27 October 2021





Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s quarterly report for the first three quarters of 2021

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 1,121 million and profit before tax of DKK 1,105 million. The profit before tax is equivalent to a 17.6% p.a. return on equity.





Total core income 1,782 1,613 2,179 2,116 2,001 1,917 Total expenses and depreciation 600 576 788 805 866 845 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 1,182 1,037 1,391 1,311 1,135 1,072 Impairment charges for loans etc. -61 -185 -223 -100 -43 -70 Core earnings 1,121 852 1,168 1,211 1,092 1,002 Result for the portfolio etc. -4 -24 -9 +49 +77 +84 Special costs 12 11 15 15 217 22 Profit before tax 1,105 817 1,144 1,245 952 1,064





Highlights of the first three quarters of 2021

The profit before tax is DKK 1,105 million, equivalent to a 17.6% p.a. return on equity

Core income increases by 11% to DKK 1,782 million following nine months of high activity levels

Expenses increase by 4% to DKK 600 million

The rate of costs decreases to 33.7%

Continued increase in new customers results in growth of 9% in the bank’s loans compared to September 2020

The purchase of BIL Danmark was satisfactorily completed and implemented in the third quarter

Image and customer satisfaction are rated among the best in Voxmeter surveys

The results for the year are expected to be at the upper end of the upwardly adjusted ranges.





Yours sincerely



Ringkjøbing Landbobank



John Fisker







Management’s review

Core income

Interest

Net interest income was DKK 988 million in the first three quarters of 2021, compared to DKK 935 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 6%. The bank is satisfied with this development.

The development is partly attributable to a 9% increase in lending compared to the end of September 2020 including the clients taken over from BIL Danmark, while the increase excluding them was 7%. The increase in lending is broadly based and relates to both niches and retail.

The interest margin was slightly lower in the third quarter compared to a year ago, although the bank lowered the threshold for negative interest on personal customers’ deposits to DKK 100,000 with effect from the beginning of January 2021. With effect from 1 July 2021, the bank lowered the interest rate on deposits from business customers. The interest margin on the bank’s loans has thus been under pressure.

The deposit interest rate for corporate customers will be lowered by 0.1 percentage points by early November 2021 and by early December 2021 also for private customers. This is due to the lowering of the interest rate by Denmark’s National Bank per 1. October 2021.





Fee, commission, and foreign exchange income

Fee, commission, and foreign exchange income amounted to DKK 657 million in the first three quarters of 2021, compared to DKK 569 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 15%. The bank is highly satisfied with this development, and the increase reflects a very high level of activity – especially in the first quarter of the year. However, the general levels of activity in both the second and third quarters of 2021 continued at a higher level.

The bank’s focus on the private banking segment has had a positive effect on the “Securities trading”, “Asset management and custody accounts” and “Foreign exchange income” items in particular.

Due to the high levels of activity and the continued large increase in new customers, the item “Guarantee commission and mortgage credit commission etc.” also developed positively compared to the first three quarters of 2020. The item “Loan fees” also increased in 2021, although the respective activity level has been declining slightly during 2021.

Initiatives aimed at normalising the income from payment handling activities were announced with effect from 1 April 2021. These initiatives are reflected in the income from “Payment handling”, which has improved compared to the first three quarters of 2020.

The income from “Other fees and commission” developed positively compared to 2020. This is partly attributable to the bank’s focus on the pension and insurance activities.





Sector shares and other operating income

Earnings from sector shares totalled DKK 132 million in the first three quarters of 2021, compared to DKK 108 million in the same period in 2020. The earnings derive primarily from returns on the bank’s ownership interests in DLR Kredit, BankInvest (BI Holding) and PRAS.

Other operating income stood at DKK 5 million in the first three quarters of the year, in contrast to 2020, when the figure was DKK 1 million. The other operating income for the year relates primarily to the sale of a property.





Core income

Total core income increased by 11%, from DKK 1,613 million in 2020 to DKK 1,782 million in 2021.





Expenses, depreciation, and write-downs

Total expenses including depreciation and write-downs on tangible assets amounted to DKK 600 million in the first three quarters of 2021, compared to DKK 576 million in 2020, an increase of 4%.

The increase in the cost level reflects the high levels of activity and the purchase of BIL Danmark.

The rate of costs was 33.7% in the first three quarters of the year, compared to 35.7% in 2020.





Impairment charges for loans etc.

The bank’s expenditure for losses and impairment charges was DKK 13 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to DKK 19 million in the second quarter and DKK 29 million in the first quarter. The total expenditure for losses and impairment charges was DKK 61 million in the first nine months of the year, compared to DKK 185 million in the same period in 2020.

The bank’s expenditure for losses and impairment charges has thus fallen each quarter since the first quarter of 2020.

The credit quality of the bank’s loans portfolio is generally judged to be good. The negative consequences of the coronavirus pandemic have so far been very limited for the vast majority of the bank’s customers. However, over the last few months we have seen growing challenges for several businesses due to shortages of components and increasing cost prices, including increasing energy prices. There is also still some risk associated with ending of the government’s loan schemes, which has now been postponed to 2022.

The bank increased its management estimates for losses and impairment charges considerably during 2020, from DKK 126 million to DKK 566 million. At the end of the third quarter of 2021, the management estimates increased to DKK 614 million.

Among industry-specific events is the considerable decrease in pig prices during the third quarter. The prices paid to farmers are currently at a level which results in operating losses for the vast majority of pig producers. Loans and guarantees to pig farms accounted for 1.3% of the bank’s total exposure at the end of September, and the bank’s impairment ratio was 26%.

The credit quality of the bank’s personal customers is generally judged to be good. The marked price increases on the housing market in the past few quarters have increased the wealth of many of them. On the other hand, the bank is aware that the continuing rise in house prices may lead to an increased risk – in particular in respect of first-time buyers.

The bank’s total account for impairment charges was DKK 2,287 million at the end of September 2021 compared to DKK 2,205 million at the end of 2020. Fifty-one percent of the total account for impairment charges was classified as stage 1 or 2 exposures.

The bank’s total loans to customers with suspended calculation of interest were DKK 142 million at the end of September 2021, compared to DKK 265 million at the end of December 2020.





Core earnings

Core earnings for the first three quarters of 2021 were DKK 1,121 million compared to last year’s DKK 852 million, an increase of 32%.

Core earnings per share were DKK 39.1 for the first three quarters of 2021 compared to DKK 29.3 in 2020.





Result for the portfolio etc.

The result for the portfolio etc. including funding costs for the portfolio was negative by DKK 4 million net for the first three quarters of the year. In the same period in 2020, the result for the portfolio etc. was negative by DKK 24 million net. The result for the portfolio in the third quarter of 2021 was negative by DKK 1 million, due to increases in long-term interest rates.





Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets

The bank treats amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets as a special item, since expensing them enhances the quality of equity and helps to reduce the deduction when computing total capital. Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets amounted to DKK 12 million in the first three quarters of the year, which is marginally higher than in 2020, due to amortisation of the purchase of the client portfolio from BIL Danmark.





Profit before and after tax

The profit before tax was DKK 1,105 million, equivalent to a 17.6% p.a. return on average equity.

The profit after tax was DKK 875 million, equivalent to a 14.0% p.a. return on average equity.





Balance sheet items and contingent liabilities

The bank’s balance sheet total at the end of September 2021 stood at DKK 57,562 million, compared to DKK 53,956 million at the end of September 2020.

