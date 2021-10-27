Outlook on the Lighting Control Systems Global Market to 2029 - Asia Pacific to Continue its Supremacy

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lighting Control Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lighting control systems market is expanding at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. The growth of this market is mainly credited to the increasing awareness about energy conservation worldwide. Efficient lighting is undervalued as a tool to achieve substantial energy savings. Reducing energy consumption is the key factor in attaining energy sustainability objectives. As a result, controlling light is now one of the utmost needs for minimizing energy costs. When planning an energy efficient lighting installations, lighting control systems play a vital role and can help minimize energy consumption by up to 80%. Reducing or eliminating the use of electric light that is not required can save up to 30% of lighting energy costs and over 10% of total building energy costs.



Lighting control systems not only enables the lighting to be adjusted to suit the visual requirements but also allows it to shape and interpret the architecture. These systems assists in controlling lights through dimmers, sensors and timers and help adjust the power consumption in a room to its usage, while optimizing the economic efficiency of a lighting system. It has an ability to regulate the quality and level of light in a given space for precise situations or tasks. Controlling light appropriately not only enhances the experience, but also helps saving energy by using light where and when needed the most.



Rising demand for smart and better lighting infrastructure is another factor contributing towards the market growth. Smart lighting infrastructure provides assistance in sensing movement and number of people in the immediate vicinity, and then adjusts lights accordingly. Thus, development of smart lighting infrastructures likely to enhance further the growth of lighting control systems market.



Hardware Garnered the Largest Revenue in 2020

Based on component, the hardware segment garnered largest revenue in the global lighting control systems market in 2017. Due to their widespread use in the lighting control systems, hardware segment expected to grow at a noteworthy rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Hardware components in the lighting control systems include dimmers, sensors, and timers. Integration of these into a lighting control system allows greater energy management, which in turn gives them the ability of controlling individual lights or group of lights from a single device. This allows creating custom lighting scenes for different activities in a particular room or area. On the other hand, the software segment projected to witness fastest growth in the coming years owing to the rising demand for smart lighting control systems. Smart lighting solutions are accessible away from home and are controlled by smart phones, tablets, or any other smart devices.



Wired Connectivity Type held the Largest Share of the Market in 2020

In 2020, wired connectivity type accounted for majority share in the global lighting control systems market. Wired technology is more useful in new installations than retrofitting the existing lighting settings, where providing an overlay control system utilizing a wired infrastructure can be cumbersome and expensive. Although lighting control systems have been proven to reduce the consumption of lighting energy, commercial and industrial settings have been hesitant to install them due to the complexity, applicability and cost associated with wired lighting control technology. Wired technology require higher maintenance costs and larger initial investment. On the other hand, wireless technologies are eliminating these concerns while expanding the capabilities of lighting control systems. As a result, wireless connectivity type expected to provide superior growth prospects and projected to emerge as the fastest growing segment in the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.



Commercial to Remain Dominant during the Forecast Period from 2021 to 2029

In 2020, the global lighting control systems market, based on end-user was led by the commercial segment and expected to remain dominant in the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. In commercial buildings, lighting accounts for up to 20% of the total building's electricity use. The efficient control of lighting across all areas is a vital tool in reducing wastage of energy. Lighting control systems used in commercial settings benefits occupants and building owners in controlling the light levels and help save energy by automatically switching off the lights when no one is present. It provides a safe environment while delivering many aspects of wellbeing to the occupants. Lighting control systems have proven to reduce consumption of lighting energy in commercial buildings by 70% as it helps in reducing costs and conserve energy by dimming or turning off lights when they are not in use.



Asia Pacific to Continue its Supremacy during the Forecast Period from 2021 to 2029

The lighting control system market, based on geography was led by Asia Pacific region in 2021. It is considered as high growth market and projected to continue its supremacy during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. Growing inclination towards smart lighting systems coupled with increasing government spending on the development of smart cities likely to augment the growth of lighting control system market in the region. Moreover, in order to impart better standards of living, governments in countries like China and India are incessantly focusing on developing smart city projects by incorporating change in the existing infrastructure and replacing conventional incandescent bulbs with connected lighting fixtures and controllers. The advent of smart cities has led to the upsurge in demand of lighting control systems and it is projected that owing to the smart city initiatives, the lighting control system market is likely to grow at a rapid pace in the years to come.



Competitive Insights

Major players in the lighting control systems market include Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Cree, Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, GE Lighting, LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, Legrand Electric Ltd, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Lutron Electronics, Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., and Schneider Electric SE among others.



The prominent players present in the market are shifting their focus strengthening their product portfolio and are emphasizing on research and development of lighting control systems to obtain an upper hand and to stay ahead in the competition. The players are mainly focusing on implementing strategies to cater the needs of their customers in the emerging markets.



For instance, in September 2020, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. entered into a partnership and has chosen Silver Spring Networks, Inc. as its technology and channel partner, which provides a new street lighting network solution. Under this partnership, Acuity Brands has developed DTL-DSN intelligent photocontrol, which functions on a wireless network platform that is managed by Silver Spring Networks. Together, Silver Spring Networks multi-application platform and Acuity Brands' DTL DSL intelligent photocontrol provides a smart lighting control and networking to large-scale lighting operators.

