Investor News: Invitation to North Media Q3 2021 audio cast

Investor News

27 October 2021



North Media will host an audio cast on 4 November 2021 at 11.00 (CET) following release of its Interim Report for Q3 2021 on 3 November 2021.



On the audio cast, Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Officer & CFO and Henrik Løvig, CEO of North Media Online, will provide comments on financial and operational performance, update on strategy, outlook, and answer questions. The audio cast will be conducted in English.

You can register and follow the event here.

For participation via phone, please use one of the following numbers:

Denmark: +45 78150107

Germany: +49 69222239167

Norway: +47 23963938

Sweden: +46 851999383

United Kingdom: +44 3333009272

United States: +1 6467224903

Further information

Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, +45 25 65 21 45, kw@northmedia.dk