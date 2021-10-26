Champria Raises $1 Million to Empower Amateur Esports Athletes to Become Pro

Albuquerque, NM, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champria, an esports technology startup focused on harnessing the potential of aspiring esports athletes and their teams, today announced a $1 million pre-seed round led by Kickstart Fund. Founded in 2020, Champria enables esports athletes of any skill-level to increase their skills, grow their community and achieve their potential through recruitment, scrimmages, team management and data visualization.

Additional investors in the round included New Mexico Arrowhead Innovation Fund, Gokul Rajaram, David Carrico and other angel investors.

The pre-seed round comes during a critical stage of Champria’s growth, and esports as a whole. Since January, Champria has registered over 2,000 teams and scheduled over 9,000 matches across Rocket League and Overwatch. Funding will help Champria enhance the platform's current offering, expand into other game titles, increase the current staff and increase partnerships and events.

“Being a former esports athlete, I know the struggle that recruiting players, scheduling scrimmages and managing a team can be,” said Champria Founder and CEO Zeke Chavez. “With this round of funding we will be able to increase our offering and give aspiring esports athletes the ability to take the hassle out of these pain points and focus on what truly matters to them, increasing their skill level so that they can accomplish their dreams.”

The growth of the esports industry as a whole has created a need for technology like Champria to help bring organization and consistency to a rapidly increasing community. In 2019 alone, there was over $236 million distributed in prize money for over 5,500 tournaments in esports1. This increase in popularity makes the need for aspiring esports athletes to recruit effectively, have the ability to easily schedule scrimmages with good competition, and manage their teams even more important than before.

The company’s proprietary technology provides an alternative to current recruitment, scrimmage scheduling and team management processes that can be burdensome and time consuming for all parties involved. In addition to the online platform, the technology also integrates with Discord, allowing users to communicate with a scheduling bot for ease of access.

About Champria - Champria is the gateway for aspiring esports athletes and their teams to increase their skills, grow their community and achieve their highest potential. By using proprietary technology, Champria connects aspiring esports athletes through recruitment, scrimmages and team management while providing data real time visualization. The company was founded in 2020 by Chief Executive Officer Zeke Chavez.

1 “Tournament Rankings” EsportsEarnings.com, 2019