Global Chemical Protective Clothing Market Report 2021 Featuring Kimberly-Clark, DuPont, Tyvek, 3M, Ansell, Drager and Respirex International

Chemical protective clothing is indispensable in maintaining health and safety in work environments where there are potential threats from chemical, biological, radiation, thermal or nuclear hazards.
Furthermore, the importance of protecting against such hazards has risen sharply in recent years. This reflects the fact that a significant number of incidents involve hazardous materials-many of which are life threatening-and this number is growing.
Meanwhile, awareness of the importance of personal protective equipment (PPE) has been raised by the increasingly familiar sight of emergency workers in head-to-toe ensembles during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic has also led to greater recognition of brands of chemical protective fabrics which are used in the manufacture of workwear for firefighters, medical staff, the military and those who are directly involved with the handling of chemicals on a regular basis.
Well known chemical protective fabric brands include: KleenGuard, which is supplied by Kimberly-Clark; Tychem, which is supplied by DuPont; and Tyvek, which is also supplied by DuPont. In the chemical protective clothing field, the market for single-use garments is dominated by 3M, DuPont and Kimberly-Clark while much of the market for reusable garments is dominated by Ansell, Drager and Respirex International (Respirex).
Looking ahead, future growth in the market for chemical protective clothing will be underpinned by product innovation, stringent occupational safety regulations and the threat of outbreaks of disease and acts of terrorism. As a result, the prospects for this market are brighter than for many other segments of the performance apparel industry.