Relative to September 2020, the bank’s deposits including pooled schemes increased by 6% from DKK 39,204 million to DKK 41,475 million at the end of September 2021, while its loans in the same period increased by 9% from DKK 35,479 million to DKK 38,849 million.

The bank’s contingent liabilities including guarantees at the end of September 2021 amounted to DKK 10,886 million, compared to DKK 9,590 million at the end of September 2020.





Credit intermediation

In addition to the traditional bank loans shown on its balance sheet, the bank also arranges mortgage loans on behalf of both Totalkredit and DLR Kredit.

The development in the bank’s total credit intermediation is positive by 9% compared to the end of September 2020. The development is shown in the following summary:

Total credit intermediation 30 Sep.

2021

DKK million 30 Sep.

2020

DKK million 31 Dec.

2020

DKK million Loans and other receivables at amortised cost 38,849 35,479 36,241 Arranged mortgage loans and funded home loans – Totalkredit 42,702 38,740 39,454 Arranged mortgage loans – DLR Kredit 9,818 9,452 9,511 Total 91,369 83,671 85,206





Securities and market risk

The item “Shares etc.” amounted to DKK 1,418 million at the end of September 2021, with DKK 27 million in listed shares and investment fund certificates and DKK 1,391 million in sector shares etc., mainly in the companies DLR Kredit, BI Holding and PRAS.

The bond portfolio amounted to DKK 6,428 million, of which the vast majority consisted of AAA-rated Danish government and mortgage credit bonds.

The total interest rate risk – impact on profit of a one percentage point change in interest level – was computed as 0,6% of the bank’s tier 1 capital on 30 September 2021.

The bank’s risk of losses calculated on the basis of a Value at Risk model (computed with a 10-day horizon and 99% probability) was as follows in the first three quarters of 2021:

Risk in DKK million Risk relative to equity

end of period in % Highest risk of loss 15.0 0.17% Lowest risk of loss 4.4 0.05% Average risk of loss 10.3 0.12% End-of-period risk of loss 5.3 0.06%

The bank’s total market risk within exposures to interest rate risk, listed shares etc. and foreign currency remains at a moderate level, and this policy will continue.





Liquidity

The bank’s liquidity situation is good. The bank’s short-term funding with term to maturity of less than 12 months thus amounts to DKK 1.5 billion, balanced by DKK 10.0 billion in short-term deposits in Danmarks Nationalbank, the central bank of Denmark, and in liquid tradable securities.

The bank’s deposits (excluding pooled schemes) and equity exceeded its loans by DKK 6.0 billion and these two items therefore more than fully finance the loan portfolio. In addition, part of the loan portfolio for renewable energy projects is financed back-to-back with KfW Bankengruppe, which means that DKK 1.1 billion can be disregarded in terms of liquidity.

In terms of liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), the bank must comply with the statutory requirement of at least 100%. On 30 September 2021, the bank’s LCR was 196%, which thus met the statutory requirement by a good margin.





Capital structure

The bank’s equity at the beginning of 2021 was DKK 8,146 million. The profit for the period must be added to this, while the dividend paid, and the value of the bank’s own shares bought must be subtracted. After this, equity at the end of September 2021 was DKK 8,563 million.

The bank’s total capital ratio and tier 1 capital ratio were 21.0% and 17.4% respectively at the end of September 2021.

Capital ratios Q3

2021 Q3

2020

2020 2019 2018 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%) 17.4 17.8 17.5 14.7 14.6 Tier 1 capital ratio (%) 17.4 17.8 17.5 14.7 14.6 Total capital ratio (%) 21.0 21.6 21.1 20.0 18.4 MREL requirement (%) – fixed by the Danish FSA 17.9 20.2 17.9 20.7 19.7 MREL capital ratio (%) 26.8 29.2 26.7 27.3 24.9

A new five-year phasing-in period for the dynamic component of the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements was introduced in 2020. The bank now uses both the static and the dynamic components of the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements, including the simplified approach to recalculation of capital requirements.

Calculated without the IFRS 9 transition programmes, the bank’s total capital ratio was 19.7% and the common equity tier 1 capital ratio 16.1% on 30 September 2021.

In the second quarter of 2021, the bank started using a new system for calculating the risk-weighted items. The system was delivered by Moody’s and implemented at the bank’s IT supplier, Bankdata. The system ensures continuous updating in line with future legislative amendments.

At the end of September 2021, the bank has calculated the individual solvency requirement at 9.3%. To this should be added a capital conservation buffer of 2.5%. The total requirement for the bank’s total capital was thus 11.8% at the end of September 2021.

The countercyclical capital buffer is currently 0%. On 23 June 2021 the Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs decided to re-activate the countercyclical capital buffer at 1.0% from 30 September 2022.

On 28 September 2021, the Systemic Risk Council published a press release stating that the Council expects to recommend a 1.0 percentage point increase of the buffer rate to 2.0% at its meeting in December 2021. This will allow the increase to 2.0% to take effect at the end of 2022. The Council also stated that it is assessing the need for activating the systemic buffer. The Council expects to assess whether the buffer should be activated – and if so at what level – during 2022.

Compared with the actual total capital of DKK 8.7 billion, the bank had excess capital cover of DKK 4.9 billion relative to the individual solvency requirement, equivalent to 11.7 percentage points at the end of September 2021, and excess capital cover of DKK 3.8 billion compared to the total requirement, equivalent to 9.2 percentage points.

In October 2021, the bank issued additional tier 2 capital for a total of DKK 500 million. All else being equal, this improves the total capital ratio by 1.2 percentage points.

In December 2020, the bank received an MREL requirement of 17.9% applicable from 28 December 2020.

The bank operates with three different capital targets. The capital targets specify that the common equity tier 1 capital ratio must be at least 13.5%, the total capital ratio at least 17% and the MREL capital ratio for covering the MREL requirement at least 23.5%, including the capital buffers. Due to the announced increase of the countercyclical capital buffer, the bank’s internal MREL target will be re-assessed during 2022.

All capital targets must be met at the end of the year, but the capital ratios may fluctuate over the year. However, the MREL requirement must always be met.

To meet the MREL requirement the bank has since December 2018 and up to and including September 2021 issued non-preferred senior capital for the equivalent of a total of DKK 1.9 billion. In addition, a total of DKK 0.5 billion can be included. The latter will be phased out with effect from 1 January 2022.

The bank’s capital for covering the MREL requirement totalled DKK 11,2 billion on 30 September 2021, equivalent to an MREL capital ratio of 26.8%. The excess cover relative to the MREL requirement on 30 September 2021 was thus 8.9 percentage points.





Share buy-back programme and capital reduction

The bank’s annual general meeting of 3 March 2021 renewed the previous authorisation of the board of directors to permit the bank, in accordance with applicable law, to acquire its own shares to a total nominal value of 10% of the bank’s share capital.

In the first three quarters of the year, the bank initiated and completed two share buy-back programmes. In the period 4 February to 29 July 2021, a total of 361,605 shares were bought back, the equivalent of DKK 225 million, and in the period 5 August to 28 September 2021, a total of 40,400 shares were bought back, the equivalent of DKK 30 million.

On 15 September 2021, the board of directors decided to initiate a new share buy-back programme. The programme runs from 1 October 2021 up to and including 25 January 2022. During this period the bank will buy its own shares for up to DKK 242.5 million under the programme, but with a maximum of 800,000 shares. The share buy-back amount corresponds to the portion of the buy-back that was planned for 2020 but not executed due to the coronavirus situation. On 22 October 2021, 61,000 shares had been bought back under the programme.

