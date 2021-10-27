New York, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Passive Electronic Components Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126859/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing adoption of digitalization coupled with increased connectivity and mobility demand is further increasing the complexity of electronics. This is accelerating the demand for passive components in electronics. The outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 and its impact on the passive electronic components decreased operation levels across the supply chain on the component production and raw material production level. This represents a fall in sales among various regions and countries. However, the Japanese vendors and allied factories in the region remained stable.



Key Highlights

Consumer electronics holds the highest consumption of inductors. Inductors are used for power supply in various complex circuits, to manage the current, and as a filter to cut off undesirable frequencies.? Consumer goods, such as television sets, wearable devices, and computing devices, keep a steady demand for inductors. However, the newer trend for connected and smart devices is going to see increased circuitry, leading to an increased demand for inductors in the near future. ?

Multi-layered inductors have gained popularity in the market, allowing manufacturers to design different shapes and geometries of inductors based on the requirements from the OEMs of electronic devices. With the consumer electronics industry being driven by the continued innovation in product design, the market is expected to experience more collaborative developments during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the PCB miniaturization, advancements in semiconductor and circuit architectures paved the way for the demand for capacitors in smartphones to increase. On-board capacitor deployments in smartphones are typically in the form of multilayer ceramic capacitors class I or class II technology. With 5G adoption, more capacitors will be demanded to suffice the higher efficiency needs. However, since the circuitry for cameras, motors, and speakers requires higher voltage and frequency, multiple inductors are used within a single mobile phone. Accessories, like adapters and headphones, also have inductors in them, hence, making the smartphone segment the biggest consumer of inductors.?

Apart from consumer electronics, the automotive industry witnessed an augmented demand for electronic components, owing to the expected growth in the need for electric vehicles, connected cars, and autonomous driving cars over the coming years. Furthermore, the vendors in the market are focusing on offering solutions specific to the industry. For instance, in March 2020, KEMET introduced metal composite power inductors for automotive applications. Such developments are expected to increase over the coming years, driving the demand for passive electronics.

However, passive electronic component manufacturers have been witnessing increasing costs in feedstock metals for the last two years. The higher metal prices are significantly impacting the mass-produced electronic components consumed in the consumer electronics and automotive sectors. The variable costs to produce passive electronic components is around 40-50%, and the fixed cost is around 15-20%.



Key Market Trends



Automotive Industry Expected to Show Significant Adoption



In the automotive sector, rising functionality is resulting in a more significant number of motors and ECUs, but at the same time, the mounting area for applications is limited. As a result, high-density mounting increases, spurring the demand for components including compact, power shunt resistors.

For instance, in February 2020, ROHM launched a shunt resistor, GMR50 series, that delivers 4W rated power (at electrode temperature TK=90°C) in the compact 5.0 mm × 2.5 mm size, and it is helpful for current detection in motors and power supply circuits utilized in automotive systems.

Owing to emission and energy concerns, electric vehicles have gained significant prominence. Most electric vehicles utilize regenerative braking that recuperates energy lost through braking and returns it to the battery to significantly increase the range, motivating automotive vendors to invest in the market studied.

In March 2020, KEMET Corporation launched new metal composite power inductors, which are ideal for the increasing demands of the automotive market. These new inductors are used in DC to DC switching power supplies, which play an essential role in the growing electrification of modern vehicles.

Also, resistors are ideal for automotive technicians for diagnosing and testing sensors and monitored circuits. For instance, in March 2020, KOA introduced a new range of wire wound and metal oxide high-power resistors in a ceramic case, which is used for automotive pre-charge and discharge applications.



Asia Pacific to Witness Significant Growth in the Market



The growing electronics industry is attracting several MNCs to set up manufacturing plants in Asian countries either independently or through a joint venture with different regional companies. This includes large global organizations such as Tyco Electronics, FCI OEN, Molex, Vishay, and EPCOS, further anticipated to boost the local manufacturing activity of resistors in the Asia Pacific region.

Also, several technological advancements, such as the exponential growth of smartphones in the region, coupled with the number of smartphone users in the countries, have been growing, which is poised to drive the market studied in this region.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is on the path to becoming the world’s largest 5G region by 2025, led by pioneering 5G markets, such as Australia, China, Japan, and South Korea, according to the latest edition of GSMA’s Mobile Economy report. The number of commercial 5G network launches in these markets is expected to reach 675 million by 2025, which is more than half of the total global 5G launches.

Electric vehicle sales are witnessing demand in the region, with China and Japan being the major contributors. The sales of battery electric vehicles across the Asia Pacific region increased from 25.27 thousand units in 2012 to over 100 thousand units in 2020.



Competitive Landscape



The Competitive Landscape of the Passive Electronic Components Market is fragmented owing to the presence of several market players globally. The market players are making several product developments and innovations to capture the maximum market share. Moreover, the market players are considering strategic partnerships and investments to gain maximum market traction.



May 2021 - TDK Corporation launched a new series of EPCOS power capacitors for DC link applications. The new capacitors are available for rated voltages of 700 V DC to 2000 V DC and cover a capacitance range of 20 µF to 270 µF.

March 2021 - Vishay Intertechnology introduced a new Automotive Grade through-hole inductor that delivers a 420 A saturation current for 30% inductance reduction in a compact 1500 case size. For automotive applications, the IHXL-1500VZ-5A offers very low typical DCR down to 0.12 m? and continuous high-temperature operation to +155 °C.

January 2021 - Panasonic introduced the EEH-ZK(U) Series Conductive Polymer Hybrid Aluminum SMD Electrolytic Capacitors, which combine the advantages of electrolytic capacitors with solid polymer capacitors. Further offering with high-temperature tolerance and small case sizes.



Additional Benefits:



