Malmö, Sweden, October 27, 2021

Acarix granted US CPT reimbursement code for CADScor System

The editorial panel of the American Medical Association (AMA) today approved the Category III CPT® (CPT III) code application for the Acarix CADScor System®. The application was actively endorsed by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and accepted by AMA without remarks.

CPT III reimbursement codes are assigned to emerging technologies, services, and procedures. In line with the CPT III process, the new code for the CADScor® system will be published by Center for Medicare and Medicaid services (CMS) on January 1st, 2022, and accessible to US payers and providers by July 1st, 2022. Per the process, there is no specific payment amount attached to the code and Acarix will now be working with selected payors to grant the level of coverage and payment. Once a code is effective, healthcare providers will be able to submit reimbursement claims via their standard billing processes.

“This represents another strong milestone for Acarix in the US market following the FDA clearance for the CADScor system in late 2020. This is a key building block of our US commercialization strategy targeting both value-based care providers as well as fee-for-service providers, and CPT-codes are especially relevant in the latter segment. The CPT III code now enables us to initiate discussions with payors to support our US expansion”, says Per Persson, CEO of Acarix.

The Acarix CADScor® is a non-invasive, radiation free diagnostic aid powered by AI to rule out Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) with 97% accuracy in in less than 10 minutes. The CADScor® System is CE- and FDA-cleared, covered by more than 40 patents and used on over 8,000 patients with symptomatic chest pain.

Per Persson, CEO, E-mail: per.persson@acarix.com, Phone: +46 73 600 59 90

The information disclosed above is mandatory for Acarix AB (publ) to publish pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the above contact person on October 27, 2021 at 08:00 am (CET).

About Acarix:

Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Acarix’s CADScor®System uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed, and displayed as a patient specific score, the CAD-score, on the device screen. Readout is obtained in less than 10 minutes. Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScor®System thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful invasive diagnostic procedures. Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Adviser to Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.

