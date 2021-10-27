New York, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tow Prepreg Market by Resin Type, Fiber Type, Application, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835370/?utm_source=GNW

However, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the end use industries has affected the tow prepreg market adversely.



The pressure vessels application is the largest segment in terms of value and volume.

Tow prepregs are increasingly used in pressure vessels applications.Tow prepregs are widely used in the manufacturing of type-3 and type-4 cylinders.



These cylinders offer numerous advantages over other cylinders regarding weight reduction, longer lifespan, and excellent tensile strength.A pressure vessel is primarily used in the oil & gas industry.



However, since the past few years, aerospace & defense and automotive & transportation are also shifting towards the use of composite pressure vessels, which in turn is augmenting the demand for tow prepreg in the pressure vessels application.



The oil & gas end-use industry dominates the global tow prepreg market in 2020

The demand for tow prepreg in oil & gas industry is expected to increase during the forecast period.Oil & gas is one of the world’s largest industries.



Globally, in terms of value, oil & gas exports were higher than 30% of the total global exports.FRP tanks are widely used in the oil & gas industry for storage, and nowadays, tank manufacturers are increasingly manufacturing these tanks using tow prepregs through the filament winding process.



These storage tanks have high strength and long life to avoid the need for early replacement.Using tow prepreg-based tanks instead of steel tanks helps increase the durability of the tank and reduces the cost of replacement which is increasing its demand in this industry.



In addition to this, the growth of oil & gas industry is rising in developing nations, principally Asia Pacific and Latin America which will aso augment the market growth of tow prepreg.



Europe to lead the Tow prepreg during the forecast period

Europe is projected to have the largest share in the tow prepreg and will expand significantly by 2026.This dominance is attributed to the presence of large aerospace & automotive companies such as Airbus, BAE Systems, BMW and other prominent manufacturers in the region.



The increasing use of tow prepregs in the automotive, wind energy, aerospace & defense industries in Germany and France is also driving the market in Europe.Germany is the largest automotive market in Europe.



OEMs in this country are under significant pressure from government and environmental agencies to reduce carbon emissions.This has led to the increased usage of tow prepregs by OEMs in cars.



Furthermore, the region is home to some of the prominent players of the tow prepreg market including SGL Carbon SE (Germany).

This study has been validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 37%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 30%

• By Designation- C Level- 33%, Director Level- 27%, and Executives- 40%

• By Region- North America- 22%, Europe- 40%, Asia Pacific (APAC) - 20%, Latin America-3%, Middle East & Africa (MEA)-15%,



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:

• TCR Composites (US)

• SGL Carbon SE (Germany)

• ENEOS Holdings, Inc (Japan)

• Teijin Limited (Japan)

• Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc (US)

• Hexcel Corporation (US)

• Porcher Industries (France)

• Red Composites (England)

• Vitech Composites (France)

• Arisawa Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Toray Industries, Inc (Japan)

• 3M (US)



Research Coverage

This report covers the global tow prepreg and forecasts the market size until 2026.It includes the following market segmentation-By resin type (Epoxy, Phenolic, Others), By fiber type (Carbon, Glass, Others), By application (Pressure Vessels, Scuba Tanks, Oxygen Cylinders, Others), By end-use industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Sports Recreational, Oil & Gas, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2026.



Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, have been discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global Tow prepreg.



Key benefits of buying the report:



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the global tow prepreg comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across different verticals and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the tow prepreg and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to better their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, expansion, and acquisition.



Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall tow prepreg and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835370/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________