Global gene and cell therapy (GCT) market size to expand substantially through 2026

Pune, India, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global gene and cell therapy market size was evaluated at USD 2504.2 million in 2020 and is projected to grow significantly between 2021 and 2026. Growing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases are the factors credited for this expansion.

The research literature also contains a competitive landscape section which includes detailed profile of key contenders, their product & service offerings, production capacity, profit margins, growth rate, and market share. Further, Porter’s Five Forces and PEST analysis tools are employed to determine the investment feasibility of a new project.

Advancements in cancer drug discovery, increasing investments in the field, and growing focus on research & development activities will aid revenue inflow as well. Leading oncology companies are undertaking strategic decisions such as collaborations, partnerships, and launch of new products, which will stimulate industry growth.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4226457/

While rising spending on R&D in pharmaceutical sector, and economic growth in emerging nations will drive market expansion, limited number of treatment centers, high cost of therapy, low healthcare access, and insufficient reimbursements will act as challenges for businesses operating in this domain.

Market segmentation rundown:

Based on vector, worldwide gene and cell therapy industry is divided into lentivirus, retrovirus & gammaretrovirus, AAV, and others. As per application scope, the business sphere is split into oncology, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, and others. The research report contains details pertaining to market share held, growth rate, sales amassed, and revenue garnered by each segment over the analysis timeframe.

Regional landscape overview:

Latin America, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the regions contributing to global gene and cell therapy market valuation. Among these, North America captured a modest share in the industry in 2020. Meanwhile, Middle East & Africa market is projected to grow decently between 2021-2026. Exhaustive information regarding factors affecting growth of each regional market is given in the document, along with measures that can be taken to subdue the impact of deterrents.

Competitive arena review:

Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AnGes Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Orchard Therapeutics plc, Bluebird Inc., Voyager Therapeutics Inc., and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are the key players in worldwide gene and cell therapy market sphere.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-gene-and-cell-therapy-gct-market-analysis-by-vector-application-by-region-by-country-2021-edition-market-insights-pipeline-forecast-with-impact-of-covid-19-2021-2026

Global Gene and Cell Therapy (GCT) Market by Vector (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Lentivirus

Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus

AAV

Others

Global Gene and Cell Therapy (GCT) Market by Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Oncology

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Others

Global Gene and Cell Therapy (GCT) Market by Region(Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

North America

Canada

U.S.

Europe

Italy

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

South Korea

China

Japan

India

Latin America & Middle East & Africa

Global Gene and Cell Therapy (GCT) Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Sanofi S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis International AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

AnGes Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Orchard Therapeutics plc

Bluebird Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Gene and Cell Therapy Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

5. Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market Segmentation - By Vector, By Application

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market: By Vector

5.1.1 Lentivirus - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.2 AAV - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.3 Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market: By Application

5.2.1 Oncology - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.2 Neurological Disorders - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.3 cardiovascular disorders - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market : By Region

7. North America Gene and Cell Therapy Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

7.1 North America Gene and Cell Therapy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

7.2 North America Gene and Cell Therapy Market - Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation By Vector (Lentivirus, AAV, Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus, Others)

7.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Oncology, Neurological Disorders, cardiovascular disorders and Others) 7.5 North America Gene and Cell Therapy Market: Country Analysis

7.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Gene and Cell Therapy Market - By Country, By Value, 2026

7.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Gene and Cell Therapy Market: By Country

8. Europe Gene and Cell Therapy Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8.1 Europe Gene and Cell Therapy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

8.2 Europe Gene and Cell Therapy Market - Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation By Vector (Lentivirus, AAV, Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus, Others)

8.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Oncology, Neurological Disorders, cardiovascular disorders and Others)

8.5 Europe Gene and Cell Therapy Market: Country Analysis

8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Gene and Cell Therapy Market - By Country, By Value, 2026

8.7 Competitive Scenario of Europe Gene and Cell Therapy Market: By Country

8.8 Germany Gene and Cell Therapy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

9. Asia Pacific Gene and Cell Therapy Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9.1 Asia Pacific Gene and Cell Therapy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Gene and Cell Therapy Market - Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By Vector (Lentivirus, AAV, Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus, Others)

9.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Oncology, Neurological Disorders, cardiovascular disorders, Others)

9.5 Asia Pacific Gene and Cell Therapy Market: Country Analysis

9.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Gene and Cell Therapy Market - By Country, By Value, 2026

9.7 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Gene and Cell Therapy Market: By Country

9.8 China Gene and Cell Therapy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

9.9 China Gene and Cell Therapy Market Segmentation - By Vector, By Application (2016-2026)

9.10 Japan Gene and Cell Therapy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value





10.Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends

11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market - By Vector, 2026

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market - Application, 2026

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market - By Region, 2026

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers

12.2 Product Pipeline of Leading Gene Therapy Companies

12.3 Market Share Analysis

13. Company Analysis





Related Report:

Gene Editing Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026



Global Gene editing market is likely to record substantial growth in coming years owing to rising incidences of genetic disorders, ongoing development of advanced gene editing technologies, and high adoption of CRISPR technology. Gene editing or genome editing is group of technologies that gives scientist the capability to change DNA of an organism, including animals, bacteria, and plants. Editing DNA could further lead to changes in physical traits such as disease risk, and eye color. Scientist generally utilize different technologies to do this. These technologies, further allow the genetic material to be altered, removed or added at a specific place in the genome. From a regional frame of reference, Latin America gene editing market will witness substantial growth over the coming years. The region in 2019, accounted for over 11% market share, attributable to rising incidences of genetic disorders across several Latin American countries.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.