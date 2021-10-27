Global $1.14 Billion Transformer Winding Machines Markets to 2025 & 2030: Focus on Power, Automobile, Electrical, Electronics, Healthcare, & Aerospace and Defense Industries

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformer Winding Machines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transformer winding machines market is expected to grow from $0.83 billion in 2020 to $0.89 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The market is expected to reach $1.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.3%.



Major players in the transformer winding machines market are SILMEK SRL, ACME Electronics, Synthesis Winding Technologies, Sagar Industries, Specific Mechatronics, Transwind Technologies, Tesca Technologies, Keshav Precision Products, KB Machineries, Young Technocrafts, Formertron Engineering Pvt Ltd, Transwind Technologies, Sanghani Electricals, Associated Technocrats, and H. K. Enterprises.



The main types of transformer winding machines are automatic, semi-automatic, and manual. Automatic transformer winding machines are digitally controlled winding machines that are efficient. These automatic transformer winding machines help to cut down on electricity waste. The different applications of transformer winding machines include power, automobile, electrical, electronics, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and others.



North America was the largest region in the transformer winding machines market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the transformer winding machines market. Major companies operating in the transformer winding sector are focused on developing technological solutions for the transformer winding market to strengthen their position.



In June 2021, KAMIC Group AB, a Sweden-based company that manufactures communication equipment acquired Talema Group for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, KAMIC Group AB expands its geographical presence which adds value to the existing business. Talema Group is a US-based manufacturer of magnetic components such as transformers, toroids, inductors, and chokes with associated design work.



The increase in demand for electric vehicles is contributing to the growth of the transformer winding machines market over the coming years. In electric vehicles, the auxiliary battery provides electricity to power the vehicle, and the car charger port is used to connect to an external power source to charge the vehicle.

Charging stations are connected to the grid, which requires transformers to efficiently operate the power supply. The increased demand for transformers propels the requirement for transformer winding machines. Therefore, the increasing demand for electric vehicles propels the growth of the transformer winding machines market.



The countries covered in the transformer winding machines market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Transformer Winding Machines Market Characteristics



3. Transformer Winding Machines Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Transformer Winding Machines



5. Transformer Winding Machines Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Transformer Winding Machines Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Transformer Winding Machines Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Transformer Winding Machines Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Transformer Winding Machines Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

6.2. Global Transformer Winding Machines Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Power

Automobile

Electrical

Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Others

7. Transformer Winding Machines Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Transformer Winding Machines Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Transformer Winding Machines Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

SILMEK SRL

ACME Electronics

Synthesis Winding Technologies

Sagar Industries

Specific Mechatronics

Transwind Technologies

Tesca Technologies

Keshav Precision Products

KB Machineries

Young Technocrafts

Formertron Engineering Pvt Ltd

Transwind Technologies

Sanghani Electricals

Associated Technocrats

H. K. Enterprises

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zgacf