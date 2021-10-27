English Finnish

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 October 2021 at 9:45 EEST

Transfer of shares held by Verkkokauppa.com Oyj for the payment of the remuneration to the Board of Directors - change in company’s treasury shares

Based on the decision of the Annual General Meeting held on 25 March 2021, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has today transferred a total of 4,602 treasury shares held by the Company to certain members of the Board of Directors as part of the annual fees of the Board of Directors. The payable amount of annual remuneration was paid fully in cash to Samuli Seppälä.

According the decision of the Annual General Meeting, as a rule, 50 percent of the annual Board fees will be paid in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares either purchased from the market or alternatively by using treasury shares held by the Company.

After the transfer of the shares, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj holds 323,397 treasury shares. The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were announced in a stock exchange release on March 25, 2021.





