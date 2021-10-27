Léger Survey: 9 out of 10 Consumers are Satisfied with the Services of Real Estate Brokers

L’ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Québec, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vast majority of consumers who worked with a real estate broker to sell or buy their property are satisfied with the services received. This is the key finding of a survey among home buyers and sellers conducted last July by Léger on behalf of the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB).



The satisfaction rate of sellers and buyers who used a broker for their real estate transaction is 89 per cent and 88 per cent, respectively. In addition, the success rate of property sales for sellers who retained the services of a real estate broker reached 89 per cent, up 4 per cent from the 2019 study.

“We are delighted with these very positive results, especially since they were obtained in the context of an overheated real estate market which has increasingly challenged many buyers and sellers,” notes Denis Joanis, QPAREB president and CEO. “This shows that brokers effectively carry out their role as advisors and that clients are fully aware of the many advantages of having a broker support and guide them when buying or selling a home.”

The survey also assessed the impact of the pandemic on Quebecers' buying and selling intentions. In this regard, 75% of respondents said that the health crisis had no impact on their real estate plans.

Several other elements included in the survey also obtained significantly high satisfaction rates:

The broker was familiar with the laws and regulations related to the sale of a property 90 per cent of buyers and sellers

The broker obtained the right price for the property 83 per cent of buyers; 89 per cent of sellers

The broker took the time needed to explain each step of the process 86 per cent of buyers; 84 per cent of sellers

The broker provided effective guidance and advice regarding the sale of the property 82 per cent of buyers; 86 per cent of sellers



Among sellers, results were conclusively more favourable for transactions involving a real estate broker.

Sale with broker Sale without broker Provided an up-to-date certificate of location 77% 65% Several promises to purchase received 63% 49% Pre-purchase inspection 54% 38% Sale with legal warranty 44% 42%

The study was conducted in Quebec among 1,203 respondents between July 13 and 21, 2021. The sample size included respondents who were buyers or sellers of a residential property whose transactions were completed between March 2020 and July 2021.