The general meeting further decided to cancel the 160,600 of the bank's own shares that were bought in 2020. The capital reduction was finalised on 6 May 2021.

On 30 September 2021, the bank’s actual share capital was thus DKK 28,665,716 in nom. DKK 1 shares: see below.

Number of shares Beginning of 2021 29,228,321 Capital reduction completed by cancellation of own shares -160,600 After the capital reduction in May 2021 29,067,721 Share buy-back programmes totalling DKK 255 million Bought under the share buy-back programmes -402,005 Actual number of shares on 30 September 2021 28,665,716 DKK 242.5 million share buy-back programme Bought under the share buy-back programme in October 2021 -61,800 Actual number of shares on 22 October 2021 28,603,916





The Supervisory Diamond

The bank complies with the Danish FSA’s Supervisory Diamond which contains a number of benchmarks and associated limit values which Danish banks must observe. With effect from 1 July 2021, the “Funding ratio” benchmark was removed from the Supervisory Diamond.

The Supervisory Diamond benchmarks and limit values and the bank’s key figures are given in the following table.

Benchmark Limit value Q3

2021 Q3

2020 2020



2019



2018 Liquidity benchmark > 100% 191.3% 205.6% 177.6% 193.2% 179.5% Total large exposures < 175% 112.8% 104.9% 99.8% 121.0% 106.0% Growth in loans < 20% 9.4% 2.1% 2.2% 6.3% *72.3% Real property exposure < 25% 18.0% 18.0% 17.9% 17.5% 15.8%

* The increase was mainly caused by the merger with Nordjyske Bank. The pro forma growth in loans for the full year 2018 was 7.0%.

As shown above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank meets all four current limit values by a good margin.





Rating

The bank is rated by the international credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service.

Moody’s confirmed the bank’s ratings on 22 September 2021, including Aa3 for long-term bank deposits, P-1 for short-term bank deposits and A1 for long-term issuer – all with stable outlook.





BIL Danmark

In June 2021, the bank entered into an agreement with Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A., of Luxembourg, regarding takeover of all BIL Danmark’s clients. The client transfer process was completed satisfactorily in the third quarter of 2021 and the clients taken over will now be served by the bank’s employees, including those who were transferred from BIL Danmark.

The takeover of the BIL Danmark client portfolio strengthens the bank’s position in private banking.





Increase in customers and Voxmeter survey ratings

Both of the bank’s brands are placed high in Voxmeter’s annual Image and Reputation survey published in September 2021: the “Ringkjøbing Landbobank” brand takes first place and the “Nordjyske Bank” brand takes fourth place.

The poll thus ideally supplements Voxmeter’s customer satisfaction survey published in January 2021, which also ranked the bank among the best in the Danish banking sector.

Both surveys are by far the biggest in Denmark and based on more than 39,000 and more than 60,000 respondents respectively.

The high level of customer satisfaction and the bank’s image and reputation have contributed to the continued highly satisfactory growth in new customers and good retention of customers in 2021, like in previous years.





Organisational adjustments

In the third quarter of 2021, the bank has decided various adjustments to its organisational structure and administrative set-up for implementation during the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.

The aim of all the adjustments is to strengthen the bank’s specialist environments to ensure the continued best possible advisory services and experience for its customers.

The employees in the bank’s branch in Hvide Sande will in future be permanently attached to Ringkøbing, but the Hvide Sande branch will continue to be the venue for customer meetings etc.

The bank’s branch on Kastetvej in Aalborg will be combined with the branch in Hasseris, Aalborg. This will make Hasseris one of the bank’s largest retail customer branches.

Central Production in North Jutland has so far been located in both Nørresundby and Frederikshavn. In the future, Central Production will be in one location in Frederikshavn.





The coronavirus situation

We see support of our customers and business partners during the coronavirus pandemic as an important part of our task. From the start of the pandemic we have, of course, also placed great emphasis on protecting our employees to lessen the risk of transmission of the virus.

The bank has thus prepared for operating in an ever-changing environment due to the coronavirus situation and for potential reintroduction of varying restrictions.

The bank supports the Government’s and Finance Denmark’s declaration of intent of 9 September 2021 regarding termination of the governmental loan schemes.





Expected results for 2021

On publication of the 2020 annual report, the bank announced its expectations for core earnings for 2021 in the range DKK 1,100-1,300 million and profit before tax in the range DKK 1,000-1,300 million.

On 8 June 2021, the bank upwardly adjusted its expectations for 2021, primarily as a result of a better income flow than previously expected, due to a continued large increase in customers and a high level of activity among other things.

The upwardly adjusted expectations for the full year are core earnings in the range DKK 1,300-1,500 million and profit before tax in the range DKK 1,200-1,500 million. The upwardly adjusted expectations are maintained, but we now expect results at the upper end of the ranges.





Accounting policies

The accounting policies are unchanged relative to those in the submitted and audited 2020 annual report.





Key figures

Quarterly overviews – continued

Balance sheet items and contingent liabilities

End of

Q3

2021 End of

Q2

2021 End of

Q1

2021 End of

Q4

2020 End of

Q3

2020 End of

Q2

2020 End of

Q1

2020 End of

Q4

2019 End of

Q3

2019 End of

Q2

2019 End of

Q1

2019 (DKK million) Loans 38,849 37,268 37,210 36,241 35,479 35,260 36,130 35,465 34,757 34,528 34,195 Deposits including pooled schemes 41,475 41,376 41,766 39,639 39,204 39,670 37,051 38,128 38,554 39,070 37,439 Equity 8,563 8,333 8,132 8,146 7,884 7,612 7,380 7,610 7,426 7,231 7,071 Balance sheet total 57,562 57,123 56,845 54,862 53,956 53,984 51,531 52,941 53,601 52,426 50,266 Contingent liabilities 10,886 11,811 10,370 9,812 9,590 9,379 9,992 9,665 10,836 10,466 7,976

Statement of capital

End of

Q3

2021 End of

Q2

2021 End of

Q1

2021 End of

Q4

2020 End of

Q3

2020 End of

Q2

2020 End of

Q1

2020 End of

Q4

2019 End of

Q3

2019 End of

Q2

2019 End of

Q1

2019 (DKK million) Common equity tier 1 7,255 7,274 7,122 7,277 7,049 6,973 6,109 6,072 5,624 5,441 5,284 Tier 1 capital 7,255 7,274 7,122 7,277 7,049 6,973 6,109 6,072 5,624 5,441 5,284 Total capital 8,743 8,763 8,614 8,774 8,553 8,507 8,009 8,242 7,786 6,854 6,667 MREL capital 11,167 11,596 10,837 11,112 11,587 11,580 10,985 11,248 10,790 9,551 9,033 Total risk exposure 41,729 41,063 42,271 41,561 39,682 38,900 41,444 41,223 39,547 40,106 38,308 (Percent) Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 17.4 17.7 16.8 17.5 17.8 17.9 14.7 14.7 14.2 13.6 13.8 Tier 1 capital ratio 17.4 17.7 16.8 17.5 17.8 17.9 14.7 14.7 14.2 13.6 13.8 Total capital ratio 21.0 21.3 20.4 21.1 21.6 21.9 19.3 20.0 19.7 17.1 17.4 MREL capital ratio 26.8 28.2 25.6 26.7 29.2 29.8 26.5 27.3 27.3 23.8 23.6

