BOTS, Inc. Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its Parkersburg, West Virginia Campus Including Bitcoin Miners Repair Training Program

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), ("BOTS" or "The Company"), a global technology conglomerate specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and warranties, announced today that the company’s subsidiary, TekX Mining and Gaming PC Solutions LLC (TekX), is now fully operating and focused on providing solutions to Bitcoin mining businesses across the nation that are facing critical trained labor shortages.



The Company has been selected as an Antminer Maintenance Training Center by Bitmain. Bitmain is the market share leader in ASIC Bitcoin Miners. As an Antminer Maintenance Training Center, the Company now hosts training classes providing educational instruction in not only basic Cryptocurrency Mining Operations but in the complete maintenance, diagnostics, and repair of Bitmain miners. There is currently estimated to be in excess of 5,000,000 miners in operations in North America. This service alone represents an enormous market potential for the company. However, this investment is merely the foundational start, as evidenced by the leasing of new manufacturing facilities which includes world-class infrastructure with plenty of room to expand.

This training center will shortly hereafter be followed by a dedicated Sustaining Engineering Services division supporting cryptocurrency mining operations, and a Best-In-Class repair and maintenance operation. This additional step enables all North American mining operations, having Chinese manufactured miners, a Safe Harbor for on-site support and miner repair. It is estimated that nearly 30% of miners in service will need technical problem diagnostic and repair services. Yes, 30% of the current 5,000,000 miners here in North America! As if this strategic vision is not enough, in addition, the Company also offers the first High-Density Electronics Warranty program specifically geared to Cryptocurrency miners. This combination of services will enable the Company to become the leader in after sales service for this new and growing industry of Cryptocurrency mining.

At the Company's new leased facility in Parkersburg, WV --- its first facility in the US --- TekX already provides students a 2-week Advanced Accredited Training program providing high-tech, hands-on training in Bitcoin mining, farm repair services and maintenance technology. This accelerated program will prepare each graduate with the required skill-set to fill high-demand careers in the emerging bitcoin mining support services industry. Upon the successful completion of this Training Program, each student shall be issued a certification, and the Company will provide assistance, if desired, in helping to identify employment opportunities. The Company views this Training Program provided by TekX as a strategic initiative intended to address both the mining industry’s urgent need for trained bitcoin miner repair as well as maintenance technicians and to support an important role in building the North American skilled workforce.

"There's never been a better time to be a trained and certified bitcoin mining technician," said Joe Florence, founder of TekX. "These high-skill jobs pay well and offer flexible career opportunities, and when combined with the industry shortage, we see the demand for our training program sky-rocketing. Cryptocurrency mining has become very popular in the past years as investors embrace the crypto asset to diversify their wealth beyond their old world investments in the traditional stock market. As demand for and interest in cryptocurrency grew, so did the number of jobs in the crypto mining industry. There are thousands of open jobs mentioning ‘bitcoin,’ ‘cryptocurrency’ and ‘blockchain’ across popular job search platforms such as LinkedIn, Indeed, ZipRecruiter and Monster.”

As announced earlier, BTZI is the first public company to offer bitcoin miner warranties to operators in North America. BOTS, Inc. has built a brand-new approach to the bitcoin miners’ extended warranties — providing a cost-effective and efficient way for Bitcoin mining farm operators to buy warranty contracts and file claims against them –which allows Bitcoin miners in North America to take their mining businesses to the next level. The warranty covers labor on all components of the bitcoin mining rig, including the availability of remote monitoring services, mining rig hardware coverage, and racking systems.

