SoCal Challenge NCAA Basketball Event to Air on CBS Sports Network

San Juan Capistrano, CA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoCal Challenge announced today that four key games in its inaugural tournament Thanksgiving week will air on CBS Sports Network. The NCAA Men’s Division I MTE at The Pavilion at JSerra in San Juan Capistrano is hosted by the Big West Conference, and the teams include TCU, Fresno State, Pepperdine, Santa Clara, CalPoly SLO, Idaho, Nicholls State and Utah Valley.

CBS Sports Network will air the evening games on Monday, November 22nd and Wednesday, November 24th. On Monday, November 22nd, TCU will face Santa Clara (7:30 PM, PT) and Fresno State will meet Pepperdine (10:00 PM, PT). On Wednesday, November 24th, Pepperdine will play TCU (7:30 PM, PT) followed by Santa Clara versus Fresno State (10:00 PM, PT).

“These teams have fans everywhere so we are excited games will air on CBS Sports Network because of its incredible reach and reputation for quality,” said Steve Barnes, Founder and Co-Executive Director of the SoCal Challenge alongside. “And with (Co-Executive Director) Joe Lewis involved we know this will become a marquee tip-off to college basketball’s early season television matchups, that also shows off everything our beautiful South Orange County coastal region has to offer.”

The SoCal Challenge is a multi-team, multi-sport unified event combining men’s and women’s college sports under one umbrella. The SoCal Challenge will also feature an NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball exhibition November 13-14 in Manhattan Beach, CA.

To learn more about the SoCal Challenge or to buy in-person tickets, go to www.SoCalChallenge.co

For media inquiries about the SoCal Challenge contact: press@SoCalChallenge.co

