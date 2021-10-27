ARTII Announces Soft Launch with Release of Multi-Million Dollar Picasso NFT

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARTII announces, after months of preparation, the soft launch of Artii.org, the highly anticipated rare art NFT platform which focuses strictly on offering rare authentic art from world renowned artists which include but not limited to Picasso and Andy Warhol. The ARTII platform is built on the Binance Smart Chain, offering lower fees, faster transactions and minting compared to more expensive alternatives in the market.



To commemorate the soft launch of Artii.org, the platform will release a Picasso NFT for all users to purchase this week.

When asked about NFT's role in the rare art market, ARTII Founder and CEO Jaian Cuttari who previously founded Veltrust, a leading advisory and investment firm in the United States, said, "Art is for everyone to enjoy and here at ARTII we share that vision of bringing the world a more inclusive platform for everyone to be able to acquire and collect rare arts, which has historically been out of the reach of everyday people."

Mr. Cuttari went on to say, "We chose to list a Picasso as our first NFT on the platform since we share Pablo Picasso's philosophy when he said, "Everything you imagine is real." This embodies our mission of nurturing and bringing to the world never before seen innovations through imagination, especially in the areas of art and technology."

Pablo Picasso was one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. His ingenious use of form, color, and perspective profoundly impacted later generations of painters.

The Picasso NFT which will be listed on ARTII, is known as "Portrait de Jacqueline de Face I" (Bloch 1064), created in 1961 and currently managed by the Korean Museum of Contemporary Art.

Media Contact:

Company: ARTII Foundation

E-Mail: ceo@artiifoundation.org

Website: https://artii.org/

SOURCE: ARTII Foundation