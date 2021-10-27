The gesture recognition and touchless sensing market is projected to reach USD 37.6 billion by 2026 from USD 13.6 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology, Type, Product, Industry and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04801486/?utm_source=GNW

Due to advancements in technology and the emergence of new business models as well as new infrastructural developments in the developing cities of the region, the gesture recognition and touchless sensing market is exhibiting an upbeat outlook. The growing awareness of hygiene and advancement of security standards would further fuel the adoption of gesture recognition and touchless sensings in APAC. Furthermore, growth in end-use sectors and mounting investments from government bodies are also favoring the growth of the gesture recognition and touchless sensing market in the region.



The touchless technology segment is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period

Touchless technology combines linguistics with wireless signals to analyze, judge, and integrate human gestures and sensing by using intelligent algorithms.Gesture recognition is achieved with the help of machine learning technologies.



Touchless technology is affected by some objective factors, such as the user’s position and non-line of sight conditions.Touchless user interface (TUI) is an emerging type of technology concerning gesture control.



TUI is the process of commanding the computer via body motion and gestures without touching a keyboard, mouse, or screen.Touchless gesture recognition in a vehicle improves safety while driving.



The less time the driver spends navigating through menus, the more time focused on the road. The touchless technology market is expected to dominate the gesture recognition and touchless sensing market, by technology, during the forecast period. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the larger customer base for touchless technologies. The consumer electronics industry has largely adopted touch-based gesture recognition technology due to its low cost and increased use by original equipment manufacturers. Touch-based technology is also largely used in gaming and automotive applications due to the emerging human-machine interaction technology for touch-based gesture recognition.

The high growth rate throughout the forecast period for touchless devices is due to the enhanced user experience while operating touchless devices.



The online type segment, of the gesture recognition market, is projected to hold a larger share during the forecast period

Online gesture recognition is used to scale or rotate a tangible object and control a machine or a computer in real-time.Also called direct manipulation gestures, it lets the user interact with objects and impose changes viewable as done to them.



Online gestures are regarded as direct manipulation, such as scaling and rotating.In contrast, offline gestures are usually processed after the interaction is finished—for example, a circle is drawn to activate a context menu.



Offline gesture recognition is a relatively newer technology than online gesture recognition, owing to which the rate of recognition in offline gestures is lower than that of online gestures.

The gesture recognition and touchless sensing market in APAC is projected to have the highest CARG during the forecast period (2021-2026)

The gesture recognition and touchless sensing market in APAC comprises China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the Rest of APAC, which primarily includes Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.It is expected to be the fastest-growing market for gesture recognition and touchless sensing during the forecast period.



Developing countries in the Asia Pacific region also have vast growth potential and a favorable environment for product manufacturers.Therefore, the touchless sensing market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



The increasing number of smart city and smart infrastructure projects undertaken by the governments will create several opportunities for gesture recognition and touchless sensing in the next few years.The increasing awareness regarding hygiene and advanced security standards in emerging countries, such as India and China, are propelling the growth of the gesture recognition and touchless sensing market.



Moreover, governments give prime importance to security in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Moreover, the growing demand for gesture-enabled products, such as smartphones, laptops and tablets, and smart TVs, is expected to propel the growth of the gesture recognition market in APAC. The biometrics market in the APAC region is set to grow owing to technological advancements in biometric technology and the low costs of biometric equipment. The increasing security concerns in the region’s major countries have driven the need for accurate and reliable biometric systems. The e-passport program has picked up pace in many countries, and the Aadhaar number initiative by the Indian government has created an increasing demand for touchless biometrics. The demand for touchless biometrics is on the rise owing to the accuracy of biometric systems. Contactless biometric solutions are more hygienic as compared to touch-based biometric systems. The huge demand for smartphones and tablets is a prominent driver for the gesture recognition market in the APAC region. This is evident with the number of products launched from the OEMs in the last two years.



The major companies in the gesture recognition and touchless sensing market are Microsoft Corporation (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), Google LLC (US), Sony Depthsensing Solutions SA/NV (Belgium), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany), GestureTek (Canada), OmniVision Technologies (US), IrisGuard (UK), Cipia (Israel), Elliptic Laboratories (Norway), XYZ Interactive (Canada), pmdtechnologies ag (Germany), Oblong Industries Inc. (US), Gesture Research (India), PointGrab Inc. (Israel), ESPROS Photonics (Switzerland), HID Global Corporation (US), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Ultraleap (UK), German Autolabs (Germany), iProov Ltd. (UK), Qualcomm (US) and Toposens (Germany).