Statements of income and comprehensive income

trading 495,101 435,320 591,147 Income from sector shares etc. 131,704 108,010 150,935 4 Foreign exchange income 42,631 28,161 40,759 Other operating income 5,110 519 2,054 Total core income excluding securities trading 1,662,677 1,506,609 2,040,711 4 Securities trading 119,189 105,902 138,129 Total core income 1,781,866 1,612,511 2,178,840 6,7 Staff and administration expenses 584,303 559,945 765,933 Depreciation and write-downs on tangible assets 10,049 9,609 14,241 Other operating expenses 5,830 6,058 8,110 Total expenses etc. 600,182 575,612 788,284 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 1,181,684 1,036,899 1,390,556 Impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc. -60,581 -184,783 -223,052 Core earnings 1,121,103 852,116 1,167,504 Result for the portfolio etc. -3,696 -24,304 -8,194 Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets 12,377 11,250 15,000 Profit before tax 1,105,030 816,562 1,144,310 9 Tax 230,062 159,361 224,596 Net profit 874,968 657,201 919,714

Balance sheet

Note 30 Sep. 2021

DKK 1,000 30 Sep. 2020

DKK 1,000 31 Dec.

2020

DKK 1,000 Assets Cash in hand and demand deposits with central banks 3,334,658 665,083 659,004 10 Receivables from credit institutions and central banks 242,884 2,571,061 3,376,233 11,12,13 Total loans and other receivables at amortised cost 38,848,705 35,479,206 36,241,166 Loans and other receivables at amortised cost 37,771,612 34,292,880 35,088,380 Wind turbine loans etc. with direct funding 1,077,093 1,186,326 1,152,786 14 Bonds at fair value 6,428,281 7,478,938 6,636,965 15 Shares etc. 1,417,645 1,331,306 1,385,807 Investments in associated companies 482 457 482 Investments in group undertakings 11,997 12,035 11,997 16 Assets linked to pooled schemes 5,221,041 4,394,837 4,700,080 17 Intangible assets 1,067,549 1,038,588 1,034,838 Total land and buildings 210,783 216,295 215,910 Investment properties 7,667 10,067 7,667 Domicile properties 177,331 187,089 186,971 Domicile properties (leasing) 25,785 19,139 21,272 Other tangible assets 15,567 17,823 17,626 Current tax assets 0 0 24,249 Deferred tax assets 4,532 19,404 17,868 Temporary assets 6,368 10,115 6,368 Other assets 735,106 704,020 510,327 Prepayments 16,289 16,506 23,209 Total assets 57,561,887 53,955,674 54,862,129



Balance sheet – continued

Note 30 Sep. 2021

DKK 1,000 30 Sep. 2020

DKK 1,000 31 Dec.

2020

DKK 1,000 Liabilities and equity 18 Debt to credit institutions and central banks 2,214,864 2,245,433 2,448,918 Total deposits and other debt 41,474,917 39,204,499 39,638,645 19 Deposits and other debt 36,253,876 34,809,662 34,938,565 Deposits in pooled schemes 5,221,041 4,394,837 4,700,080 20 Issued bonds at amortised cost 2,969,443 2,363,210 2,361,796 Preferred senior capital 1,023,356 1,033,402 1,032,489 Non-preferred senior capital 1,946,087 1,329,808 1,329,307 Current tax liabilities 143,839 89,154 0 Other liabilities 507,149 497,523 591,109 Deferred income 1,418 1,586 1,728 Total debt 47,311,630 44,401,405 45,042,196 Provisions for pensions and similar liabilities 2,138 1,983 2,560 12 Provisions for losses on guarantees 106,906 83,224 85,814 12 Other provisions for liabilities 31,141 34,946 36,534 Total provisions for liabilities 140,185 120,153 124,908 Tier 2 capital 1,546,594 1,550,155 1,549,150 21 Total subordinated debt 1,546,594 1,550,155 1,549,150 22 Share capital 29,068 29,228 29,228 Net revaluation reserve under the equity method 406 419 406 Retained earnings 8,534,004 7,854,314 7,909,643 Proposed dividend etc. - - 206,598 Total shareholders’ equity 8,563,478 7,883,961 8,145,875 Total liabilities and equity 57,561,887 53,955,674 54,862,129 23 Own shares 24 Contingent liabilities etc. 25 Assets provided as security Credit risk 26 Loans and guarantees in percent, by sector and industry 27 Loans, guarantees and unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings by credit quality and IFRS 9 stages 28 Miscellaneous comments

Statement of changes in equity

DKK 1,000 Share

capital Net revaluation

reserve under the equity method Retained earnings Proposed dividend etc. Total share-holders’ equity As at 30 September 2021:







Shareholders’ equity at the end of the previous financial year 29,228 406 7,909,643 206,598 8,145,875 Reduction of share capital -160 160 0 Dividend etc. paid -206,598 -206,598 Dividend received on own shares 1,645 1,645 Purchase of own shares -827,824 -827,824 Sale of own shares 563,717 563,717 Other equity transactions (employee shares) 11,695 11,695 Total comprehensive income for the period 874,968 874,968 Shareholders’ equity

on the balance sheet date 29,068 406 8,534,004 0 8,563,478





DKK 1,000 Share

capital Net revaluation

reserve under the equity method Retained earnings Proposed dividend etc. Total share-holders’ equity As at 30 September 2020:







Shareholders’ equity at the end of the previous financial year 29,662 419 7,252,515 327,280 7,609,876 Reduction of share capital -434 434 0 Dividend etc. paid -327,280 -327,280 Dividend received on own shares 4,966 4,966 Purchase of own shares -519,930 -519,930 Sale of own shares 451,109 451,109 Other equity transactions (employee shares) 8,019 8,019 Total comprehensive income for the period 657,201 657,201 Shareholders’ equity

on the balance sheet date 29,228 419 7,854,314 0 7,883,961

Statement of changes in equity – continued

DKK 1,000 Share

capital Net revaluation

reserve under the equity method Retained earnings Proposed dividend etc. Total share-holders’ equity As at 31 December 2020:







Shareholders’ equity at the end of the previous financial year 29,662 419 7,252,515 327,280 7,609,876 Reduction of share capital -434 434 0 Dividend etc. paid -327,280 -327,280 Dividend received on own shares 4,966 4,966 Purchase of own shares -680,099 -680,099 Sale of own shares 611,241 611,241 Other equity transactions (employee shares) 8,018 8,018 Total comprehensive income for the year -13 712,568 206,598 919,153 Shareholders’ equity

on the balance sheet date 29,228 406 7,909,643 206,598 8,145,875

Statement of capital

30 Sep. 2021

DKK 1,000 30 Sep.

2020

DKK 1,000 31 Dec.

