Synaptiq Chief Data Scientist Tim Oates on Legal Technology Panel at Nextpoint’s 2021 On Point User Conference

Portland, Oregon, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptiq Chief Data Scientist and Co-Founder Dr. Tim Oates will participate in the Nextpoint On Point User Conference roundtable moderated by Robert Ambrogi: “The Future of Electronic Evidence and Litigation Technology,” on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Dr. Oates will join fellow panelists Tom O’Connor of Gulf Coast Legal Technology Center, Daliah Saper of Saper Law, and Rob Feigenbaum of Prevail Legal, for a discussion on the future of litigation and legal technology innovation in a post-pandemic world.

From new electronic evidence and litigation technology to changing workflows, remote work, and online dispute resolution, the COVID-19 pandemic brought about many changes to the legal profession, many of which are here to stay.

The emergence of these new technologies has resulted in an abundance of data, and with this new data brings the opportunity to leverage it with artificial intelligence.

In Thursday’s panel, the speakers will delve into how AI has impacted e-discovery and litigation, and what the future looks like for AI in legal services, discussing its dangers as well as many opportunities.

“People are starting to apply AI in lots of ways, such as in making decisions – or providing decision support tools – that have historically been solely the responsibility of people,” says Dr. Oates. “There is a very real danger that as you hand over more functionality to machines that they make decisions using information we would not want them to use, and that can lead to bias. It is critical to discuss what is an appropriate role for AI in the legal system, given that the consequences are often quite high, and, given that AI in legal is going to be pervasive, how do you keep that system of AI systems from doing things that we would find unpalatable?”

One important way to make sure AI continues to grow in service of legal professionals is to listen carefully to what they need – and design systems that carefully track those needs.

Companies like Nextpoint are crucial to the development of AI legal systems because they work with attorneys every day and craft software to address their real world concerns.

On Point 2021 is the 20th Anniversary Virtual User Conference for Nextpoint, bringing together users, in-house expertise, and the best thought leaders from across the legal industry to discuss key technologies that lawyers and legal professionals are using today as well as emerging technologies they should be planning to invest in over the next couple of years. The COVID-19 pandemic has hastened the digitization of the legal profession, bringing exponential growth in data, as well as an explosion in newly accepted practices like virtual depositions and trials. Against this backdrop, advances in all areas of AI will be essential.

"As relentless waves of technological change cascade over the legal technology landscape, our justice system will increasingly need to rely on AI in order to keep pace," says Nextpoint CEO Rakesh Madhava. "We are thrilled to have an expert of Tim's standing join us to discuss this critical issue. On Point 2021 is the highlight of our year, and we are grateful for Synaptiq’s participation.”

