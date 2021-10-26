Parker University to Welcome “Miss Puerto Rico Petite 2021” to DC Program

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23-year-old future Parker University student Yannina D. Ruiz Rosa, “Miss Puerto Rico Petite 2021,” is from Bayamon, Puerto Rico. As a recent graduate from the University of Puerto Rico at Ponce with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences and athletic training, she volunteers at Centro El Buen Pastor in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. This ballet teacher, model, and waitress will soon conquer her next adventure as a chiropractic student at Parker University starting in January of 2022.

Yannina has been in the world of beauty pageants for more than a year, and she earned her “Miss Puerto Rico Petite 2021” title during her first pageant experience. Yannina shares, “My biggest motivation to participate was to have a psychological healing process. After category five Hurricane Maria impacted Puerto Rico in 2017, it brought health problems to my family. This led me to episodes of anxiety, depression, and panic attacks. I decided to participate in the Miss Puerto Rico Petite pageant with the vision to make a positive change in my life, to help me learn how to love and respect myself, and to increase my confidence to provide a better quality of treatments to my patients.”

Getting out of her comfort zone helped Yannina gain confidence, value herself, and realize that limits are only constraints found in the mind. So, after her enlightening experience, she decided to attend Parker University. Yannina met Doctors of Chiropractic (DCs) who graduated from Parker University, and their experiences motivated her to become a DC herself. She will start her studies on January 3, 2022, to combine her knowledge in athletic training and chiropractic to provide specialized services to improve the quality of life of her future patients. Yannina wants to specialize in sports chiropractic to help Puerto Ricans and athletes achieve their sports-related goals.

“During the most difficult moments that I have lived, helping others has made me a better human. That's why I see myself serving patients for the rest of my life,” Yannina says. “I would like people to know me as a woman who is passionate about service.”

Parker University cannot wait to see what the future holds for this dedicated professional!

About Parker University