2020

DKK 1,000



Credit risk 36,239,930 34,311,441 35,080,095 Market risk 1,920,993 2,464,205 2,912,209 Operational risk 3,568,376 2,906,665 3,568,376 Total risk exposure 41,729,299 39,682,311 41,560,680 Shareholders’ equity 8,563,478 7,883,961 8,145,875 Proposed dividend etc. - - -206,598 Deduction for expected dividend -300,114 -251,051 - Addition for transition programme concerning IFRS 9 581,838 700,584 661,258 Deduction for insufficient coverage of non-performing exposures -817 - - Deduction for the sum of equity investments etc. above 10% -282,462 -202,981 -244,297 Deduction for prudent valuation -16,953 -15,963 -16,284 Deduction for intangible assets -1,067,549 -1,038,588 -1,034,838 Deferred tax on intangible assets 31,745 25,373 24,548 Deduction of amount of share buy-back programme -497,500 -57,504 -57,504 Actual utilisation of amount of share buy-back programme 297,886 57,504 57,504 Deduction for trading limit for own shares -55,000 -55,000 -55,000 Actual utilisation of the trading limit for own shares 279 2,397 2,794 Common equity tier 1 7,254,831 7,048,732 7,277,458 Tier 1 capital 7,254,831 7,048,732 7,277,458 Tier 2 capital 1,543,600 1,544,580 1,543,925 Deduction for the sum of equity investments etc. above 10% -55,337 -40,431 -46,950 Total capital 8,743,094 8,552,881 8,774,433 Contractual senior funding (grandfathered) 482,415 1,728,493 1,031,852 Non-preferred senior capital 1,941,160 1,305,603 1,305,374 MREL capital 11,166,669 11,586,977 11,111,659

Statement of capital – continued

30 Sep. 2021

DKK 1,000 30 Sep.

2020

DKK 1,000 31 Dec.

2020

DKK 1,000 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%) 17.4 17.8 17.5 Tier 1 capital ratio (%) 17.4 17.8 17.5 Total capital ratio (%) 21.0 21.6 21.1 MREL capital ratio (%) 26.8 29.2 26.7 Pillar I capital requirements 3,338,344 3,174,585 3,324,854 Individual solvency requirement (%) 9.3 9.3 9.3 Capital conservation buffer (%) 2.5 2.5 2.5 Countercyclical buffer (%) 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total requirement for the bank’s total capital (%) 11.8 11.8 11.8 Excess cover in percentage points relative to individual solvency requirement 11.7 12.3 11.8 Excess cover in percentage points relative to total requirement for total capital 9.2 9.8 9.3 MREL requirement (%) – fixed by the Danish FSA 17.9 20.2 17.9 Excess cover in percentage points relative to MREL requirement 8.9 9.0 8.8

Notes

Note Q1-Q3 2021

DKK 1,000 Q1-Q3

2020

DKK 1,000 Full year 2020

DKK 1,000 1 Interest income Receivables from credit institutions and central

banks – net -10,167



-13,788 -15,917 Loans and other receivables 927,605 943,548 1,251,394 Discounts – amortisation concerning loans taken over etc. 7,722 7,722 10,296 Loans – interest on the impaired part of loans -37,405 -46,183 -59,678 Bonds – net 20,874 7,025 13,188 Total derivative financial instruments – net 15,215 15,553 20,424 of which currency contracts – net 5,302 8,799 9,740 of which interest-rate contracts – net 9,913 6,754 10,684 Other interest income 2,511 2,295 2,862 Total interest income 926,355 916,172 1,222,569 Negative interest income transferred to interest expenses Receivables from credit institutions and central banks 2,881 15,323 17,969 Bonds 3,602 5,496 10,883 Total derivative financial instruments 2,317 3,558 4,064 of which currency contracts 462 928 1,102 of which interest-rate contracts 1,855 2,630 2,962 Total negative interest income transferred to interest expenses 8,800 24,377 32,916 Negative interest expenses transferred from interest expenses Debt to credit institutions and central banks 0 91 161 Deposits and other debt 129,878 83,817 117,569 Total negative interest expenses transferred from interest expenses 129,878 83,908 117,730 Total interest income 1,065,033 1,024,457 1,373,215 of which interest income from collateralised repurchase agreements/reverse repo transactions booked under the item “Loans and other receivables” -76 - -

Notes – continued

Note Q1-Q3 2021

DKK 1,000 Q1-Q3 2020

DKK 1,000 Full year 2020

DKK 1,000 2 Interest expenses Debt to credit institutions and central banks – net 7,253 9,144 11,885 Deposits and other debt – net -116,799 -69,293 -97,803 Issued bonds 16,862 16,168 21,538 Subordinated debt 19,707 25,233 32,003 Other interest expenses 538 2,384 2,641 Total interest expenses -72,439 -16,364 -29,736 Negative interest expenses transferred to interest income Debt to credit institutions and central banks 0 91 161 Deposits and other debt 129,878 83,817 117,569 Total negative interest expenses transferred to interest income 129,878



83,908 117,730 Negative interest income transferred from interest income Receivables from credit institutions and central banks 2,881 15,323 17,969 Bonds 3,602 5,496 10,883 Total derivative financial instruments 2,317 3,558 4,064 of which currency contracts 462 928 1,102 of which interest-rate contracts 1,855 2,630 2,962 Total negative interest income transferred from

interest income 8,800 24,377 32,916 Total interest expenses 66,239 91,921 120,910 3 Dividends from shares etc. Shares 77,109 71,106 71,241 Total dividends from shares etc. 77,109 71,106 71,241 4 Gross fee and commission income Securities trading 131,850 118,135 154,196 Asset management and custody accounts 139,945 121,974 165,388 Payment handling 91,653 74,063 100,790 Loan fees 71,944 65,006 91,361 Guarantee commission and mortgage credit commission etc. 180,597 166,159 224,817 Other fees and commission 66,269 58,344 78,269 Total gross fee and commission income 682,258 603,681 814,821 Net fee and commission income Securities trading 119,189 105,902 138,129 Asset management and custody accounts 127,763 109,876 150,012 Payment handling 61,562 47,233 63,072 Loan fees 62,963 58,861 82,039 Guarantee commission and mortgage credit commission etc. 180,597 166,159 224,817 Other fees and commission 62,216 53,191 71,207 Total net fee and commission income 614,290 541,222 729,276 Foreign exchange income 42,631 28,161 40,759 Total net fee, commission, and foreign exchange

income 656,921



569,383 770,035



Notes – continued

Note Q1-Q3 2021

DKK 1,000 Q1-Q3 2020

DKK 1,000 Full year 2020

DKK 1,000 5 Value adjustments Other loans and receivables, fair value adjustment -3,147 1,484 1,292 Bonds -22,780 -7,859 10,658 Shares etc. 57,444 32,760 76,441 Foreign exchange 42,631 28,161 40,759 Total derivative financial instruments -12,625 24,340 24,106 of which currency contracts -18,633 21,923 22,235 of which interest-rate contracts 6,010 2,411 1,870 of which share contracts -2 6 1 Assets linked to pooled schemes 277,759 -64,728 124,574 Deposits in pooled schemes -277,759 64,728 -124,574 Issued bonds etc. 29,066 -28,340 -27,177 Total value adjustments 90,589 50,546 126,079 6 Staff and administration expenses Payments and fees to general management, board of

directors and shareholders’ committee General management 13,581 12,241 17,174 Board of directors 2,050 1,585 3,170 Shareholders’ committee 0 0 857 Total 15,631 13,826 21,201 Staff expenses Salaries 266,880 257,882 344,570 Pensions 29,160 32,449 41,958 Social security expenses 3,952 5,083 5,244 Costs depending on number of staff 45,255 45,857 60,840 Total 345,247 341,271 452,612 Other administration expenses 223,425 204,848 292,120 Total staff and administration expenses 584,303 559,945 765,933 7 Number of full-time employees Average number of employees during the period

converted into full-time employees 615 638 632 Number of full-time employees at the end of the period 632 630 612 8 Impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc. Net changes in impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc. and provisions for losses on guarantees and unutilised credit facilities 82,475







180,274 172,975 Actual realised net losses 23,232 58,414 120,051 Interest on the impaired part of loans -37,404 -46,183 -59,678 Total impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc. 68,303



192,505 233,348

Notes – continued

Note Q1-Q3 2021

DKK 1,000 Q1-Q3

2020

DKK 1,000 Full year 2020

DKK 1,000 9 Tax Tax calculated on income for the year 208,390 163,034 223,794 Adjustment of deferred tax 13,335 -15,580 -3,689 Adjustment of tax calculated for previous years 8,337 11,907 4,491 Total tax 230,062 159,361 224,596 Effective tax rate (%): Tax rate currently paid by the bank 22.0 22.0 22.0 Non-taxable income and non-deductible costs* -3.1 -4.0 -2.5 Adjustment of tax calculated for previous years etc. 1.9 1.5 0.1 Total effective tax rate 20.8 19.5 19.6 * Primarily value adjustment of and dividends from sector shares. Note 30 Sep. 2021

DKK 1,000 30 Sep.

2020

DKK 1,000 31 Dec.

2020

DKK 1,000 10 Receivables from credit institutions and central banks Demand 192,884 140,982 114,751 Up to and including 3 months 0 2,380,079 3,211,482 More than 3 months and up to and including 1 year 0 0 0 More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years 0 0 0 More than 5 years 50,000 50,000 50,000 Total receivables from credit institutions and central banks 242,884 2,571,061 3,376,233 11 Loans and other receivables at amortised cost Demand 4,547,677 3,592,117 3,859,843 Up to and including 3 months 2,298,555 2,531,502 1,252,486 More than 3 months and up to and including 1 year 6,734,951 6,302,751 7,954,602 More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years 11,464,446 10,306,442 10,053,336 More than 5 years 13,803,076 12,746,394 13,120,899 Total loans and other receivables at amortised cost 38,848,705 35,479,206 36,241,166 of which collateralised repurchase agreements/reverse repo transactions 30,291 - -



Notes – continued

Note Stage 1

DKK 1,000 Stage 2

DKK

1,000 Stage 3

DKK 1,000 Total

DKK

1,000 12 Impairment charges for loans and other receivables and provisions for losses on guarantees, unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings Impairment charges and provisions

– by stages As at 30 September 2021: Loans and other receivables at amortised cost 262,794 844,900 1,041,355 2,149,049 Guarantees 18,216 14,880 73,810 106,906 Unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings 13,374 17,767 0 31,141 Total impairment charges and provisions by stages 294,384 877,547 1,115,165 2,287,096 of which management estimates 136,106 279,911 198,345 614,362 As at 30 September 2020: Loans and other receivables at amortised cost 348,424 839,386 905,938 2,093,748 Guarantees 21,409 18,751 43,064 83,224 Unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings 17,676 17,271 0 34,947 Total impairment charges and provisions by stages 387,509 875,408 949,002 2,211,919 of which management estimates 238,930 174,924 127,000 540,854 As at 31 December 2020 Loans and other receivables at amortised cost 304,520 839,303 938,449 2,082,272 Guarantees 23,665 23,886 38,263 85,814 Unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings 18,659 17,875 0 36,534 Total impairment charges and provisions by stages 346,844 881,064 976,712 2,204,620 of which management estimates 205,137 255,284 105,765 566,186





Note 30 Sep.

2021

DKK 1,000 30 Sep.

2020

DKK 1,000 31 Dec.

2020

DKK 1,000 12 Impairment charges for loans and other receivables and provisions for losses on guarantees, unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings – continued In addition to the above, a discount on loans and guarantees taken over from Nordjyske Bank amounted to 17,376 27,672 25,099 The above includes the following stage 3 impairment charges and provisions taken over from Nordjyske Bank: Cumulative stage 3 impairment charges and provisions at the end of the previous financial year 247,609 507,433 507,433 Change during the period -45,265 -234,669 -259,824 Total stage 3 impairment charges and provisions

taken over 202,344 272,764 247,609

Notes – continued

Note Stage 1

DKK 1,000 Stage 2

DKK

1,000 Stage 3

DKK 1,000 Total

DKK

1,000 Impair-ment charges etc. taken to income statement

DKK 1,000 12 Impairment charges for loans and

other receivables and provisions for losses on guarantees, unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings – continued Impairment charges and provisions As at 30 September 2021: Impairment charges and provisions

at the end of the previous financial year 346,844 881,064 976,712 2,204,620 - Impairment charges and provisions for new exposures during the period, including new accounts for existing customers 90,281 70,957 112,869 274,107 274,107 Reversed impairment charges and

provisions for repaid accounts -67,932 -117,346 -92,428 -277,706 -277,706 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 1 124,828 -120,348 -4,480 0 0 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 2 -12,553 35,877 -23,324 0 0 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 3 -1,708 -48,784 50,492 0 0 Impairment charges and provisions during the year resulting from credit risk change -185,376 176,127 124,903 115,654 115,654 Previously written down, now definitively lost - 0 -29,579 -29,579 - Lost, not previously written down - - - 11,180 Received on receivables etc. previously written off - - - - -54,932 Total impairment charges and provisions 294,384 877,547 1,115,165 2,287,096 68,303 of which regarding credit institutions etc. 6,051 0 0 6,051 4,046

Notes – continued

Note Stage 1

DKK 1,000 Stage 2

DKK

1,000 Stage 3

DKK 1,000 Total

DKK

1,000 Impair-ment charges etc. taken to income statement

DKK 1,000 12 Impairment charges for loans and

other receivables and provisions for losses on guarantees, unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings – continued Impairment charges and provisions 30 September 2020: Impairment charges and provisions

at the end of the previous financial year 136,729 404,006 1,490,910 2,031,645 - Impairment charges and provisions for new exposures during the period, including new accounts for existing customers 104,188 60,073 114,353 278,614 278,614 Reversed impairment charges and

provisions for repaid accounts -29,466 -51,458 -132,450 -213,374 -213,374 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 1 95,673 -45,483 -50,190 0 0 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 2 -7,729 586,767 -579,038 0 0 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 3 -1,550 -12,970 14,520 0 0 Impairment charges and provisions during the year resulting from credit risk change 89,664 -65,527 153,854 177,991 177,991 Previously written down, now definitively lost - - -62,957 -62,957 - Lost, not previously written down - - - 32,192 Received on receivables etc. previously written off - - - - -82,918 Total impairment charges and provisions 387,509 875,408 949,002 2,211,919 192,505 of which regarding credit institutions etc. 2,228 0 0 2,228 1,317

Notes – continued

Note Stage 1

DKK 1,000 Stage 2

DKK

1,000 Stage 3

DKK 1,000 Total

DKK

1,000 Impair-ment charges etc. taken to income statement

DKK 1,000 12 Impairment charges for loans and

other receivables and provisions for losses on guarantees, unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings – continued Impairment charges and provisions As at 31 December 2020 Impairment charges and provisions

at the end of the previous financial year 136,729 404,006 1,490,910 2,031,645 - Impairment charges and provisions for new exposures during the period, including new accounts for existing customers 110,102 86,720 122,077 318,899 318,899 Reversed impairment charges and

provisions for repaid accounts -35,138 -70,486 -180,189 -285,813 -285,813 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 1 147,307 -58,732 -88,575 0 0 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 2 -10,189 453,417 -443,228 0 0 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 3 -1,573 -17,205 18,778 0 0 Impairment charges and provisions during the year resulting from credit risk change -394 83,344 153,320 236,270 236,270 Previously written down, now definitively lost - - -96,381 -96,381 - Lost, not previously written down - - - - 66,781 Received on receivables etc. previously written off - - - - -102,789 Total impairment charges and provisions 346,844 881,064 976,712 2,204,620 233,348 of which regarding credit institutions etc. 2,005 0 0 2,005 1,094

Notes – continued

Note 30 Sep. 2021

DKK 1,000 30 Sep.

2020

DKK 1,000 31 Dec.

2020

DKK 1,000 13 Suspended calculation of interest Loans and other receivables with suspended

calculation of interest on the balance sheet date 142,255 179,309 264,721 14 Bonds at fair value Listed on the stock exchange 6,428,281 7,478,938 6,636,965 Total bonds at fair value 6,428,281 7,478,938 6,636,965 15 Shares etc. Listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen 6,748 8,020 10,850 Investment fund certificates 20,279 20,502 29,577 Unlisted shares at fair value 7,024 12,204 14,186 Sector shares at fair value 1,383,594 1,290,580 1,331,194 Total shares etc. 1,417,645 1,331,306 1,385,807 16 Assets linked to pooled schemes Cash deposits 5,690 18,608 101,854 Bonds: Other bonds 1,401,567 1,487,916 1,513,905 Total bonds 1,401,567 1,487,916 1,513,905 Shares: Other shares 783,969 671,648 672,557 Investment fund certificates 3,060,301 2,244,343 2,411,764 Total shares 3,844,270 2,915,991 3,084,321 Other items -30,486 -27,678 0 Total assets linked to pooled schemes 5,221,041 4,394,837 4,700,080 17 Intangible assets Goodwill Cost at the end of the previous financial year 923,255 923,255 923,255 Total cost on the balance sheet date 923,255 923,255 923,255 Write-downs at the end of the previous financial year 0 0 0 Total write-downs on the balance sheet date 0 0 0 Total goodwill on the balance sheet date 923,255 923,255 923,255 Customer relationships Cost at the end of the previous financial year 150,000 150,000 150,000 Addition 45,088 0 0 Total cost on the balance sheet date 195,088 150,000 150,000 Amortisation at the end of the previous financial year 38,417 23,417 23,417 Amortisation for the period 12,377 11,250 15,000 Total amortisation on the balance sheet date 50,794 34,667 38,417 Total customer relationships on the balance sheet date 144,294 115,333 111,583 Total intangible assets on the balance sheet date 1,067,549 1,038,588 1,034,838



Notes – continued

Note 30 Sep. 2021

DKK 1,000 30 Sep.

2020

DKK 1,000 31 Dec.

2020

DKK 1,000 18 Debt to credit institutions and central banks Demand 1,082,001 947,420 711,366 Up to and including 3 months 0 32,525 292,643 More than 3 months and up to and including 1 year 80,363 172,379 385,258 More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years 446,707 572,081 562,413 More than 5 years 605,793 521,028 497,238 Total debt to credit institutions and central banks 2,214,864 2,245,433 2,448,918 19 Deposits and other debt Demand 31,166,303 28,923,728 29,973,193 Deposits and other debt with notice: Up to and including 3 months 443,502 456,264 418,740 More than 3 months and up to and including 1 year 1,656,548 1,468,440 1,395,528 More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years 555,507 1,224,866 668,580 More than 5 years 2,432,016 2,736,364 2,482,524 Total deposits and other debt 36,253,876 34,809,662 34,938,565 of which deposits covered by the Guarantee Fund 60.5% 60.6% 64.1% Distributed as follows: Demand 31,031,104 28,788,882 29,849,983 With notice 1,280,127 1,529,445 1,328,132 Time deposits 607,240 159,673 277,918 Long-term deposit agreements 929,103 1,747,048 1,050,783 Special types of deposits 2,406,302 2,584,614 2,431,749 36,253,876 34,809,662 34,938,565 20 Issued bonds at amortised cost More than 3 months and up to and including 1 year 372,364 0 0 More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years 1,984,023 1,676,420 1,675,470 More than 5 years 613,056 686,790 686,326 Total issued bonds at amortised cost 2,969,443 2,363,210 2,361,796 21 Subordinated debt Tier 2 capital: Fixed-rate loan, principal of DKK 500 million, maturity date 13 June 2028 500,000 500,000 500,000 Floating-rate loan, principal of EUR 100 million, maturity date 22 August 2029 743,600 744,580 743,925 Floating-rate loan, principal of DKK 300 million, maturity date 13 June 2030 300,000 300,000 300,000 Adjustment to amortised cost and fair value adjustment 2,994 5,575 5,225 Total subordinated debt 1,546,594 1,550,155 1,549,150 22 Share capital Number of DKK 1 shares Beginning of period 29,228,321 29,661,796 29,661,796 Cancelled during the period -160,600 -433,475 -433,475 End of period 29,067,721 29,228,321 29,228,321 of which reserved for subsequent cancellation 402,005 160,600 160,600 Total share capital 29,068 29,228 29,228

Notes – continued

Note 30 Sep. 2021

DKK 1,000 30 Sep.

2020

DKK 1,000 31 Dec.

2020

DKK 1,000 23 Own shares Own shares included in the balance sheet at 0 0 0 Market value 298,165 79,807 91,767 Number of own shares: Beginning of period 165,644 433,721 433,721 Purchased during the period 1,298,099 1,217,054 1,525,629 Sold during the period -900,761 -1,051,726 -1,360,231 Cancelled during the period -160,600 -433,475 -433,475 End of period 402,382 165,574 165,644 of which reserved for subsequent cancellation 402,005 160,600 160,600 Nominal value of holding of own shares, end of period 402 166 166 Own shares’ proportion of share capital, end of period (%) 1.4 0.6 0.6 24 Contingent liabilities etc. Contingent liabilities Financial guarantees 3,980,433 3,055,508 3,536,326 Guarantees against losses on mortgage credit loans 2,950,500 2,739,273 2,813,424 Registration and refinancing guarantees 3,171,076 2,946,257 2,684,855 Sector guarantees 105,626 104,802 104,802 Other contingent liabilities 678,842 743,866 672,423 Total contingent liabilities 10,886,477 9,589,706 9,811,830 Other contractual obligations Irrevocable credit commitments etc. 1,154,638 0 0 Total other contractual obligations 1,154,638 0 0 25 Assets provided as security First-mortgage loans are provided for renewable energy projects. The loans are funded directly by KfW Bankengruppe, to which security in the associated loans has been provided. Each reduction of the first-mortgage loans is deducted directly from the funding at KfW Bankengruppe. The balance sheet item is 1,077,093 1,186,326 1,152,786 As collateral for clearing and raising of loans, the bank has pledged securities to the central bank of Denmark at a market price of 158,275 170,935 168,512 Amount deposited in a cover-for-liabilities account as security for the Danish Growth Fund up to a specific limit of loss as a consequence of Ringkjøbing Landbobank's ownership interest in Landbrugets Finansieringsbank 0 377 0 Collateral under CSA agreements etc. 23,761 47,615 35,193





Notes – continued

Note 30 Sep. 2021

percent 30 Sep.

2020

percent 31 Dec.

2020

percent 26



Loans and guarantees in percent, by sector and industry Public authorities 0.0 0.0 0.0 Business customers: Agriculture, hunting and forestry Cattle farming etc. 1.4 1.3 1.3 Pig farming etc. 1.3 1.3 1.2 Other agriculture, hunting and forestry 4.9 5.7 5.4 Fisheries 1.5 1.9 1.8 Industry and raw materials extraction 2.6 2.4 2.7 Energy supply Renewable energy 6.4 6.9 7.2 Other energy supply 0.3 0.4 0.3 Building and construction 3.4 3.2 3.3 Trade 3.3 3.9 3.3 Transport, hotels and restaurants 1.8 2.1 2.0 Information and communication 0.6 0.5 0.5 Finance and insurance 8.5 7.8 8.1 Real property First mortgage without prior creditors 12.6 13.2 12.7 Other real property financing 4.5 3.9 4.2 Other business customers 6.9 7.1 7.1 Total business customers 60.0 61.6 61.1 Private individuals 40.0 38.4 38.9 Total 100.0 100.0 100.0



Notes – continued

Note Stage 1

DKK 1,000 Stage 2

DKK 1,000 Stage 3

DKK 1,000 Credit-impaired on initial recogni-tion

DKK 1,000 Total

DKK 1,000 Total

% 27 Loans, guarantees and unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings by credit quality and IFRS 9 stages



As at 30 September 2021 Credit quality High 53,783,298 140,620 0 0 53,923,918 74% Medium 9,985,218 1,650,100 0 0 11,635,318 16% Low 1,539,733 3,832,829 0 0 5,372,562 7% Credit-impaired 0 0 1,655,764 318,197 1,973,961 3% Total 65,308,249 5,623,549 1,655,764 318,197 72,905,759 100% Impairment charges etc. 294,384 877,547 912,821 202,344 2,287,096 As at 30 September 2020 Credit quality High 46,095,684 142,916 0 0 46,238,600 71% Medium 9,078,550 1,771,758 0 0 10,850,308 17% Low 1,873,969 4,059,359 0 0 5,933,328 9% Credit-impaired 0 0 1,358,979 397,394 1,756,373 3% Total 57,048,203 5,974,033 1,358,979 397,394 64,778,609 100% Impairment charges etc. 387,509 875,408 676,239 272,763 2,211,919 As at 31 December 2020 Credit quality High 47,043,274 123,728 0 0 47,167,002 72% Medium 9,525,618 1,630,433 0 0 11,156,051 17% Low 1,640,245 3,932,329 0 0 5,572,574 8% Credit-impaired 0 0 1,415,013 366,909 1,781,922 3% Total 58,209,137 5,686,490 1,415,013 366,909 65,677,549 100% Impairment charges etc. 346,844 881,064 729,103 247,609 2,204,620

Notes – continued

28 Miscellaneous comments



The statement of core earnings for 2017 and 2018 on pages 1 and 4 was calculated pro forma by adding up figures from Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s statement of the alternative measure of performance “Core earnings” and pro forma figures from Nordjyske Bank, converted and adjusted to Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s statement of the alternative performance measure “Core earnings”.







Core earnings per share on page 4 are stated for the “old” Ringkjøbing Landbobank up to and including 2017, pro forma for 2018 and for the merged bank from 2019.

Main figures

Summary of income statement (DKK million) Q1-Q3

2021 Q1-Q3

2020 Full year

2020 Net interest income 999 933 1,252 Dividends from shares etc. 77 71 71 Net fee and commission income 614 541 730 Net interest and fee income 1,690 1,545 2,053 Value adjustments +91 +51 +126 Other operating income 5 1 2 Staff and administration expenses 584 560 766 Amortisation, depreciation, and write-downs on intangible and tangible assets 23 21 29 Other operating expenses 6 6 8 Impairment charges for loans and receivables etc. -68 -193 -234 Profit before tax 1,105 817 1,144 Tax 230 160 224 Net profit 875 657 920





Main figures from the balance sheet (DKK million) 30 Sep.

2021 30 Sep.

2020 31 Dec.

2020 Loans and other receivables at amortised cost 38,849 35,479 36,241 Deposits and other debt including pooled schemes 41,475 39,204 39,639 Subordinated debt 1,547 1,550 1,549 Equity 8,563 7,884 8,146 Balance sheet total 57,562 53,956 54,862

The Danish FSA’s official key figures/ratios etc. for Danish banks

Q1-Q3

2021 Q1-Q3

2020



2020 Capital ratios: Total capital ratio % 21.0 21.6 21.1 Tier 1 capital ratio % 17.4 17.8 17.5 Individual solvency requirement % 9.3 9.3 9.3 MREL requirement – fixed by the Danish FSA % 17.9 20.2 17.9 MREL capital ratio % 26.8 29.2 26.7 Earnings: Return on equity before tax % 13.2 10.5 14.5 Return on equity after tax % 10.5 8.5 11.7 Income/cost ratio DKK 2.62 2.05 2.10 Return on assets % 1.5 1.2 1.7 Market risk: Interest rate risk % 0.6 1.3 1.0 Foreign exchange position % 1.4 1.3 0.1 Foreign exchange risk % 0.0 0.0 0.0 Liquidity risk: Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) % 196 210 206 Loans and impairments thereon relative to deposits % 98.8 95.8 96.7 Credit risk: Loans relative to shareholders’ equity 4.5 4.5 4.4 Growth in loans % 7.1 0.0 2.2 Total large exposures (< 175%) % 112.8 104.9 99.8 Cumulative impairment ratio % 4.4 4.7 4.6 Impairment ratio % 0.13 0.41 0.48 Proportion of receivables at reduced interest % 0.3 0.4 0.5 Share return: Earnings per share*/*** DKK 3,031.3 2,254.9 3,155.6 Book value per share*/** DKK 29,874 27,127 28,029 Dividend per share* DKK 0 0 700 Market price relative to earnings per share*/*** 24.4 21.4 17.6 Market price relative to book value per share*/** 2.48 1.78 1.98 * Calculated on the basis of a denomination of DKK 100 per share.

** Calculated on the basis of number of shares in circulation at the end of the period.

*** Calculated on the basis of the average number of shares. The average number of shares is calculated as a simple average of the shares at the beginning and the end of the period.





Management statement

The board of directors and the general management have today discussed and approved the quarterly report of Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S for the period 1 January to 30 September 2021.

The quarterly report is drawn up in accordance with the provisions of the Danish Financial Business Act and other Danish disclosure requirements for listed financial companies. We consider the chosen accounting policies to be appropriate and the estimates made responsible, so that the quarterly report provides a true and fair view of the bank’s assets, liabilities and financial position as at 30 September 2021 and of the result of the bank’s activities for the period 1 January to 30 September 2021. We also believe that the management’s review contains a true and fair account of the development in the bank’s activities and financial circumstances as well as a description of the most important risks and uncertainties which can affect the bank.

The quarterly report has not been audited or reviewed, but the bank’s external auditors have verified the profit by carrying out procedures corresponding to those required for a review and have thereby checked that the conditions for ongoing recognition of the profit for the period in the common equity tier 1 capital have been met.

Ringkøbing, 27 October 2021





General management: John Fisker

CEO Claus Andersen

General Manager Jørn Nielsen

General Manager Carl Pedersen

General Manager Board of directors: Martin Krogh Pedersen

Chairman Mads Hvolby

Deputy Chairman Jens Møller Nielsen

Deputy Chairman Morten Jensen Jon Steingrim Johnsen Jacob Møller Lone Rejkjær Söllmann Sten Uggerhøj Dan Junker Astrup

Employee board member Gitte E.S.H. Vigsø

Employee board member Arne Ugilt

Employee board member Finn Aaen

Employee board member

Attachment