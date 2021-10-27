North America oil & gas analytics market size to grow substantially during 2021-2027

Pune, India, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, North America oil & gas analytics market is anticipated to amass notable gains during 2021-2027, primarily due to advent of efficient real time data analytics and escalating demand for advanced configuration control.

The study provides valuable insights to the regional landscape of the industry. It enlists all the leading players defining the competitive hierarchy of the business sphere along with other crucial attributes related to them. Lastly, the report sheds light on the different strategies adopted by the mentioned companies to strengthen their footprint in the overall market.

For the unversed, a host of analytics engine helps to generate a massive chunk of operational and financial data. This has allowed for integration of advanced technologies such as IoT and process automation to analyze oil & gas data. In addition, low ownership cost, surging product optimization, and expanding reservoirs are also adding considerable momentum to industry progression.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4229262/

Elaborating market segmentation

By deployment type, the marketplace is fragmented into on premise, and hosted, whereas the service segment is further bifurcated into professional, cloud, and integration. Among these, the cloud segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. Cloud services allow for prompt data recovery and provide access to unlimited storage as well as flexibility of data management.

In terms of application, North America oil & gas analytics market is split into upstream, midstream, and upstream. Analysts claim that upstream segment is poised to expand substantially over 2021-2027 owing to the adoption of Big Data analytics to boost fluid front monitoring geophones, carbon capture, and channel counting. Moreover, oil & gas companies are also likely to use big data for customizing predictive models which can help to determine equipment failures.

Expounding regional landscape

Regionally speaking, U.S. market is projected to amass considerable gains during 2021-2027, primarily driven by the expansion of oil and shale gas reservoirs, growing focus on maintenance cost reduction, and refinement equipment downtime. According to a data released by EIA, in 2019 proved reserves of crude oil reached nearly 367 million barrels in the country.

Also, the pandemic outbreak has severely affected the oil and gas industry in the U.S. leading to production cuts to slowing of production. This in turn has compelled traders to adopt digital solutions for cost optimization and other crucial activities.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/north-america-oil-gas-analytics-market-statistics

Highlighting the competitive hierarchy

Key players operating in North America oil & gas analytics market are Enverus Inc., The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Capgemini SE, SAS Institute Inc., Hitachi Ltd, International Business Machines Corporation, Teradata Operations Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Tableau Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Accenture plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and SAP SE.

North America Oil & Gas Analytics Market, by Deployment (Revenue, USD, 2017-2027)

On Premise

Hosted





North America Oil & Gas Analytics Market, by Service (Revenue, USD, 2017-2027)

Professional

Cloud

Integration





North America Oil & Gas Analytics Market, by Application (Revenue, USD,2017-2027)

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream





North America Oil & Gas Analytics Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD, 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





North America Oil & Gas Analytics Market, Competitive Hierarchy (Revenue, USD, 2017-2027)

Enverus Inc.

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Capgemini SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Teradata Operations Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Tableau Software Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Accenture plc

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE





Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

1.1. Research methodology

1.2. List of data sources

1.2.1. Primary

1.2.2. Secondary

Chapter 2. Market Snapshot

2.1. North America oil & gas analytics market snapshot

Chapter 3. North America Oil & Gas Analytics Industry Trends

3.1. Industry coverage

3.2. Industry size & forecast, 2017 - 2027

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.3.1. Company product snapshot

3.4. Innovation Landscape

3.5. COVID-19 impact on the industry outlook

3.6. Regulatory norms & directives

3.7. Drivers & restraints

3.7.1. Market drivers

3.7.2. Market restraints

3.8. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.9. Product growth mapping

Chapter 4. North America Oil & Gas Analytics Market, By Deployment (USD)

4.1. North America oil & gas analytics market share by deployment, 2020 & 2027

4.2. On Premise

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2021 - 2027

4.3. Hosted

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2021 - 2027

Chapter 5. North America Oil & Gas Analytics Market, By Service (USD)

5.1. North America oil & gas analytics market share by service, 2020 & 2027

5.2. Professional

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2021 - 2027

5.3. Cloud

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2021 - 2027

5.4. Integration

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2021 - 2027

Chapter 6. North America Oil & Gas Analytics Market, By Application (USD)

6.1. North America oil & gas analytics market share by application, 2020 & 2027

6.2. Upstream

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2021 - 2027

6.3. Midstream

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2021 - 2027

6.4. Downstream

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2021 - 2027

Chapter 7. North America Oil & Gas Analytics Market, By Country (USD)





Related Report:

Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2025



Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market is estimated to reach over USD 1.5 trillion by 2025. Increasing accessibility and production from offshore gas fields owing to advancing technologies will foster the gas pipeline infrastructure market growth. Prevailing government initiatives for improving the inadequate gas distribution and transmission infrastructure to facilitate the domestic and international trade will enhance the business outlook. Rising dependency on imported natural gas coupled with limited interstate pipeline network will augment the business landscape. Growing demand for clean energy primarily across the commercial and residential sector will drive the gas pipeline infrastructure market. Ongoing coal to gas switch coupled with rapid industrialization will drive the industry growth. Rising adoption of natural gas across the power generation, manufacturing and chemical plants will complement the industry landscape. In addition, strict industry norms along with sincere government measures to confront the universal climate change will further stimulate the product adoption.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.