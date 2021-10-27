Global $18.94 Billion Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, & 2030F

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags market is expected to grow from $10.53 billion in 2020 to $12.21 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The market is expected to reach $18.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.6%.



Major players in the radiofrequency identification (RFID) tags market are Avery Dennison, Zebra Technologies, Honeywell, NXP Semiconductors, Impinj Inc., Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd., ams AG, Atmel Corp, Alien Technology, Smartrac N.V., GAO RFID Inc., The Tag Factory, and MOJIX.



RFID companies are increasingly implementing advanced technologies such as IoT and Big Data which is a growing trend in the market. With the help of IoT, RFID tags can connect objects into a network and make them create and send data. It assists in the real-time monitoring of tagged objects and the creation of a system of connected devices that broadcast information about their position, conditions, and quantities in real-time.Many of these devices will be RFID-enabled and will be found in hospitals, emergency departments, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities.



The rising e-commerce and online retail sales are expected to propel the growth of the RFID tags market in the forecast period. E-commerce (electronic commerce) is the buying and marketing of goods and services over a computer network, most often the internet, as well as the exchange of payments and information. RFID technology gives e-commerce organizations a better picture of the supply chain, allowing them to find what they need to fulfill a customer's request.

For instance, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report, in 2019 worldwide e-commerce sales increased to $26.7 trillion. In the USA, online retail sales increased from 11% in 2019 to 14% in 2020. Therefore, the rising e-commerce and online retail sales drive the growth of the RFID tags market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market Characteristics



3. Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags



5. Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market, Segmentation by Tag Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Active RFID

Passive RFID

6.2. Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market, Segmentation by Material, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Plastic

Paper

Glass

Others

6.3. Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market, Segmentation by Frequency , Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Low Frequency

High Frequency

Ultra High Frequency

6.4. Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Agriculture

Retail and Wholesale

Healthcare

BFSI

Transpiration and Logistics

Education

Others

7. Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Avery Dennison

Zebra Technologies

Honeywell

NXP Semiconductors

Impinj

Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.

ams AG

Atmel Corp

Alien Technology

Smartrac N.V.

GAO RFID Inc.

The Tag Factory

MOJIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/57f4nu