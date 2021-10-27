Construction contract (Porto Franco commercial building)

English Estonian

AS Nordecon group company Nordecon Betoon OÜ (brand name NOBE) and Mapri Ehitus OÜ as joint bidders entered into contract with Porto Franco OÜ for the construction of the building III of Porto Franco real estate development in Kai street Tallinn, during which a commercial building with three underground and five above-ground floors will be built. The cost of the works is 7.65 million euros plus value added tax.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 680 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.