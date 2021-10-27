New York, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Industry Outlook to 2025 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177309/?utm_source=GNW

51 mtpa in 2025. Around 11 planned and announced Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) projects are expected to come online by 2025, predominantly in Asia followed by Middle East and Europe over the upcoming years. Among countries, China expected to lead Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) capacity additions by 2025, followed by Iran and India. Ineos Ltd, Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Ltd and China National Petroleum Corp are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

- Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) capacity outlook by region

- Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) outlook by country

- Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) planned and announced projects details

- Capacity share of the major Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) producers globally

- Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) capital expenditure outlook by country



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) plants globally

- Identify opportunities in the global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) capacity data

