Worldwide Probiotics Industry to 2026 - Rising Potential of Probiotics That Can Replace Pharmaceutical Agents Presents Opportunities

The Global Probiotics Market size was estimated at USD 47.28 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 50.99 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.17% reaching USD 75.78 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Probiotics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Function, the market was studied across Carcass Yield, Gut Health, Immunity, Nutrition, and Productivity.

Based on Source, the market was studied across Bacteria and Yeast. The Bacteria is further studied across Bifidobacterium, Lactobacilli, and Streptococcus Thermophilus.

Based on Form, the market was studied across Liquide and Solid.

Based on Distribution, the market was studied across Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online, Pharmacies/Drugstores, and Specialty Stores.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Dietary Supplements, Feed, and Functional Food & Beverages.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Probiotics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Probiotics Market, including Alltech, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bio Armor Developpement S.A.R.L., BioCC OU, Calpis Co., Ltd., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Greentech SA, Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand Inc., Land O'lakes, Inc., Lesaffre & CIE, Lifeway Foods Inc., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd, Nestle S.A, Novozymes A/S, Probi AB, Probiotical SpA, Provita Eurotech Limited, Reckitt Benckiser LLC, Roelmi HPC, Sabinsa Corporation, Schouw & Co., and Synbio Tech Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Probiotics Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Probiotics Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Probiotics Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Probiotics Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Probiotics Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Probiotics Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Probiotics Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Rising inclination towards preventive healthcare

5.2.2. Health benefits offered by probiotic foods

5.2.3. Recent development of efficient probiotic strains

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Possible harmful effects of probiotics like infections, production of harmful substances by the probiotic microorganisms

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Add value to probiotic product

5.4.2. Rising potential of probiotics that can replace pharmaceutical agents

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Stringent government regulations and high development cost



6. Probiotics Market, by Function

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Carcass Yield

6.3. Gut Health

6.4. Immunity

6.5. Nutrition

6.6. Productivity



7. Probiotics Market, by Source

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Bacteria

7.2.1. Bifidobacterium

7.2.2. Lactobacilli

7.2.3. Streptococcus Thermophilus

7.3. Yeast



8. Probiotics Market, by Form

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Liquide

8.3. Solid



9. Probiotics Market, by Distribution

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

9.3. Online

9.4. Pharmacies/Drugstores

9.5. Specialty Stores



10. Probiotics Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Dietary Supplements

10.3. Feed

10.4. Functional Food & Beverages



11. Americas Probiotics Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Probiotics Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Probiotics Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. Alltech

15.2. Archer Daniels Midland Co.

15.3. Bio Armor Developpement S.A.R.L.

15.4. BioCC OU

15.5. Calpis Co., Ltd.

15.6. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

15.7. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

15.8. Evonik Industries AG

15.9. Greentech SA

15.10. Kerry Group PLC

15.11. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

15.12. Lallemand Inc.

15.13. Land O'lakes, Inc.

15.14. Lesaffre & CIE

15.15. Lifeway Foods Inc.

15.16. Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

15.17. Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd.

15.18. Nestle S.A

15.19. Novozymes A/S

15.20. Probi AB

15.21. Probiotical SpA

15.22. Provita Eurotech Limited

15.23. Reckitt Benckiser LLC

15.24. Roelmi HPC

15.25. Sabinsa Corporation

15.26. Schouw & Co.

15.27. Synbio Tech Inc.



16. Appendix

