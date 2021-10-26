SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS TO RELEASE THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 4th

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021.



CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Live Number: 844-200-6205

Access Code: 552674

Webcast link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/688077299

Speakers: Chief Executive Officer, Eric C. Salzman; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon

Format: Discussion of the third quarter of 2021 financial results followed by Q&A

The replay will be available by telephone (866-813-9403; access code 457186) through November 11, 2021. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days at Safeguard.com’s investor relations site under “Past events”. For more information please contact IR@safeguard.com .

About Safeguard Scientifics

Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Currently, Safeguard is pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multiyear time frame to drive shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.

