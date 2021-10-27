New York, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Grade Gelatin Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06095487/?utm_source=GNW

However, the demand for gelatin is expected to sustain in the near future. With the second wave of the disease being more severe, players are gearing up their supply chain and inventories to meet the demand for immunity-enhancing products.



Additionally, people staying indoor are experimenting a lot with home cooking, and baking has also increased the demand for gelatin. Due to its multi-functional properties, it is one of the ideal additives giving proper texture, creaminess, and an artistic touch to homemade food.



The market is majorly driven by the rise of usage of gelatin in the functional food industry due to its water-binding and jellying properties. The specialty food industry is experiencing demand growth due to increasing consumer preferences for high-quality food products.



Gelatin base, made of gelatin powder, sugar, and other ingredients, is used in the preparation of artisanal pastry, desserts, and various other specialty food products. Pure food gelatin powder contains no carbohydrates or fats but protein. A one-ounce packet of gelatin powder contains approximately 23 calories and six grams of protein.



Key applications of food gelatin include usage in confectionery, dairy, desserts, bakery, meat products, and beverages. The confectionery and dairy segment incorporates the highest usage of gelatin, among other food segments.



Key Market Trends



Nutraceutical Applications are Leading in the Market



Gelatins are increasingly being used in dietary supplements, as they are an easily digestible and cold soluble and a highly bioactive form of collagen, triggering the synthesis and reorganization of new collagen fibers, thereby supporting tissue structure. The positive link between gelatin and its health benefits has led to the establishment of the collagen supplements industry. Gelatin-based dietary supplements offer an array of health benefits, like reducing calorie intake, reducing joint pains and degeneration, healing leaky gut, boosting metabolism, muscle mass, and energy output, improving liver health, and protecting cardiovascular health. Hydrolyzed gelatin is increasingly being used in dietary supplements, as the final product has a low molecular weight, enabling the system to have an easier time digesting, absorbing, and distributing the amino acids throughout the entire body.



Moreover, the increasing awareness about the benefits associated with gelatin has drawn manufactures to invest in scientific research and conduct intensive pre-clinical and clinical research to examine the connection between nutrition and bone health. Based on this research, innovative gelatin products to increase bone density are being developed to cater to the rising demands of consumers. For instance, Gelita AG has a wide portfolio of gelatin products boosting the health of consumers. These include FORTIBONE©, VITARCAL®, FORTIGEL®, and PEPTIPLUS®.



Europe Holds the Major Share in the Market



Europe dominates the food grade gelatin market, with the largest share. Increased consumption of gelatin as a functional and low-calorie diet alternative is the major factor driving the market. The high consumption of confectioneries and desserts such as jellies in the region has been encouraging food manufacturing companies to incorporate gelatin, which has been driving the demand in the gelatin market. Also, food companies in the region are majorly procuring four types of gelatin such as bovine, porcine, fish, and chicken, from ingredient companies to offer product stability, shape, texture, and long-lasting flavor release to their confectionaries, such as gummy bears and marshmallows. Moreover, the increasing application of gelatin in foods and beverages, especially in dairy products, like milk, cheese, yogurt, and sour cream, and its nutraceutical applications on account of exhibiting excellent stabilizing characteristics and good binding features are boosting the demand for food grade gelatin across the European region.



Competitive Landscape



The food-grade gelatin market is highly competitive, with the presence of both regional and global players. The growing popularity of gelatin-based products across various applications is expected to boost the global market for gelatin. The key players have a wide geographical reach, and the products manufactured by them are increasingly being used in various applications, including food and beverage, confectionery, dietary supplements, and other industries. Several global players are competing with each other by marking their presence through various strategies. The common strategy adopted by the companies is product innovation. Some of the major players in the market are Gelita AG, Foodchem International Corporation, Tessenderlo Group, Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin Company, and others.



