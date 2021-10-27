New York, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Release Agents Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06155719/?utm_source=GNW

However, since the food industry was overburdened with the responsibility of meeting requirements in the time of emergency, especially during the lockdown period, release agents were consumed in large quantities. Thus, their market witnessed a surge in demand, as consumers emptied the snacks and convenient food shelves at grocery stores and supermarkets.



Release agents, or parting agents, are substances that are used in production facilities as a barrier between the product and the mold, belt, or pan. A release agent is used to coat the surface where the product is going to be sitting so that the high temperatures and chemicals don’t make the products stick to the surface. This substance also serves to stop the food items from getting contaminated with the material of the surfaces that they sit on. Due to this, release agents are also often referred to as lubricants, but that could be misleading because lubricating isn’t the only function of release agents.



On the basis ofingredients, the scope of the market include emulsifiers, vegetable oils, wax & wax esters, and antioxidants. Different ingredients and a specific manufacturing process are chosen, depending on the properties of the ingredients and the desired end application. Recently, the demand for non-hydrogenated vegetable oils has been on the rise, as it helps increase the shelf-life of the final product.



Key Market Trends



Wide Applications and Functionality



With change in people lifestyle, busy schedule, and health concern worldwide, people are inclining towards processed foods for food safety and storage. Processed food such as cooked, dried, canned, frozen food need some release agents that aid in the separation of food from pan, tray and other packaging materials. The release agents market is witnessing maximum growth owing to good physical stability, release agents are easy to apply by spraying, increasing use of natural or organic agents which have a favorable impact on release agents and demand for bakery products.Moreover, changing in the eating habits, and growing industrial food productions are some other factors expected to flourish the Release Agents market. Based on application, bakery release agent leads the market with its several categories such as trough grease, divider oil, bread pan oil, pan grease and specialty release agents which helps to eliminate sticking points, make the mold or tray hydrophobic, and form an uninterrupted film between the surfaces. The use of fatty acid in vegetable oil helps in oxidation stability and has a propensity to polymerization.



Europe Holds a Significant Market Share



The market is driven by the increased use of release agents in the baking industry, growth in demand for natural sources of ingredients, research & development driving innovation, and increase in consumer awareness & health concerns. The demand for vegetable oil is growing, which contain natural ingredients, particularly in developed regions, which is also positively impacting its market. United Kingdom market is the one of the most potential and sustainable market for release agents in Europe. The growing food & beverage industry witnesses a significant demand for vegetable oils used in food products. Further, Germany is famous for its cookies and bread types and bread is considered a cultural heritage in Germany. The integration of traditional methods with cutting edge technology along with the proper use of release agents ensures a high number of bread varieties and high-quality standards. This is one of the driving factors of food release agents market in the European region.



Competitive Landscape



The market studied is highly fragmented, with major players, namely Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.?, Cargil Inc, Avatar Corp. and Vantage Specialty Chemicals among others in the global food release agents market. Established as well as emerging players in the market are focusing on development of new products with increasing demand for products with versatile properties. In order to attain a larger share in the market studied, manufacturers are revitalizing their product portfolios by investing in research and development to launch application-specific products. For instance, Lasenor Emul, SL has formed a joint venture with Simmons Grain Co; The aim is to produce in Salem, OH, United States, a full set of Organic Soya Lecithin products, suitable for different Food and Feed applications.



