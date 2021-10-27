Plasma Powder Market value to Hit $3.5 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The plasma powder market value is expected to cross USD 3.5 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing demand for high protein pet food sales is anticipated to positively impact the global market growth.

Plasma powder is high palatable protein powder concentrate used for variety of applications such as food, feed, and pharmaceutical application. The plasma obtained in liquid form is spray dried in powder form and is widely used in animal feed products such as poultry feed, aquafeed, ruminant feed and pet food. Plasma powder is highly digestible animal protein source used to improve feed palatability, gut health and weight gain in animals therefore widely used to make high quality and nutrition animal feed products.

Some major findings of the plasma powder market report include:

Bovine source segment is projected to register around 5.5% CAGR in the coming years owing to its increasing use in food processing industry as fat replacer and emulsifier.

Porcine source segment surpassed USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is set to register a significant CAGR between 2021 and 2027 owing to its increasing use in feed to increase weight and farrowing rate in animals.

Swine animal feed application segment is likely to surpass USD 585 million by 2027 due to its increasing use in tablet formulation for sustainable and conventional released compositions.

The market is competitive and includes manufacturers such Darling ingredients, Veos Group, ACTIPRO, Lican food, APC Inc, SARIA Group, Rock Mountain Biologicals and Merck KGaA.

Global plasma powder market from animal feed application is set to surpass USD 3 billion by 2027. Growth in livestock production along with increasing demand for processed poultry products is anticipated to support the market size. Animal feed manufacturers are focusing on addition of ingredients with high nutritional value and ingredients which improve palatability of feed which should lead to business expansion. Increasing demand for high nutrition animal feed across the globe is forecast to drive the demand for plasma powder for animal feed applications.

Europe plasma powder market is likely to register over 5% CAGR from 2021 to 2027 on account of growing bakery industry and food processing industry. European show increased inclination towards baked goods as they are low in calorie, high protein amount and good taste which should further support the product penetration in the region. The European feed additive legislation is aimed at facilitating the market access to innovative feed additives thus supporting the goal of reducing the environmental impact on livestock farming. These factors should favor the product demand in Europe thus creating business opportunities.

