Dovre Group Plc Stock exchange release October 27, 2021 at 8.45 a.m.

DOVRE GROUP TRADING STATEMENT JANUARY 1 – SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

Dovre's net sales and operating profit increased in Q3. Positive profit warning - raises guidance for 2021

Dovre Group Plc issues today a trading statement for the nine months ended on September 30, 2021. The figures presented in this trading statement are not audited. Last year’s corresponding period in parentheses.

July – September 2021

Net sales EUR 46.5 (16.5) million – increase 181.7% Project Personnel: net sales EUR 19.4 (13.4) million – increase 44.0% Consulting: net sales EUR 3.3 (3.1) million – increase 7.3% Renewable Energy: net sales EUR 23.9 (-) million

Operating profit EUR 2.7 (0.6) million – increase 340.3%

Profit for the period EUR 1.5 (0.4) million – increase of 306.6%

Earnings per share EUR 0.014 (0.004)

Dovre Group announced on August 16, 2021, the acquisition of eSite Industrial Reality Capture business from Fortum. The transaction expanded Dovre's offering in project consulting.

January – September 2021

Net sales EUR 100.4 (59.7) million – increase 68.3% Project Personnel: net sales EUR 53.4 (48.9) million – increase 9.2% Consulting: net sales EUR 11.9 (10.8) million – increase 10.9% Renewable Energy: net sales EUR 35.0 (-) million (April – September)

Operating profit EUR 4.3 (1.8) million – increase 144.0%. The item includes EUR 0.1 million of non-recurring costs related to Suvic-acquisition.

Profit for the period EUR 2.5 (1.5) million – increase of 71.2%

Earnings per share EUR 0.024 (0.014)

Net cash flow from operating activities EUR 1.2 (2.0) million

Dovre Group strengthened its renewable energy expertise by acquiring 51% of Suvic Oy, a Finnish windmill park construction and construction design company, on March 31, 2021.





Outlook for 2021

Positive profit warning: Dovre Group Plc raises its net sales and EBIT guidance for 2021

New Guidance for 2021: Dovre Group's net sales in 2021 is expected to be more than EUR 130 million (2020: 77 million) and the operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be more than EUR 5.0 million (2020: 2.4).

Previous guidance for 2021 (issued on September 23, 2021): Due to positive development in our main markets, Dovre Group’s net sales in 2021 is expected to be more than EUR 125 million (2020: 77 million) and the operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be more than EUR 4.5 million (2020: 2.4).

ARVE JENSEN, CEO:

I am very pleased with Dovre’s development so far this year. In Q3 our net sales increased by 181.7% to 46.5 (16.5) million euros and EBIT-margin increased to 5.7 (3.6) %.

The growth was mainly driven by the Suvic acquisition that was closed in March, and the favorable development of the new Renewable Energy segment which was established as a result. In addition, the strong performance of Project Personnel and Consulting businesses in Q3 contributed to the growth.

Net sales in our Renewable Energy business totaled 23.9 million euros, representing already 51% of the Group’s Q3 net sales. The performance was driven by the three new windmill projects started in this segment in Q2 and additional two windmill projects that were announced during Q3. Again, it must be noted that Renewable Energy business also has stronger seasonality than our other businesses, which leads to the segment’s seasonally higher sales and profitability in Q3/H2 than in H1.

Our ongoing businesses Project Personnel and Consulting performed well too and in Q3 these segments’ combined net sales increased by 37.2% year-on-year. In Project Personnel business the main growth comes from Singapore and Norway where our activity levels have continued to increase. Even if we still have to adjust to some Covid-19 impacts, the Singapore unit has reached its all-time high in headcount with more than 330 consultants engaged in construction and commissioning of several projects locally. The market in Norway is also very active with many of our clients working with engineering and planning phase of several new projects. The combination of high energy demand, high oil price and the Covid-19 tax regulations are impacting favorably early phase project activities.

In Consulting Norway, the positive trend continued also in Q3, and the activity is gradually normalized after finalizing several major projects during H1. In Consulting Finland, the major event was that we continued our business diversification by purchasing industrial reality capture business eSite from Fortum. eSite specializes in 3D-imaging of industrial sites and operating plants to improve project execution and operating plant's performance, and we see it as a promising venture in expanding and strengthening our existing service offering. We expect the value creating impacts of this purchase to be visible in our business from 2022 onward.

To further strengthen our services in Finland, Miko Olkkonen started 1 of September as VP of Finland. In this position he will take lead both in Consulting (including eSite) and Project Personnel business areas in Finland.

All in all, the first nine months have been very active in Dovre both in terms of business diversification and client projects. The Group’s net sales in January–September were up 59.7% year-on-year and EBIT-margin improved to 4.3 (2.9) %. In addition, we reached a milestone where more than 50% of our sales are now outside oil and gas. With the growth of our business our personnel numbers have also reached a new high at 884 employees at the end of September.

I feel confident that Dovre is on the right growth track. We will continue to work hard to improve our profitability and on integrating the acquired new businesses to Dovre to ensure the best service offering and value added for our clients.

eSITE BUSINESS ACQUISITION

Dovre Group purchased eSite operations from Fortum in a transaction announced on August 16, 2021. eSite is a reality capture start-up company that specializes in 3D-imaging of industrial sites and operating plants to improve project execution and operating plant's performance. eSite's secure cloud services make it possible for relevant stakeholders to visit industrial plants and construction sites remotely and improve project execution, shutdown planning, operations & maintenance and safety at site.

The acquired reality capture services expand Dovre's offering in project consulting and they will also be integrated in Proha's project management solutions. Fortum transferred the eSite business to the ownership of Dovre after the transaction was closed in September, excluding certain customers whom Fortum will continue to serve in partnership with Dovre.

The acquisition had no impact on Dovre's 2021 guidance. The transaction is not expected to cause material non-recurring expenses for Dovre.

Further information on the transaction can be found in the stock exchange releases issued by Dovre Group on August 16, 2021.

NET SALES

Q3 development

In Q3, Dovre Group’s net sales increased by 181.7% to EUR 46.5 (16.5) million mainly due to the acquisition of Suvic, but were also affected by the favorable market development, which was reflected in the growth of all three business segments.

In the third quarter, the new Renewable Energy segment's share of net sales rose to 51 percent. The segment has grown strongly with the launch of new windmill park projects in the third and second quarters of the year. Renewable Energy's net sales in Q3 totaled EUR 23.9 million.

The relative shares of the other segments decreased correspondingly and Project Personnel accounted for 42 (81) percent of net sales and Consulting for 7 (19) percent. Project Personnel’s net sales increased by 44.0% to EUR 19.4 (13.4) million. The rapid growth is explained by both the improvement in the market environment in different market areas and the low comparison level caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the comparison period. Net sales in Consulting increased by 7.3%, totaling EUR 3.3 (3.1) million. The new eSite business acquired in August had no effect on the segment's revenue.

Development in January–September

In January–September, Dovre Group’s net sales increased by 68.3% to EUR 100.4 (59.7) million. Net sales increased mainly due to the Suvic acquisition and the resulting strong growth in the Renewable Energy segment, but also due to the favorable development of other businesses.

Project Personnel accounted for 53 (82) per cent, Consulting for 12 (18) percent and Renewable Energy for 35 (-) percent of the Group’s net sales. Project Personnel’s net sales increased by 9.2% to EUR 53.4 (48.9) million and net sales for Consulting increased by 10.9%, totaling EUR 11.9 (10.8) million. Net sales in Renewable Energy totaled 35.0 (-) million euros (April – September).

Year-on-year fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates had a minor positive impact on the Group’s net sales in the period under review.

Net sales by reporting segment



7-9



7-9



Change



1-9



1-9



Change



1-12 EUR million 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % 2020 Project Personnel 19.4 13.4 44.0 53.4 48.9 9.2 62.9 Consulting 3.3 3.1 7.3 11.9 10.8 10.9 14.5 Renewable energy 23.9 - - 35.0 - - - Group total 46.5 16.5 181.7 100.4 59.7 68.3 77.5

OPERATING PROFIT

Q3 development

In Q3, the Group’s operating profit was up to EUR 2.7 (0.6) million and Dovre’s EBIT-margin improved to 5.7 (3.6) %. Project Personnel’s operating profit increased to EUR 0.7 (0.6) million, Consulting’s operating profit improved to EUR 0.4 (0.2) million and Renewable Energy’s operating profit totaled EUR 1.8 million. The operating result of the Group’s Other functions was EUR -0.1 (-0.1) million.

