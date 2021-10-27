English Finnish Swedish

OP Corporate Bank plc

OP Cooperative

Stock exchange release

27 October 2021 at 8.30 EEST

OP Financial Group's, OP Corporate Bank plc's and OP Mortgage Bank’s financial calendar for 2022

OP Financial Group, OP Corporate Bank plc and OP Mortgage Bank will publish their financial reports in 2022 as follows:

Financial Statements Bulletin for 1 January‒31 December 2021 9 February 2022 Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors 2021 Week 10, 2022 OP Financial Group’s Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2021 Week 10, 2022 Interim Report for 1 January–31 March 2022 4 May 2022 Half-year Financial Report for 1 January–30 June 2022 27 July 2022 Interim Report for 1 January–30 September 2022 26 October 2022

OP Financial Group’s and OP Corporate Bank plc’s financial statements bulletins, half-year financial reports and interim reports will be published in 2022 at approximately 9.00 EET. They will be available on our website in Finnish, Swedish and English.

OP Mortgage Bank’s financial statements bulletin, half-year financial report and interim reports will be published at approximately 10.00 EET. They will be available on our website in Finnish and English.

OP Financial Group publishes a Corporate Governance Statement, a Remuneration Report and Policy for Governing Bodies, and an Annual Review that supplements its Financial Statements and the Report by the Board of Directors. The Annual Review also contains sustainability reporting based on GRI Standards.

OP Corporate Bank plc and OP Mortgage Bank publish their Corporate Governance Statements in connection with the Financial Statements and Reports by the Board of Directors.

OP Financial Group is Finland's largest financial services group that has two million owner-customers and over 12,000 employees. We provide a comprehensive range of banking and insurance services for private and corporate customers. OP Financial Group consists of OP cooperative banks, its central cooperative OP Cooperative, and the latter's subsidiaries and affiliates.

OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are responsible for OP's funding in money and capital markets. As laid down in the applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP Mortgage Bank, their parent company OP Cooperative and other OP Financial Group member credit institutions are ultimately jointly and severally liable for each other's debts and commitments. OP Corporate Bank acts as OP Financial Group's central bank.

