 ) (62,625 ) (56,542 ) (190,611 ) (170,124 ) Pre-provision net revenue 30,470 34,030 45,922 104,698 127,165 Adjustments to pre-provision net revenue: Acquisition and other restructuring expenses 8,677 2,713 2,529 11,710 3,161 Provision for unfunded commitments (978 ) (496 ) 250 (1,068 ) 1,834 New Market Tax Credit amortization 1,240 1,239 — 4,308 1,200 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $ 39,409 $ 37,486 $ 48,701 $ 119,648 $ 133,360 Average total assets $ 12,697,795 $ 11,398,655 $ 10,680,995 $ 11,571,270 $ 10,249,578 Reported: Pre-provision net revenue to average assets 1 0.95 % 1.20 % 1.71 % 1.21 % 1.66 % Adjusted: Pre-provision net revenue to average assets 1 1.23 % 1.32 % 1.81 % 1.38 % 1.74 % 1 Annualized measure.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, and Adjusted Return on Average Assets (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September June 30, September September September 30, 2021 2021 30, 2020 30, 2021 30, 2020 Net income $ 25,941 $ 29,766 $ 30,829 $ 93,523 $ 71,999 Adjustments to net income: Acquisition expenses: Salaries, wages, and employee benefits 4,462 1,125 — 5,587 — Data processing 3,182 368 — 3,557 — Lease or fixed asset impairment — — 234 — 234 Professional fees, occupancy, and other 776 1,220 99 2,309 385 Other restructuring costs: Salaries, wages, and employee benefits 257 — 2,011 257 2,357 Professional fees, occupancy, and other — — 185 — 185 Related tax benefit (1,773 ) (558 ) (555 ) (2,402 ) (687 ) Adjusted net income $ 32,845 $ 31,921 $ 32,803 $ 102,831 $ 74,473 Dilutive average common shares outstanding 56,832,518 55,730,883 54,737,920 55,872,835 54,796,354 Reported: Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.53 $ 0.56 $ 1.67 $ 1.31 Adjusted: Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.57 $ 0.60 $ 1.84 $ 1.36 Average total assets $ 12,697,795 $ 11,398,655 $ 10,680,995 $ 11,571,270 $ 10,249,578 Reported: Return on average assets 1 0.81 % 1.05 % 1.15 % 1.08 % 0.94 % Adjusted: Return on average assets 1 1.03 % 1.12 % 1.22 % 1.19 % 0.97 % 1 Annualized measure.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September June 30, September September September 30, 2021 2021 30, 2020 30, 2021 30, 2020 Net interest income $ 70,755 $ 64,542 $ 69,753 $ 200,190 $ 209,999 Adjustments to net interest income: Tax-equivalent adjustment 598 579 638 1,778 2,085 Purchase accounting accretion related to business combinations (1,799 ) (1,726 ) (2,618 ) (5,682 ) (7,922 ) Adjusted net interest income $ 69,554 $ 63,395 $ 67,773 $ 196,286 $ 204,162 Average interest-earning assets $ 11,730,637 $ 10,448,417 $ 9,805,948 $ 10,651,386 $ 9,371,157 Reported: Net interest margin 1 2.41 % 2.50 % 2.86 % 2.54 % 3.02 % Adjusted: Net interest margin 1 2.35 % 2.43 % 2.75 % 2.46 % 2.91 % 1 Annualized measure.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September June 30, September September September 30, 2021

2021

30, 2020

30, 2021

30, 2020

Net interest income $ 70,755 $ 64,542 $ 69,753 $ 200,190 $ 209,999 Tax-equivalent adjustment 598 579 638 1,778 2,085 Tax equivalent interest income $ 71,353 $ 65,121 $ 70,391 $ 201,968 $ 212,084 Noninterest income $ 33,259 $ 33,011 $ 32,285 $ 97,715 $ 87,766 Less security (gains) and losses, net (57 ) (898 ) 426 (2,596 ) (476 ) Adjusted noninterest income $ 33,202 $ 32,113 $ 32,711 $ 95,119 $ 87,290 Noninterest expense $ 73,487 $ 62,625 $ 56,542 $ 190,611 $ 170,124 Non-operating adjustments: Salaries, wages, and employee benefits (4,719 ) (1,125 ) (2,011 ) (5,844 ) (2,357 ) Data processing (3,182 ) (368 ) — (3,557 ) — Impairment, professional fees, occupancy, and other (776 ) (1,220 ) (518 ) (2,309 ) (804 ) Noninterest expense, excluding non-operating adjustments 64,810 59,912 54,013 178,901 166,963 Amortization of intangible assets (3,149 ) (2,650 ) (2,493 ) (8,200 ) (7,569 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 61,661 $ 57,262 $ 51,520 $ 170,701 $ 159,394 Reported: Efficiency ratio 67.27 % 61.68 % 52.42 % 61.40 % 54.30 % Adjusted: Efficiency ratio 58.97 % 58.89 % 49.97 % 57.46 % 53.24 %





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Tangible common equity, Tangible common equity to tangible assets, Tangible book value per share, Return on average tangible common equity (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) As of and for the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September June 30, September September September 30, 2021

2021

30, 2020

30, 2021

30, 2020

Total assets $ 12,899,330 $ 12,415,449 $ 10,539,628 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net (378,891 ) (381,795 ) (365,960 ) Tax effect of other intangible assets, net 17,115 17,997 15,239 Tangible assets $ 12,537,554 $ 12,051,651 $ 10,188,907 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,333,076 $ 1,345,691 $ 1,255,705 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net (378,891 ) (381,795 ) (365,960 ) Tax effect of other intangible assets, net 17,115 17,997 15,239 Tangible common equity $ 971,300 $ 981,893 $ 904,984 Ending number of common shares outstanding 55,826,984 56,330,616 54,522,231 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 7.75 % 8.15 % 8.88 % Tangible book value per share $ 17.09 $ 17.11 $ 16.32 Average common equity $ 1,351,416 $ 1,342,771 $ 1,248,448 $ 1,323,571 $ 1,233,348 Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net (380,885 ) (368,709 ) (367,490 ) (370,829 ) (369,801 ) Average tangible common equity $ 970,531 $ 974,062 $ 880,958 $ 952,742 $ 863,547 Reported: Return on average tangible common equity 2 10.60 % 12.26 % 13.92 % 13.12 % 11.14 % Adjusted: Return on average tangible common equity 2, 3 13.43 % 13.14 % 14.81 % 14.43 % 11.52 % 1 Tax-effected measure, 28% estimated deferred tax rate. 2 Annualized measure. 3 Calculated using adjusted net income.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this document, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the Company’s management, and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company’s forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national, and international economy (including the impact of the current presidential administration); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats or attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets; (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations, and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (iv) changes in accounting policies and practices; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of The London Inter-bank Offered Rate phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) the loss of key executives or associates; (ix) changes in consumer spending; (x) unexpected results of current and/or future acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisition and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; and (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, and blizzards. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect its financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

_______________________________________________

1 See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for reconciliation.

2 See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for reconciliation.

3 Revenue equates to all revenue sources tied to FirsTech (which includes professional service fees) and excludes intracompany eliminations and consolidations.

4 A Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for reconciliation.

5 A Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for reconciliation.