Development in January–September

In January–September, the Group’s operating profit increased to EUR 4.3 (1.8) million and EBIT-margin improved to 4.3 (2.9) %. Project Personnel’s operating profit was EUR 1.8 (1.5) million, Consulting’s operating profit EUR 1.7 (1.0) million and Renewable Energy’s EUR operating profit 1.5 (-) million (April – September). The operating result of the Group’s Other functions was EUR -0.6 (-0.5) million, and it includes EUR 0.1 million of non-recurring expenses related to the acquisition of Suvic.

Operating profit 7-9 7-9 Change 1-9 1-9 Change 1-12 EUR million 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % 2020 Project Personnel 0.7 0.6 25.0 1.8 1.5 18.8 1.9 Consulting 0.4 0.2 72.2 1.7 1.0 82.5 1.5 Renewable Energy 1.8 - - 1.5 - - - Other functions -0.1 -0.1 -13.8 -0.6 -0.5 -9.7 -0.7 Unallocated *) -0.1 -0.1 -9.6 -0.2 -0.2 -6.1 -0.3 Group total 2.7 0.6 340.3 4.3 1.8 144.0 2.4

*) Unallocated expenses include amortization of customer agreements and relations.

PERSONNEL

On September 30, 2021, Dovre Group employed 884 (589) people, 761 (499) of whom were employed by Project Personnel, 92 (86) by Consulting, 30 (-) by Renewable Energy and 2 (4) by Other functions. The number of Project Personnel employees increased because of organic growth. Renewable Energy's headcount increased as a result of the Suvic acquisition, but also as the business grew.

Average number of

personnel



7-9



7-9



Change



1-9



1-9



Change



1-12 Number of persons 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % 2020 Project Personnel 741 480 54.3 654 549 19.0 541 Consulting 88 85 3.3 87 86 1.6 85 Renewable Energy 30 - - 19 - - - Other functions 2 3 -33.3 2 3 -21.4 3 Group total 861 568 51.5 763 638 19.5 629





Personnel at period-end 30 Sep 30 Sep. Change 31 Dec Change Number of persons 2021 2020 % 2020 % Project Personnel 761 499 52.4 521 46.0 Consulting 92 86 6.4 86 6.4 Renewable Energy 30 - - - - Other functions 2 4 -50.0 3 -33.3 Group total 884 589 50.1 610 91.8

CASH POSITION

On September 30, 2021, the Group’s net debt was EUR 0.3 (-1.3) million. The Group’s cash and cash equivalents totaled EUR 6.9 (6.6) million. During Q1, Dovre Group raised a loan of EUR 2.0 million for the acquisition of Suvic. The Group’s interest-bearing liabilities totaled to EUR 7.2 (5.3) million, a total of EUR 4.3 (3.0) million of which were current and EUR 3.1 (2.3) million non-current.

In January–September, net cash flow from operating activities was EUR 1.2 (2.0) million, which includes EUR -1.7 (0.3) million change in working capital.

OTHER EVENTS DURING THE REVIEW PERIOD

A new VP in charge of Finland and to Dovre Group’s Executive Team

Dovre Group appointed Mr. Miko Olkkonen (M.Sc. Engineering) as the new Vice President of Finnish Project Personnel business and CEO of Proha Oy as of September 1, 2021.

He transferred to Dovre from Fortum, where he had held various business development projects, including the latest one in charge of eSite development.

Olkkonen reports to CEO Arve Jensen and is a member of Dovre Group's Executive team.

Dovre's subsidiary Suvic started two new major windmill park construction projects in September

Suvic Oy started Nuolivaara and Lappfjärd windmill park projects in September. Nuolivaara will include constructing the foundations of 17 windmills for wpd construction Finland Oy. The Lappfjärd windmill park consists of a turn-key construction of the foundations of 31 windmills including 30 kV internal power grid for CPC Finland Oy and Prime Capital AG. Nuolivaara is located in Kemijärvi and Lappfjärd in the city of Kristiinankaupunki.

The estimated combined value of the two projects is about 18 million euros. The construction of Nuolivaara is expected to take place in 2021 and Lappfjärd for the most part in H1 of 2022.

In Espoo, October 27, 2021

DOVRE GROUP PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For additional information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Arve Jensen, CEO

tel. +47 90 60 78 11

arve.jensen@dovregroup.com

Sirpa Haavisto, CFO

tel. +358 20 436 2000

sirpa.haavisto@dovregroup.com

