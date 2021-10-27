Global Chemical Protective Clothing Market Report 2021 Featuring Kimberly-Clark, DuPont, Tyvek, 3M, Ansell, Drager and Respirex International

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Protective Clothing: Safeguarding Worker Health and Safety" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chemical protective clothing is indispensable in maintaining health and safety in work environments where there are potential threats from chemical, biological, radiation, thermal or nuclear hazards.

Furthermore, the importance of protecting against such hazards has risen sharply in recent years. This reflects the fact that a significant number of incidents involve hazardous materials-many of which are life threatening-and this number is growing.

Meanwhile, awareness of the importance of personal protective equipment (PPE) has been raised by the increasingly familiar sight of emergency workers in head-to-toe ensembles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has also led to greater recognition of brands of chemical protective fabrics which are used in the manufacture of workwear for firefighters, medical staff, the military and those who are directly involved with the handling of chemicals on a regular basis.

Well known chemical protective fabric brands include: KleenGuard, which is supplied by Kimberly-Clark; Tychem, which is supplied by DuPont; and Tyvek, which is also supplied by DuPont. In the chemical protective clothing field, the market for single-use garments is dominated by 3M, DuPont and Kimberly-Clark while much of the market for reusable garments is dominated by Ansell, Drager and Respirex International (Respirex).

Looking ahead, future growth in the market for chemical protective clothing will be underpinned by product innovation, stringent occupational safety regulations and the threat of outbreaks of disease and acts of terrorism. As a result, the prospects for this market are brighter than for many other segments of the performance apparel industry.

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION

APPLICATIONS OF CHEMICAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING

THE NEED FOR CHEMICAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING

Health threatening incidents

Rising incidence of biological hazards

Rising incidence of cyber attacks

Health and safety regulations

CHEMICALS AND THEIR HAZARDS

Toxic industrial chemicals

Chemical warfare agents

KEY PERFORMANCE REQUIREMENTS OF CHEMICAL

PROTECTIVE CLOTHING

Chemical penetration

Chemical permeation

Chemical degradation

Abrasion

Other performance features

MATERIALS USED TO PRODUCE CHEMICAL PROTECTIVE

CLOTHING

Nonwoven fabrics

SMS polypropylene nonwoven fabrics

Nonwoven fabrics coated with or laminated to microporous films

Flash spun polyethylene nonwoven fabrics

Woven fabrics

Impermeable materials

TYPES, METHOD OF SELECTION AND CLASSIFICATION OF

CHEMICAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING

Types of chemical protective clothing

Single-use garments

Limited-use garments

Reusable garments

Selection of chemical protective clothing

Classification of chemical protective clothing

CHEMICAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING ENSEMBLES

Design of chemical protective clothing

Accessories used for chemical protection

STANDARDS FOR CHEMICAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING

SPECIALISTS IN CHEMICAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING AND

EXAMPLES OF THEIR PRODUCTS

3M: protective coveralls

Alpha Solway: Chemcre8

Ansell: AlphaTec

Asatex: CaseONE

Delta Plus: Deltatek 5000

Drager: CPS 5900

DuPont: Tychem and Tyvek

Honeywell: Ne-Hon 5+

International Enviroguard: MicroGuard

Kappler: Frontline 500

Kimberly-Clark: KleenGuard A20 coveralls

Lakeland Industries: Interceptor Plus

Respirex International (Respirex): GLS 300C

MSA Safety: SavOx

OUTLOOK

Companies Mentioned

KleenGuard

Tychem

Tyvek

3M

DuPont

Kimberly-Clark

Ansell

Drager

Respirex International (Respirex)

