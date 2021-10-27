The New Holland Agriculture T6 Methane Power Tractor wins ‘Sustainable Tractor of the Year’ at EIMA





London, October 27, 2021

New Holland Agriculture, a global agriculture brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), has been awarded the prestigious title of ‘Sustainable Tractor of the Year 2022’ for its T6 Methane Power, the world’s first production methane tractor, at the EIMA Agricultural Trade Show in Bologna, Italy. The award is determined by a jury of leading farm equipment journalists from Europe’s top agricultural publications.

New Holland Agriculture is now manufacturing series production units at the brand’s Basildon, UK tractor plant, with a growing number of units currently in operation. The T6 Methane Power tractor originated from New Holland Agriculture’s pioneering work on the use of alternative fuels through its Clean Energy Leader strategy. It marks a significant milestone on the journey to decarbonizing agriculture.

Using methane as a fuel creates a circular energy system wherein farmers produce fuel from waste products. New Holland Agriculture’s T6 Methane Power tractor is a key enabler for this circular process and demonstrates CNH Industrial’s longstanding commitment to sustainable farming.

The T6 Methane Power tractor provides valuable economic and practical advantages to biogas plant operators, farmers with access to the gas network, and governments looking to reduce their emissions footprint by expanding their fleets of Compressed Natural Gas vehicles. Watch an example of how it can fit within an existing biogas reality HERE.

