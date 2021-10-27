New York, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Emulsifiers Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06155678/?utm_source=GNW

Food supply chains have demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of these stresses. COVID-19 had opted the manufacturers to look for high-quality ingredients and products for the consumers. Consumers are ready to pay a higher amount given the high quality of the product. This has resulted in manufacturers focusing more on maintaining a strong relationship with the value chain stakeholders.



The pandemic period has seen a lot of food stockpiling of food done by common people. The food stocks, along with the regular consumables, also included a lot of bakery goods like bread, biscuits, etc., which in turn led to increasing in demand for emulsifiers by the baking organizations. This is a critical factor boosting the adoption of emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers during the crisis period. However, disruptions in supply chains in terms of raw materials will hamper market developments in the short term.



The demand for emulsifiers is increasing worldwide, owing to their versatile applications. For example, sustainably-sourced emulsifiers are used in food packaging. Moreover, new, innovative emulsifiers with enhanced functionalities are being developed to render added properties to beverages. The beverage sector is one of the largest ones globally.



Soy lecithin, monoglycerides and diglycerides, polysorbates, and sorbitan monostearate are some of the most commonly used specialty food emulsifiers. These have various functional properties, such as protein strengthening, starch complexing, and aerating.



Bakery products, such as bread, make up a major part of the European diet. Thus, the increasing demand for dough strengthening and softening emulsifiers is propelling the usage of bakery emulsifiers, such as lecithin. The market witnesses a good level of demand from the confectionery, dairy, and meat products markets as well.



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand for Specialty Food Ingredients in Various Applications



Speciality ingredients, such as preservatives, starch, sweeteners, flavours, emulsifiers, enzymes, cultures, and texturants, record a wide range of applications in the food and beverage industry. Preservatives help in slowing down the product spoilage, especially in dairy and bakery applications caused by mold, air, bacteria, fungi, or yeast. In addition to maintaining the quality of the food, they also help control contamination. With the rise in demand for functional food, companies are coming up with fortified ingredients enriched with protein and amino acids and omega-3 fatty acids in milk-based products, juices, spreads, salad dressings, sauces, breakfast cereals, baked goods, sauces, infant formulas, and baby foods. With robust demand for speciality ingredients with an improved nutrient profile in various applications, like dairy, bakery, sauces, dressings, and condiments. The market for additives, such as emulsifiers, is expected to grow rapidly, due to the increasing use of ingredients, like soy, lecithin, etc.



Europe is Expected to Dominate the Global Food Emulsifiers Market



The European Union has always been very stringent with the food laws. Associations, such as the European Food Emulsifier Manufacturers Association (EFEMA), were formed to support and promote the use of emulsifiers produced for the European food industry. The food and beverage sector in the region accounts for the considerable market share of the dairy and meat industry, hence portraying the potential market for food emulsifiers by the application in respective segments. Observing the excellent performance of this industry, manufacturers are focusing on developing the benchmark product in the range of food emulsifiers for increasing productivity and their respective shelf life.



Competitive Landscape



The key players in the market studied include IFF, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Corbion NV, Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd, Lonza Group AG, BASF SE,Ingredion Incorporated, ADM, Stepan Co. and Kerry Group, along with many private and domestic players operating in the regional and country-level markets. In order to increase their market shares, companies are focusing on developing new and innovative products, by targeting the new formulation for food emulsifiers. Moreover, companies are focusing on increasing production capacities of their existing plants, while investing in R&D activities. Thus, the market studied is expected to witness numerous product launches during the forecast period.



