Consti Plc's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2022

Consti Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin for 2021 will be published on 4 February 2022. The electronic version of the Annual Report, which includes the full financial statements for 2021 will be published in week 11/2022.

Consti Plc's Annual General Meeting for 2022 is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 5 April 2022 in Helsinki.

Consti shall publish three Interim Reports during 2022:

Interim Report for January-March published on 29 April 2022

Half-Year Financial Report for January-June published on 22 July 2022

Interim Report for January-September published on 27 October 2022





Consti observes a 30-day closed period preceding the publication of its Financial Statements Bulletin and Interim Reports. During this time the company's representatives do not comment on the company's financial position or future outlook and do not meet with representatives of the capital markets or financial media.

